Registration was successful!
Please follow the link from the email sent to
International
https://sputniknews.com/20211020/deripaskas-spokesperson-links-fbi-raids-of-relatives-homes-to-sanctions-1090059465.html
Deripaska's Spokesperson Links FBI Raids of Relatives' Homes to Sanctions
Deripaska's Spokesperson Links FBI Raids of Relatives' Homes to Sanctions
MOSCOW/WASHINGTON (Sputnik) - FBI raids on the homes of businessman Oleg Deripaska's relatives in Washington and New York are linked to US sanctions, the... 20.10.2021, Sputnik International
2021-10-20T06:32+0000
2021-10-20T06:43+0000
oleg deripaska
us
russia
fbi
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/0a/13/1090050821_0:10:3093:1750_1920x0_80_0_0_4a17733855629d2d5d520a24ac74a00a.jpg
Police tape has been erected to prevent entry into the premises of the Washington home, a Sputnik correspondent reported.Several FBI vehicles were parked outside the building where reporters have since lined up. FBI agents have also been spotted standing outside the house.The agents have been going in and out of the building, taking plastic containers, paper, and boxes from the cars back to the house. At some point, the police also arrived at the scene.The husband of former White House adviser Kellyanne Conway has also been spotted near the house. George T. Conway III, an attorney, took several photos and declined to speak to the press.
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
2021
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/0a/13/1090050821_0:0:2731:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_41699a8822297e147594e19235060aee.jpg
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
oleg deripaska, us, russia, fbi

Deripaska's Spokesperson Links FBI Raids of Relatives' Homes to Sanctions

06:32 GMT 20.10.2021 (Updated: 06:43 GMT 20.10.2021)
© REUTERS / TOM BRENNERFBI agents carry items as an agent stands watch during the U.S. law enforcement agency's raid at Russian oligarch Oleg Deripaska's home in Washington, U.S., October 19, 2021.
FBI agents carry items as an agent stands watch during the U.S. law enforcement agency's raid at Russian oligarch Oleg Deripaska's home in Washington, U.S., October 19, 2021. - Sputnik International, 1920, 20.10.2021
© REUTERS / TOM BRENNER
Subscribe
MOSCOW/WASHINGTON (Sputnik) - FBI raids on the homes of businessman Oleg Deripaska's relatives in Washington and New York are linked to US sanctions, the businessman's spokesperson told Sputnik.

"The FBI is indeed currently conducting raids in houses belonging to relatives of Oleg Deripaska. The raids are being carried out on the basis of two court orders related to US sanctions. The aforementioned houses are located in New York and Washington, Oleg Deripaska himself does not own them", he said on Tuesday.

Police tape has been erected to prevent entry into the premises of the Washington home, a Sputnik correspondent reported.
Several FBI vehicles were parked outside the building where reporters have since lined up. FBI agents have also been spotted standing outside the house.
© Sputnik / Alexey Filippov / Go to the photo bankOleg Deripaska
Oleg Deripaska - Sputnik International, 1920, 20.10.2021
Oleg Deripaska
© Sputnik / Alexey Filippov
/
Go to the photo bank
The agents have been going in and out of the building, taking plastic containers, paper, and boxes from the cars back to the house. At some point, the police also arrived at the scene.
The husband of former White House adviser Kellyanne Conway has also been spotted near the house. George T. Conway III, an attorney, took several photos and declined to speak to the press.
000000
Discuss
World
Business
Opinion
Tech
Viral
Radio
Multimedia
  • About Us
  • Press Info
  • Terms of Use
  • Contact Us
  • Cookie Policy
  • Privacy Policy
  • Privacy Feedback
© 2021 Sputnik. All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
New firstOld first
loader
LIVE
Заголовок открываемого материала
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала
Worldwide
InternationalEnglishEnglishMundoEspañolSpanish
Europe
DeutschlandDeutschGermanFranceFrançaisFrenchΕλλάδαΕλληνικάGreekItaliaItalianoItalianČeská republikaČeštinaCzechPolskaPolskiPolishСрбиjаСрпскиSerbianLatvijaLatviešuLatvianLietuvaLietuviųLithuanianMoldovaMoldoveneascăMoldavianБеларусьБеларускiBelarusian
Transcaucasia
ԱրմենիաՀայերենArmenianАҧсныАҧсышәалаAbkhazХуссар ИрыстонИронауОssetianსაქართველოქართულიGeorgianAzərbaycanАzərbaycancaAzerbaijani
Middle East
Sputnik عربيArabicArabicTürkiyeTürkçeTurkishSputnik ایرانPersianPersianSputnik افغانستانDariDari
Central Asia
ҚазақстанҚазақ тіліKazakhКыргызстанКыргызчаKyrgyzOʻzbekistonЎзбекчаUzbekТоҷикистонТоҷикӣTajik
East & Southeast Asia
Việt NamTiếng ViệtVietnamese日本日本語Japanese中国中文Chinese
South America
BrasilPortuguêsPortuguese
NewsfeedBreaking
06:55 GMTTwo Russian Jets Intercept American Bombers Over Black Sea
06:32 GMTDeripaska's Spokesperson Links FBI Raids of Relatives' Homes to Sanctions
06:31 GMTFinnish Military Lowers Physical Condition Threshold to Include 'PlayStation Boys'
06:23 GMTMoroccan Laboratory Plans to Produce Russia's Sputnik V Vaccine
06:16 GMTSwedish Submarine Loaded Live Torpedoes Amid Major Russian Drill – Report
06:05 GMT'We're on the Edge': UK Gov't Urged to Enact 'Plan B' to Prevent NHS Crisis Amid Rise in COVID Cases
05:58 GMTIsrael & Sudan a Year After Normalisation: Relations Haven't Taken Off, Here's Why
05:00 GMTNew Material to Protect Against Radiation Created in Russia
04:25 GMTMultiple Casualties Reported After Explosion Hits Bus in Damascus, Syria - Photos, Video
04:03 GMTTime's Up, Jeffrey: New Documentary Shows Epstein Claiming to Support Anti-Harassment Movement
02:49 GMTBuilding 'Metaverse': Facebook Plans to Change Its Name Next Week - Report
02:42 GMTPhoto: Texas Gov. Mocks Illegal Immigrants Trying to Cross the Border in Camouflage
02:27 GMTAlyssa Milano Arrested at Protest Outside White House for Refusing to Obey Police
02:05 GMTFBI Agents Leave House of Deripaska's Relatives in Washington, Correspondent Says
01:41 GMTEcuador President Declares State of Emergency Amid Rise in Violent Crime
00:57 GMTUS Law Enforcement Unions Decry 'Defund the Police' for Rise in Assaults on Officers - Report
00:52 GMTLabor Activists Hail ‘Striketober’ as Over 100,000 Union Workers Across US Prepare Work Stoppages
00:46 GMTUS House Committee Advances Resolution Calling for Criminal Contempt Charge Against Bannon
00:38 GMT'Ye' Surprises Yet Again: Users Mock Rapper's New Haircut
00:19 GMTBiden Admin. Not Seeking to Make States Choose Between Working With US or China, Blinken Says