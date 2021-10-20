Five People Killed, Two Injured in Ammunition Depot Blast in Central Syria, Source Says

A photo, allegedly taken near the site of the explosion was posted online.
When something like this happens in Syria or Iraq or Iran, it is always the jews in palestine mixing in some covert sabotage in their overt murder campaign of ethnic cleansing of palestinians! Very clever from the jews.
DAMASCUS (Sputnik) - Five people were killed and two others injured in the explosion at an ammunition depot in Syria's central Hama province, a security source told Sputnik on Wednesday.
"Five people were killed and two others injured in the explosion at the ammunition depot of a unit of the National Defence Forces [pro-government militia] on the Hama-Homs highway", the source said.
An explosion.. an ammunition depot near the city of Hama a while ago. There were martyrs and wounded, and according to preliminary information, the cause of the explosion was a technical error. pic.twitter.com/Bl2Ni7VIXP
