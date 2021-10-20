https://sputniknews.com/20211020/german-police-arrest-two-former-bundeswehr-soldiers-suspected-of-forming-terrorist-group-1090070467.html

German Police Arrest Two Former Bundeswehr Soldiers Suspected of Forming Terrorist Group

German Police Arrest Two Former Bundeswehr Soldiers Suspected of Forming Terrorist Group

BERLIN (Sputnik) – The German Federal Police arrested on Wednesday two former employees of the Bundeswehr (German Armed Forces), suspected of attempting to... 20.10.2021, Sputnik International

The police also searched the houses of four other suspects, it added.Investigators suspect the two former soldiers had been trying to establish a terrorist group since the beginning of this year, attempting to recruit ex-military and police officers to participate in the conflict in Yemen in order to "reconcile" the conflicting parties. The association would have committed murders, including of civilians, according to materials uncovered in the probe.The organizers estimated a revenue of 40,000 euros ($46,522) per month for each member of the group, with funding expected to be received from Saudi Arabia. However, the organizers are said to have failed to find sponsors.

