Biden Says Concerned About Chinese Hypersonic Missiles After Alleged Test, Reporter Claims

Biden Says Concerned About Chinese Hypersonic Missiles After Alleged Test, Reporter Claims

WASHINGTON (Sputnik) - US President Joe Biden said that he is concerned about the threat of Chinese hypersonic missiles following reports of new tests of the... 20.10.2021, Sputnik International

China tested a nuclear-capable hypersonic missile in August that caught US intelligence off guard, the Financial Times reported on Sunday, citing sources familiar with the test. Beijing denied the report, calling the test a "routine spacecraft experiment."White House Press Secretary Jen Psaki previously declined to comment on the reports, but on Wednesday, she said the administration has voiced concerns regarding China's hypersonic weapons via diplomatic channels. Psaki also previously said the United States welcomes stiff competition but does not want that competition to veer into conflict and the Biden administration has conveyed that message to China privately as well.Meanwhile, GOP politicians have been alarmed by the developments, and are now calling on Biden to tackle the issue seriously and warning against decreasing the US defense budget.The Financial Times report said the Chinese military launched a rocket equipped with a hypersonic glide vehicle that flew through low-orbit space before descending to hit its target. The missile missed its target by about 24 miles, the report added.

