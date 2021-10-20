https://sputniknews.com/20211020/deripaskas-spokesperson-links-fbi-raids-of-relatives-homes-to-sanctions-1090059465.html

Deripaska's Spokesperson Links FBI Raids of Relatives' Homes to Sanctions

Deripaska's Spokesperson Links FBI Raids of Relatives' Homes to Sanctions

MOSCOW/WASHINGTON (Sputnik) - FBI raids on the homes of businessman Oleg Deripaska's relatives in Washington and New York are linked to US sanctions, the... 20.10.2021, Sputnik International

2021-10-20T06:32+0000

2021-10-20T06:32+0000

2021-10-20T06:43+0000

oleg deripaska

us

russia

fbi

/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content /html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content

https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/0a/13/1090050821_0:10:3093:1750_1920x0_80_0_0_4a17733855629d2d5d520a24ac74a00a.jpg

Police tape has been erected to prevent entry into the premises of the Washington home, a Sputnik correspondent reported.Several FBI vehicles were parked outside the building where reporters have since lined up. FBI agents have also been spotted standing outside the house.The agents have been going in and out of the building, taking plastic containers, paper, and boxes from the cars back to the house. At some point, the police also arrived at the scene.The husband of former White House adviser Kellyanne Conway has also been spotted near the house. George T. Conway III, an attorney, took several photos and declined to speak to the press.

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2021

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

oleg deripaska, us, russia, fbi