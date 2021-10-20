Registration was successful!
Please follow the link from the email sent to
International
Syria's at-Tanf Base Hosting US Troops Comes Under Drone Attack, Reports Suggest
https://sputniknews.com/20211020/heightened-inflation-wages-impact-felt-by-most-us-businesses-fed-beige-book-report-says-1090081491.html
Heightened Inflation, Wages Impact Felt by Most US Businesses, Fed Beige Book Report Says
Heightened Inflation, Wages Impact Felt by Most US Businesses, Fed Beige Book Report Says
WASHINGTON (Sputnik) - The impact of inflation is being felt across the United States, with most businesses reporting heightened prices and wage costs in the... 20.10.2021, Sputnik International
2021-10-20T19:35+0000
2021-10-20T19:35+0000
us
inflation
report
unemployment
us federal reserve
pandemic
covid-19
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/107920/81/1079208189_0:160:3073:1888_1920x0_80_0_0_1bbf5b0fb3f12522118cd53db2a43934.jpg
"Most districts reported significantly elevated prices, fueled by rising demand for goods and raw materials," the central bank said in the report discussing the outcomes of the survey. "Reports of input cost increases were widespread across industry sectors, driven by product scarcity resulting from supply chain bottlenecks."The Fed said price pressures also arose from increased transportation and labor constraints, as well as commodity shortages.On the employment and wage front, jobs creation expanded at a modest to moderate rate in recent weeks. Demand for workers was high but labor growth was dampened by a low supply of workers, the Fed said.It said firms reported high turnover, as workers left for other jobs or retired. Child-care issues and vaccine mandates were widely cited as contributing to the problem, along with COVID-related absences.The US economy grew by an annualized rate of 6.7% in the second quarter of 2021, after a 3.5% contraction for all of 2020 due to shutdowns and other disruptions caused by COVID-19. The Federal Reserve has targeted a 6.5% growth for all of 2021, although some officials at the central bank have more ambitious expectations, forecasting growth of up to 7.0%.The problem for the Fed though is inflation as prices of almost everything have soared from the lows of the pandemic.The Consumer Price Index, a key measure of inflation, expanded by 5.4% for the year to September, data showed.The Fed’s preferred gauge for inflation - the core Personal Consumption Expenditures Index, which excludes volatile food and energy prices - grew 3.6% year on year in September, expanding at the same intensity since July. The PCE Index including energy and food rose 4.3% year-on-year in September, up from 4.2% in August.The Fed’s own target for inflation is 2% per annum.On the employment side, the United States lost more than 21 million jobs between March and April 2020, at the height of business lockdowns forced by the coronavirus. More than 7 million of those jobs have yet to return, either due to workers’ fear for their safety in the event of more infections or their demand for higher compensation to offset the risks, labor market sources say.
https://sputniknews.com/20211012/high-energy-prices-can-speed-up-inflation-ultimately-slow-economic-recovery-in-us---report-1089847491.html
us
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
2021
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/107920/81/1079208189_170:0:2901:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_8568fb449dd6e1e76f18164ea73bf0d0.jpg
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
us, inflation, report, unemployment, us federal reserve, pandemic, covid-19

Heightened Inflation, Wages Impact Felt by Most US Businesses, Fed Beige Book Report Says

19:35 GMT 20.10.2021
© AP Photo / Andrew HarnikFILE- In this Feb. 5, 2018, file photo, the seal of the Board of Governors of the United States Federal Reserve System is displayed in the ground at the Marriner S. Eccles Federal Reserve Board Building in Washington. Richard Clarida, President Donald Trump's nominee for the No. 2 post at the Federal Reserve, pledged on Tuesday, May 15, to support the Fed's twin goals of stabilizing inflation and maximizing employment while also declaring the importance of the central bank’s independence.
FILE- In this Feb. 5, 2018, file photo, the seal of the Board of Governors of the United States Federal Reserve System is displayed in the ground at the Marriner S. Eccles Federal Reserve Board Building in Washington. Richard Clarida, President Donald Trump's nominee for the No. 2 post at the Federal Reserve, pledged on Tuesday, May 15, to support the Fed's twin goals of stabilizing inflation and maximizing employment while also declaring the importance of the central bank’s independence. - Sputnik International, 1920, 20.10.2021
© AP Photo / Andrew Harnik
Subscribe
WASHINGTON (Sputnik) - The impact of inflation is being felt across the United States, with most businesses reporting heightened prices and wage costs in the latest survey by the Federal Reserve’s 12 regional banks, the Fed’s Beige Book report for October said.
"Most districts reported significantly elevated prices, fueled by rising demand for goods and raw materials," the central bank said in the report discussing the outcomes of the survey. "Reports of input cost increases were widespread across industry sectors, driven by product scarcity resulting from supply chain bottlenecks."
The Fed said price pressures also arose from increased transportation and labor constraints, as well as commodity shortages.
"Prices of steel, electronic components, and freight costs rose markedly this period. Many firms raised selling prices indicating a greater ability to pass along cost increases to customers amid strong demand," the Beige Book report said. "Expectations for future price growth varied with some expecting prices to remain high or increase further while others expected prices to moderate over the next 12 months."
On the employment and wage front, jobs creation expanded at a modest to moderate rate in recent weeks. Demand for workers was high but labor growth was dampened by a low supply of workers, the Fed said.

"Transportation and technology firms saw particularly low labor supply, while many retail, hospitality, and manufacturing firms cut hours or production because they did not have enough workers," the Beige Book report said.

It said firms reported high turnover, as workers left for other jobs or retired. Child-care issues and vaccine mandates were widely cited as contributing to the problem, along with COVID-related absences.
"Many firms offered increased training to expand the candidate pool. In some cases, firms increased automation to help offset labor shortages. The majority of districts reported robust wage growth. Firms reported increasing starting wages to attract talent and increasing wages for existing workers to retain them. Many also offered signing and retention bonuses, flexible work schedules, or increased vacation time to incentivize workers to remain in their positions."
In this Friday, May 20, 2021, photo, a fuel truck driver checks the gasoline tank level at a United Oil gas station in Sunset Blvd., in Los Angeles. - Sputnik International, 1920, 12.10.2021
High Energy Prices Can Speed Up Inflation, Ultimately Slow Economic Recovery in US - Report
12 October, 00:30 GMT
The US economy grew by an annualized rate of 6.7% in the second quarter of 2021, after a 3.5% contraction for all of 2020 due to shutdowns and other disruptions caused by COVID-19. The Federal Reserve has targeted a 6.5% growth for all of 2021, although some officials at the central bank have more ambitious expectations, forecasting growth of up to 7.0%.
The problem for the Fed though is inflation as prices of almost everything have soared from the lows of the pandemic.
The Consumer Price Index, a key measure of inflation, expanded by 5.4% for the year to September, data showed.
The Fed’s preferred gauge for inflation - the core Personal Consumption Expenditures Index, which excludes volatile food and energy prices - grew 3.6% year on year in September, expanding at the same intensity since July. The PCE Index including energy and food rose 4.3% year-on-year in September, up from 4.2% in August.
The Fed’s own target for inflation is 2% per annum.
On the employment side, the United States lost more than 21 million jobs between March and April 2020, at the height of business lockdowns forced by the coronavirus. More than 7 million of those jobs have yet to return, either due to workers’ fear for their safety in the event of more infections or their demand for higher compensation to offset the risks, labor market sources say.
007000
Discuss
World
Business
Opinion
Tech
Viral
Radio
Multimedia
  • About Us
  • Press Info
  • Terms of Use
  • Contact Us
  • Cookie Policy
  • Privacy Policy
  • Privacy Feedback
© 2021 Sputnik. All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
New firstOld first
loader
LIVE
Заголовок открываемого материала
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала
Worldwide
InternationalEnglishEnglishMundoEspañolSpanish
Europe
DeutschlandDeutschGermanFranceFrançaisFrenchΕλλάδαΕλληνικάGreekItaliaItalianoItalianČeská republikaČeštinaCzechPolskaPolskiPolishСрбиjаСрпскиSerbianLatvijaLatviešuLatvianLietuvaLietuviųLithuanianMoldovaMoldoveneascăMoldavianБеларусьБеларускiBelarusian
Transcaucasia
ԱրմենիաՀայերենArmenianАҧсныАҧсышәалаAbkhazХуссар ИрыстонИронауОssetianსაქართველოქართულიGeorgianAzərbaycanАzərbaycancaAzerbaijani
Middle East
Sputnik عربيArabicArabicTürkiyeTürkçeTurkishSputnik ایرانPersianPersianSputnik افغانستانDariDari
Central Asia
ҚазақстанҚазақ тіліKazakhКыргызстанКыргызчаKyrgyzOʻzbekistonЎзбекчаUzbekТоҷикистонТоҷикӣTajik
East & Southeast Asia
Việt NamTiếng ViệtVietnamese日本日本語Japanese中国中文Chinese
South America
BrasilPortuguêsPortuguese
NewsfeedBreaking
19:46 GMTIran Prepares for Nationwide Air Drills After Israel Ok’s Special Strike Budget
19:41 GMTSyria's at-Tanf Base Hosting US Troops Comes Under Drone Attack, Reports Suggest
19:37 GMTNew York City’s Largest Police Union Sues Over New COVID Vaccine Mandate
19:35 GMTHeightened Inflation, Wages Impact Felt by Most US Businesses, Fed Beige Book Report Says
19:23 GMTBrian Laundrie Search: Coroner Called After Items Belonging to Laundrie Were Found
19:05 GMTFacebook Admits It Doesn't Ban Info Facilitating Illegal Immigration, Smuggling
18:58 GMTPoll: Support for Capitol Riot Probe Declines Among Republicans, Independents
18:55 GMTUS House Rules Committee Approves Bannon's Criminal Contempt Referral, Sets Up Full Vote
18:52 GMTUS House Lawmakers Introduce Bill to Make Human Rights 'Integral Part’ of Arms Sales
18:48 GMTREC: EXIAR Stands Ready to Support Armenia's Infrastructure Projects
18:40 GMT'Who the Hell Shrunk Mike and Why?' Twitter Explodes Over Pompeo's Dramatic Weight Loss
18:30 GMTUkraine NATO Membership: Why US, EU Won't Test Russia's 'Red Lines' Despite Pentagon Chief's Bravado
18:20 GMTREC's Support for Exports to Armenia Amounts to $72 Million Since Early 2021
18:18 GMT'Conspiracy to Malign' Image: India Rejects EU's Claim of Exporting Genetically Modified Rice
18:18 GMTRussian Agency for Export Credit and Investment Insurance Celebrates 10th Anniversary
17:56 GMTNo Offence, Christopher: Vikings Reached New World Long Before Columbus, New Study Claims
17:51 GMTUS Actively Upgrading Tactical Nuclear Arsenal, Russian Defence Minister Says
17:24 GMTResentment Swells in Strategic Ladakh as Modi Gov't Fails to Provide Jobs, Quota to Border Villagers
17:16 GMTUK Health Secretary Javid Hints at New Mask Rule, Warns Daily COVID-19 Cases Could Hit 100K
17:06 GMTOfficer, That’s Not Meowine! Russian Police Detain Cat Attempting to Smuggle Drugs Into Prison