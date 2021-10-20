Registration was successful!
https://sputniknews.com/20211020/explosion-reportedly-hits-bus-in-damascus-syria-1090057547.html
Explosion Reportedly Hits Bus in Damascus, Syria
Explosion Reportedly Hits Bus in Damascus, Syria
No casualties have been reported following the incident. 20.10.2021, Sputnik International
According to preliminary reports, a passenger bus has been destroyed in a blast in the Syrian capital. Two explosive devices detonated under the President Bridge, reports by state TV suggest. Several pictures have since emerged online, purportedly depicting the obliterated vehicle.
middle east, explosion, syria

Explosion Reportedly Hits Bus in Damascus, Syria

04:25 GMT 20.10.2021 (Updated: 04:38 GMT 20.10.2021)
No casualties have been reported following the incident.
According to preliminary reports, a passenger bus has been destroyed in a blast in the Syrian capital. Two explosive devices detonated under the President Bridge, reports by state TV suggest.
Several pictures have since emerged online, purportedly depicting the obliterated vehicle.
