Explosion Reportedly Hits Bus in Damascus, Syria
2021-10-20T04:25+0000
2021-10-20T04:25+0000
2021-10-20T04:38+0000
middle east
explosion
syria
According to preliminary reports, a passenger bus has been destroyed in a blast in the Syrian capital. Two explosive devices detonated under the President Bridge, reports by state TV suggest. Several pictures have since emerged online, purportedly depicting the obliterated vehicle.
middle east, explosion, syria
Explosion Reportedly Hits Bus in Damascus, Syria 04:25 GMT 20.10.2021 (Updated: 04:38 GMT 20.10.2021) Being updated
No casualties have been reported following the incident.
According to preliminary reports, a passenger bus has been destroyed in a blast in the Syrian capital. Two explosive devices detonated under the President Bridge, reports by state TV suggest.
Several pictures have since emerged online, purportedly depicting the obliterated vehicle.