Indian Army Expedites Its Plan to Modernise Air Defence Amid Rising Threats of Enemy Drone Swarms

Indian Army Expedites Its Plan to Modernise Air Defence Amid Rising Threats of Enemy Drone Swarms

20.10.2021

2021-10-20T12:21+0000

2021-10-20T12:21+0000

2021-10-20T12:21+0000

The Indian Army has started the procurement process of 220 air defence guns and 141,576 rounds of ammunition as border tensions with China have necessitated the additional air defences.With a service life of 25 years, the guns will be manufactured by Indian firms in technical support with any foreign firm. The air defence guns are planned to replace the "in-service" guns, currently held by Army AD.Weighing no more than seven tons, the guns will engage aircraft, helicopters, and all types of remotely piloted aircraft/drones and cruise missiles."Gun should be capable of engaging ground targets up to 2000m or more", the document issued by the Indian Army read.The Indian Army has been incorporating different types of air defence systems to counter threats emanating from China across the LAC. The Army has ordered additional Akash Surface to Air Missile systems, the under-development Medium Range Surface to Air Missile (MRSAM), and Igla-S Very Short Range Air Defence (VSHORAD) Systems from Russia.The Air Defence unit of the Indian Army possesses over 680 surface-to-air missile defence systems, which includes the Akash for medium range and 180 vintage 2K12s of Russian origin. It has over 500 point defence systems, but most are decades old and operating beyond their technical service life. After media reports of the deployment of several drones at the Malan airbase in China's Xinjiang region, the Indian Armed Forces also added swarm drone tech to its combat potential in December 2020.In July this year, Indian Army Chief Gen. Manoj Mukund Naravane said offensive technology like drones has challenged the traditional prima donnas: tanks, artillery, and dug-in infantry. The Army chief said that swarm drones could overwhelm and effectively suppress an enemy's air defence capability, creating windows of opportunities for frontline forces.

