Deripaska Condemns FBI Raids of His Relatives' Homes in US

20.10.2021, Sputnik International

MOSCOW (Sputnik) - Russian billionaire Oleg Deripaska on Wednesday condemned FBI raids of homes of his relatives in the United States, adding that the...

oleg deripaska

us

russia

fbi

The billionaire also shared a video of Tuesday raids of houses in New York and Washington.The businessman's spokesperson has previously confirmed that raids took place and said that homes belong to Deripaska’s relatives. According to the spokesperson, the raids were related to US sanctions.

2021

