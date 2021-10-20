https://sputniknews.com/20211020/explosion-reportedly-hits-bus-in-damascus-syria-1090057547.html

Explosion Reportedly Hits Bus in Damascus, Syria

No casualties have been reported following the incident. 20.10.2021, Sputnik International

According to preliminary reports, a passenger bus has been destroyed in a blast in the Syrian capital. Two explosive devices detonated under the President Bridge, reports by state TV suggest. Several pictures have since emerged online, purportedly depicting the obliterated vehicle.

