Registration was successful!
Please follow the link from the email sent to
International
https://sputniknews.com/20211020/deripaska-condemns-fbi-raids-of-his-relatives-homes-in-us-1090064855.html
Deripaska Condemns FBI Raids of His Relatives' Homes in US
Deripaska Condemns FBI Raids of His Relatives' Homes in US
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - Russian billionaire Oleg Deripaska on Wednesday condemned FBI raids of homes of his relatives in the United States, adding that the... 20.10.2021, Sputnik International
2021-10-20T10:14+0000
2021-10-20T10:14+0000
oleg deripaska
us
russia
fbi
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/16107/80/161078010_0:0:1274:718_1920x0_80_0_0_605962b333e3ab83c007de250ca46a8e.jpg
The billionaire also shared a video of Tuesday raids of houses in New York and Washington.The businessman's spokesperson has previously confirmed that raids took place and said that homes belong to Deripaska’s relatives. According to the spokesperson, the raids were related to US sanctions.
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
2021
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/16107/80/161078010_128:0:1245:838_1920x0_80_0_0_dfd87254ae81c9ca4bd3b7cc325a094e.jpg
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
oleg deripaska, us, russia, fbi

Deripaska Condemns FBI Raids of His Relatives' Homes in US

10:14 GMT 20.10.2021
© Sputnik / Alexey NikolskiyOleg Deripaska
Oleg Deripaska - Sputnik International, 1920, 20.10.2021
© Sputnik / Alexey Nikolskiy
Subscribe
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - Russian billionaire Oleg Deripaska on Wednesday condemned FBI raids of homes of his relatives in the United States, adding that the "stupidy" of part of US establishment "never ceases to amaze" him.

"Observing everything that happens in America, I never cease to be amazed at some transcendental stupidity of a part of the American establishment that continues to persistently unleash this tale about the allegedly colossal role of Russians in the US presidential elections in 2016", Deripaska said in his Telegram channel.

The billionaire also shared a video of Tuesday raids of houses in New York and Washington.
The businessman's spokesperson has previously confirmed that raids took place and said that homes belong to Deripaska’s relatives. According to the spokesperson, the raids were related to US sanctions.
100000
Discuss
World
Business
Opinion
Tech
Viral
Radio
Multimedia
  • About Us
  • Press Info
  • Terms of Use
  • Contact Us
  • Cookie Policy
  • Privacy Policy
  • Privacy Feedback
© 2021 Sputnik. All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
New firstOld first
loader
LIVE
Заголовок открываемого материала
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала
Worldwide
InternationalEnglishEnglishMundoEspañolSpanish
Europe
DeutschlandDeutschGermanFranceFrançaisFrenchΕλλάδαΕλληνικάGreekItaliaItalianoItalianČeská republikaČeštinaCzechPolskaPolskiPolishСрбиjаСрпскиSerbianLatvijaLatviešuLatvianLietuvaLietuviųLithuanianMoldovaMoldoveneascăMoldavianБеларусьБеларускiBelarusian
Transcaucasia
ԱրմենիաՀայերենArmenianАҧсныАҧсышәалаAbkhazХуссар ИрыстонИронауОssetianსაქართველოქართულიGeorgianAzərbaycanАzərbaycancaAzerbaijani
Middle East
Sputnik عربيArabicArabicTürkiyeTürkçeTurkishSputnik ایرانPersianPersianSputnik افغانستانDariDari
Central Asia
ҚазақстанҚазақ тіліKazakhКыргызстанКыргызчаKyrgyzOʻzbekistonЎзбекчаUzbekТоҷикистонТоҷикӣTajik
East & Southeast Asia
Việt NamTiếng ViệtVietnamese日本日本語Japanese中国中文Chinese
South America
BrasilPortuguêsPortuguese
NewsfeedBreaking
10:38 GMTNetflix's Net Profit Increases 1.8 Times to $1.4Bln in Q3
10:37 GMT'Are We Afraid of Bangladesh?': Indian Nationalists Slam Modi's 'Inaction' Over Attacks on Hindus
10:18 GMTJason Momoa Reveals He Injured His Eyes, Ribs While Filming Aquaman 2, Needs Surgery
10:14 GMTDeripaska Condemns FBI Raids of His Relatives' Homes in US
10:07 GMTQueen Elizabeth II Scraps Planned Visit to Northern Ireland Following Doctors’ Advice
09:59 GMTMemes Flood Twitter as Atletico Boss Simeone Refuses to Shake Liverpool Manager Klopp's Hand
09:27 GMTFM Lavrov: Russia Regrets US Absence at Moscow-Format Meeting on Afghanistan
09:13 GMTLavrov: Daesh and al-Qaeda are Trying to Take Advantage of Instability in Afghanistan
09:05 GMTBannon's Refusal to Testify on Capitol Riot is Sign That He and Trump Planned It, Claims Liz Cheney
08:43 GMTVideo of Russian SU-30 Fighters Escorting US B-1B Bombers Over Black Sea Emerges Online
08:28 GMTFloods and Landslides in Northern India Kill 46 - Videos
08:24 GMT'More Pick and Mix Than Substantial Meal': British 'Net Zero Strategy' Panned Amid Planned Tax Hikes
08:10 GMTUS Surgeons Successfully Transplant Pig's Kidney Into Human for the First Time
07:25 GMTFinland Presses Sweden to Return Historic Skulls Exhumed for Racial Biology Studies
06:55 GMTTwo Russian Jets Intercept American Bombers Over Black Sea
06:32 GMTDeripaska's Spokesperson Links FBI Raids of Relatives' Homes to Sanctions
06:31 GMTFinnish Military Lowers Physical Condition Threshold to Include 'PlayStation Boys'
06:23 GMTMoroccan Laboratory Plans to Produce Russia's Sputnik V Vaccine
06:16 GMTSwedish Submarine Loaded Live Torpedoes Amid Major Russian Drill – Report
06:05 GMT'We're on the Edge': UK Gov't Urged to Enact 'Plan B' to Prevent NHS Crisis Amid Rise in COVID Cases