Five People Killed, Two Injured in Ammunition Depot Blast in Central Syria, Source Says

DAMASCUS (Sputnik) - Five people were killed and two others injured in the explosion at an ammunition depot in Syria's central Hama province, a security source... 20.10.2021, Sputnik International

A photo, allegedly taken near the site of the explosion was posted online.

mandrake When something like this happens in Syria or Iraq or Iran, it is always the jews in palestine mixing in some covert sabotage in their overt murder campaign of ethnic cleansing of palestinians! Very clever from the jews. 0

