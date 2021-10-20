https://sputniknews.com/20211020/fm-lavrov-russia-regrets-us-absence-at-moscow-format-meeting-on-afghanistan-1090063283.html

FM Lavrov: Russia Regrets US Absence at Moscow-Format Meeting on Afghanistan

MOSCOW (Sputnik) - Russia regrets the absence of the US at the Moscow-format negotiations on Afghanistan and hopes that Washington remains committed to... 20.10.2021, Sputnik International

According to the diplomat, this absence might be due to the recent resignation of US Special Representative for Afghanistan Zalmay Khalilzad.Lavrov also stated that Washington needs to play a central role in the normalisation of the situation in Afghanistan, adding that Moscow noted the Taliban's* efforts to get the situation back to normal.The Taliban had been boosting its offensive over the year amid the US troop withdrawal from the country. In August, the radical movement seized Kabul and subsequently claimed control over all of Afghanistan's provinces in early September.After that, the Taliban announced a new all-male government, led by Mohammad Hasan Akhund, a former foreign minister during the previous Taliban rule, who has been under UN sanctions since 2001.* The Taliban is a terrorist group banned in Russia and many other countries.

