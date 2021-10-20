https://sputniknews.com/20211020/hunters-moon-reigns-in-night-sky-over-tehran-1090062145.html

'Hunter's Moon' Reigns in Night Sky Over Tehran

Skygazers are able to witness an abnormally large Moon with an intense orange colour. This optical illusion is caused by the timing of the moonrise, as it... 20.10.2021, Sputnik International

Sputnik is live from Tehran, as the so-called “Hunter's Moon” (the first full Moon after the "Harvest Moon", and) can be seen in the sky.It is believed that the nickname was chosen for October’s full Moon because it marked the best time for hunting - since the crop harvesting work is over, and wild animals have already started fattening up ahead of winter.Follow Sputnik's Live Feed to Find Out More!

