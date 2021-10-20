Registration was successful!
https://sputniknews.com/20211020/five-people-killed-two-injured-in-ammunition-depot-blast-in-central-syria-source-says-1090066564.html
Five People Killed, Two Injured in Ammunition Depot Blast in Central Syria, Source Says
Five People Killed, Two Injured in Ammunition Depot Blast in Central Syria, Source Says
DAMASCUS (Sputnik) - Five people were killed and two others injured in the explosion at an ammunition depot in Syria's central Hama province, a security source... 20.10.2021, Sputnik International
A photo, allegedly taken near the site of the explosion was posted online.
hama, middle east, explosion, syria

Five People Killed, Two Injured in Ammunition Depot Blast in Central Syria, Source Says

10:45 GMT 20.10.2021
© AP Photo / Pavel Golovkin
A view of the town of Masyaf in Hama province, in Syria (File)
A view of the town of Masyaf in Hama province, in Syria (File) - Sputnik International, 1920, 20.10.2021
© AP Photo / Pavel Golovkin
DAMASCUS (Sputnik) - Five people were killed and two others injured in the explosion at an ammunition depot in Syria's central Hama province, a security source told Sputnik on Wednesday.

"Five people were killed and two others injured in the explosion at the ammunition depot of a unit of the National Defence Forces [pro-government militia] on the Hama-Homs highway", the source said.

A photo, allegedly taken near the site of the explosion was posted online.
When something like this happens in Syria or Iraq or Iran, it is always the jews in palestine mixing in some covert sabotage in their overt murder campaign of ethnic cleansing of palestinians! Very clever from the jews.
mmandrake
20 October, 14:00 GMT
