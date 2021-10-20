https://sputniknews.com/20211020/brian-laundrie-search-coroner-called-after-items-belonging-to-laundrie-were-found-1090081301.html

Brian Laundrie Search: Coroner Called After Items Belonging to Laundrie Were Found

Suspected human remains have reportedly been found near the area where Brian Landrie’s things were discovered, according to a law enforcement officer. 20.10.2021, Sputnik International

A coroner and a cadaver dog were called on Wednesday to a Florida park hours after fugitive Brian Laundrie’s parents and authorities found several items belonging to Laundrie.Laundrie’s family attorney Steven Bertolino confirmed to Fox News Digital that Laundrie’s parents, Chris and Roberta Laundrie, had set out into Florida’s Myakkahatchee Creek Environmental Park on Wednesday morning and met with North Port Police and FBI agents to continue the search for their missing son.During the search, an officer allegedly told both parents that law enforcement "might have found something." The couple is then seen moving in and out of the brushed areas before discovering a white bag and a dark-colored object that they stumbled upon while roaming through the park’s tangled shrubs.In the footage released Wednesday, the Laundries are seen placing the object inside the bag and handing it over to the law enforcement officer.The Laundries, who appeared distraught when confronted by protesters, left the park shortly after and are said to have returned home.Bertolino later confirmed that while searching areas that Brian frequented, "some articles belonging to Brian were found on the trail,” but did not provide any further information.The attorney refused to comment on news of the medical examiner’s office being called to the area.A spokesperson for the Sarasota County Medical Examiner's Office reportedly confirmed that the office was called to the Myakkahatchee on Wednesday “at the request of law enforcement.”The park, which reopened to the public on Tuesday after being closed for nearly a month, is now closed to the public for the “search to continue.” North Port Police have reportedly blocked off both entrances.Laundrie, who has been wanted on suspicion of bank fraud after the death of his fiance Gabby Petito, has been missing since September 13. He was named a person of interest in the disappearance and homicide of Petito.Meanwhile, a Pasco Sheriff’s Office spokesman confirmed that K9s have been brought to assist with the search.

