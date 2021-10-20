Deripaska's Spokesperson Links FBI Raids of Relatives' Homes to Sanctions

Police tape has been erected to prevent entry into the premises of the Washington home, a Sputnik correspondent reported.Several FBI vehicles were parked outside the building where reporters have since lined up. FBI agents have also been spotted standing outside the house.The agents have been going in and out of the building, taking plastic containers, paper, and boxes from the cars back to the house. At some point, the police also arrived at the scene.The husband of former White House adviser Kellyanne Conway has also been spotted near the house. George T. Conway III, an attorney, took several photos and declined to speak to the press.
MOSCOW/WASHINGTON (Sputnik) - FBI raids on the homes of businessman Oleg Deripaska's relatives in Washington and New York are linked to US sanctions, the businessman's spokesperson told Sputnik.
"The FBI is indeed currently conducting raids in houses belonging to relatives of Oleg Deripaska. The raids are being carried out on the basis of two court orders related to US sanctions. The aforementioned houses are located in New York and Washington, Oleg Deripaska himself does not own them", he said on Tuesday.
