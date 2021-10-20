Registration was successful!
Please follow the link from the email sent to
International
https://sputniknews.com/20211020/bitcoin-hits-new-all-time-high-soaring-above-65000-1090071925.html
Bitcoin Hits New All-Time High, Soaring Above $65,000
Bitcoin Hits New All-Time High, Soaring Above $65,000
Bitcoin Hits New All-Time High, Soaring Above $65,000
2021-10-20T13:49+0000
2021-10-20T14:32+0000
business
bitcoin
crypto market
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/08/09/1083563432_0:105:3271:1944_1920x0_80_0_0_a06b423093407c7ab2622692990bfdaf.jpg
Bitcoin's price has rocketed during the day's trading reaching a new high of $66,033.10 per unit, exceeding its previous record on 14 April 2021. Overall, the cryptocurrency has risen 3.06 percent in the past 24 hours and nearly 50 percent in the past 30 days.The fluctuations in the price of cryptocurrencies are all but impossible to predict, even for seasoned analysts. At the same time, just before Bitcoin leapt above its $65,000-per-unit record, investment company, American ProShares, launched an exchange-traded fund (ETF) based on Bitcoin futures – another market instrument that first emerged back in 2017. The newly launched ETF reflected the cryptocurrency's price movement, rocketing and gaining 1.36 percent in the first day.The highly popular cryptocurrency has been rebounding strongly since 20 September after a slump that started on 7 September. Bitcoin's price has also survived a prolonged negative trend that started in May and lasted until the end of July. Many experts linked the fall with a series of policy changes in China, which about the same time outlawed mining of the cryptocurrency, as well as transactions with it and its peers.The rocketing prices on 20 October weren't confined to Bitcoin but were evident in other popular cryptocurrencies too. Its closest rivals, Ethereum and XRP gained 4.87 percent and 4.17 percent during the day respectively. The meme-based token, Dogecoin - a perceived favourite of businessman Elon Musk - also rose in price after a period of stagnation, growing 2.79 percent in the day.
https://sputniknews.com/20211018/godsent-us-senator-praises-the-lord-for-bitcoin-after-lawmakers-approve-debt-ceiling-raise-1089995408.html
The fact remains that if the Internet goes down your bitcoins, even if in the billions, can't buy even a loaf of bread
0
Government regulation can also destroy Bitcoin value.
0
3
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
2021
Tim Korso
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e4/0a/02/1080648312_311:168:1773:1631_100x100_80_0_0_5eb98a42f89fd860368dcd2ae2d9e403.jpg
Tim Korso
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e4/0a/02/1080648312_311:168:1773:1631_100x100_80_0_0_5eb98a42f89fd860368dcd2ae2d9e403.jpg
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/08/09/1083563432_269:0:3000:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_0d23346bede1e1ad80f8bb6f9ef1793f.jpg
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
business, bitcoin, crypto market

Bitcoin Hits New All-Time High, Soaring Above $65,000

13:49 GMT 20.10.2021 (Updated: 14:32 GMT 20.10.2021)
© REUTERS / Dado RuvicFILE PHOTO: A representation of virtual currency bitcoin is seen in front of a stock graph in this illustration taken November 19, 2020. REUTERS/Dado Ruvic/Illustration/File Photo
FILE PHOTO: A representation of virtual currency bitcoin is seen in front of a stock graph in this illustration taken November 19, 2020. REUTERS/Dado Ruvic/Illustration/File Photo - Sputnik International, 1920, 20.10.2021
© REUTERS / Dado Ruvic
Subscribe
Tim Korso - Sputnik International
Tim Korso
All materialsWrite to the author
The cryptocurrency suffered a heavy blow to its value this summer after reaching all-time highs in April. China's decision to outlaw all cryptocurrency mining and all transactions using them caused Bitcoin's price to tank, plummeting from $64,895 to $29,790 per unit.
Bitcoin's price has rocketed during the day's trading reaching a new high of $66,033.10 per unit, exceeding its previous record on 14 April 2021. Overall, the cryptocurrency has risen 3.06 percent in the past 24 hours and nearly 50 percent in the past 30 days.
The fluctuations in the price of cryptocurrencies are all but impossible to predict, even for seasoned analysts. At the same time, just before Bitcoin leapt above its $65,000-per-unit record, investment company, American ProShares, launched an exchange-traded fund (ETF) based on Bitcoin futures – another market instrument that first emerged back in 2017. The newly launched ETF reflected the cryptocurrency's price movement, rocketing and gaining 1.36 percent in the first day.
A representation of virtual currency Bitcoin and U.S. One Dollar banknotes are seen in front of a stock graph in this illustration taken January 8, 2021 - Sputnik International, 1920, 18.10.2021
Godsent: US Senator Praises the Lord for Bitcoin After Lawmakers Approve Debt Ceiling Raise
18 October, 01:06 GMT
The highly popular cryptocurrency has been rebounding strongly since 20 September after a slump that started on 7 September. Bitcoin's price has also survived a prolonged negative trend that started in May and lasted until the end of July. Many experts linked the fall with a series of policy changes in China, which about the same time outlawed mining of the cryptocurrency, as well as transactions with it and its peers.
The rocketing prices on 20 October weren't confined to Bitcoin but were evident in other popular cryptocurrencies too. Its closest rivals, Ethereum and XRP gained 4.87 percent and 4.17 percent during the day respectively. The meme-based token, Dogecoin - a perceived favourite of businessman Elon Musk - also rose in price after a period of stagnation, growing 2.79 percent in the day.
030000
Discuss
Popular comments
The fact remains that if the Internet goes down your bitcoins, even if in the billions, can't buy even a loaf of bread
ffeketehollo
20 October, 17:37 GMT
000000
Government regulation can also destroy Bitcoin value.
ffeketehollo
20 October, 17:39 GMT
000000
World
Business
Opinion
Tech
Viral
Radio
Multimedia
  • About Us
  • Press Info
  • Terms of Use
  • Contact Us
  • Cookie Policy
  • Privacy Policy
  • Privacy Feedback
© 2021 Sputnik. All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
New firstOld first
loader
LIVE
Заголовок открываемого материала
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала
Worldwide
InternationalEnglishEnglishMundoEspañolSpanish
Europe
DeutschlandDeutschGermanFranceFrançaisFrenchΕλλάδαΕλληνικάGreekItaliaItalianoItalianČeská republikaČeštinaCzechPolskaPolskiPolishСрбиjаСрпскиSerbianLatvijaLatviešuLatvianLietuvaLietuviųLithuanianMoldovaMoldoveneascăMoldavianБеларусьБеларускiBelarusian
Transcaucasia
ԱրմենիաՀայերենArmenianАҧсныАҧсышәалаAbkhazХуссар ИрыстонИронауОssetianსაქართველოქართულიGeorgianAzərbaycanАzərbaycancaAzerbaijani
Middle East
Sputnik عربيArabicArabicTürkiyeTürkçeTurkishSputnik ایرانPersianPersianSputnik افغانستانDariDari
Central Asia
ҚазақстанҚазақ тіліKazakhКыргызстанКыргызчаKyrgyzOʻzbekistonЎзбекчаUzbekТоҷикистонТоҷикӣTajik
East & Southeast Asia
Việt NamTiếng ViệtVietnamese日本日本語Japanese中国中文Chinese
South America
BrasilPortuguêsPortuguese
NewsfeedBreaking
14:48 GMTUS Accuses China of 'Stonewalling' the World on COVID-19 Origins Since January 2020
14:27 GMTPsaki Bashed Online as She Tries to Laugh Off Question About Night Flights Transporting Migrant Kids
14:22 GMTParkland Shooter Nikolas Cruz Pleads Guilty in 2018 High School Rampage
14:06 GMTTension Erupts in India's Uttar Pradesh After Dalit Cleaner Dies in Police Custody
14:01 GMTGermany's Greens Party Chief Accuses Russia of 'Playing Poker' With Gas Prices
13:49 GMTBitcoin Hits New All-Time High, Soaring Above $65,000
13:45 GMT'Hunter's Moon' Reigns in Night Sky Over Tehran
13:44 GMTLondon Police Shut Down Tube Station After Stabbing Attack on Night Bus Leaves Three Injured
13:41 GMTLet's Go Brandon, F**k Joe Biden Song Reaches Top Spot on iTunes Hip-Hop Charts
13:36 GMT'Absolute Harassment': Celebs, Netizens Fume After Court Rejects Star Kid Aryan Khan's Bail Plea
13:33 GMTUS Military Base Bethesda on Lockdown Over Reports of Bomb, Active Shooter Threat
13:22 GMTFrench Feminist Group Sues Miss France Beauty Pageant for Allegedly Violating Country’s Laws
13:18 GMTSpain's La Palma Suffers Strongest Earthquake Since Volcanic Eruption
13:16 GMTTrump Organisation May Be Under New Criminal Probe Over Tax Schemes
13:12 GMTSuspect in Assassination Plot on Dutch Prime Minister Denies His Guilt, Lawyer Says
13:09 GMTUK Business Minister ‘Categorically’ Rules Out New COVID-19 Lockdown
13:07 GMTSpain Agrees to Extradite Venezuela's Former Chief Spy to US
13:00 GMTGerman Police Arrest Two Former Bundeswehr Soldiers Suspected of Forming Terrorist Group
13:00 GMTYalta 2.0? Why US Military Analysts Urge Biden to Avoid Standoff With Russia, China at All Costs
12:46 GMTTigray Forces Accuse Ethiopian Gov't of New Airstrikes in Mekelle