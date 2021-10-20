Registration was successful!
Alyssa Milano Arrested at Protest Outside White House for Refusing to Obey Police
Alyssa Milano Arrested at Protest Outside White House for Refusing to Obey Police
As she was dragged away, the actress raised her arm in protest and provided daily Twitter updates on her detention. It's unclear if Milano shared these updates... 20.10.2021, Sputnik International
Famous actress-turned political activist Alyssa Milano was among the more than 20 protesters who were arrested outside the White House on Tuesday afternoon, demanding that the federal government preserve voting rights.The 48-year-old actress led a march organized by the nonprofit group People for the American Way to the White House before being arrested by US Park Police for refusing to leave the area, according to eyewitness reports.In a Twitter post, the actress wrote that she was arrested for "demanding the Biden Administration and the Senate to use their mandate to protect voting rights," while also encouraging her followers to join People For the American Way and their cause.However, social media users pointed out to Milano that the real reason for her arrest was not the protest itself, but the fact that she protested in an area prohibited by law.According to reports, a US Park Police officer informed them that they may be jailed for crowding or obstructing streets or walkways, which is a misdemeanor in Washington, DC.The stream of incessant messages from the arrested Milano caused a wave of ridicule from netizens.Interestingly, the actress was streaming live to her Twitter at the time of the arrests after police warned protesters of her intentions.And the fact that, judging by the timing of the posts, even before the active part of the protest and arrests, the actress had warned subscribers that she would "risk arrest for voting rights," adds some poignancy to the story.The demonstration occurred one day before the Senate is expected to vote on whether to advance the Freedom to Vote Act, which would make it simpler to register to vote, establish a 15-day early voting window, and declare Election Day a federal holiday. States would also be required to enable same-day voter registration at all polling sites by 2024, as well as make a variety of cards and documents acceptable for in-person voting identification.The actress also announced on Twitter that she will be attending a congressional hearing on Thursday celebrating the 50th anniversary of the adoption of the Equal Rights Amendment (ERA), at which lawmakers and invited guests are expected to discuss "the final steps necessary to certify and publish [ERA] as the 28th Amendment to the US Constitution."Milano also made headlines in June when she revealed she is "considering" running for Congress in 2024, but will decide after the midterm elections in 2022.
02:27 GMT 20.10.2021
Kirill Kurevlev
Correspondent
As she was dragged away, the actress raised her arm in protest and provided daily Twitter updates on her detention. It's unclear if Milano shared these updates on her own or had someone else do it on her behalf. There has been no word yet on whether she is still in custody or has been released.
Famous actress-turned political activist Alyssa Milano was among the more than 20 protesters who were arrested outside the White House on Tuesday afternoon, demanding that the federal government preserve voting rights.
The 48-year-old actress led a march organized by the nonprofit group People for the American Way to the White House before being arrested by US Park Police for refusing to leave the area, according to eyewitness reports.
In a Twitter post, the actress wrote that she was arrested for "demanding the Biden Administration and the Senate to use their mandate to protect voting rights," while also encouraging her followers to join People For the American Way and their cause.
However, social media users pointed out to Milano that the real reason for her arrest was not the protest itself, but the fact that she protested in an area prohibited by law.
According to reports, a US Park Police officer informed them that they may be jailed for crowding or obstructing streets or walkways, which is a misdemeanor in Washington, DC.
The stream of incessant messages from the arrested Milano caused a wave of ridicule from netizens.
Interestingly, the actress was streaming live to her Twitter at the time of the arrests after police warned protesters of her intentions.
And the fact that, judging by the timing of the posts, even before the active part of the protest and arrests, the actress had warned subscribers that she would "risk arrest for voting rights," adds some poignancy to the story.
The demonstration occurred one day before the Senate is expected to vote on whether to advance the Freedom to Vote Act, which would make it simpler to register to vote, establish a 15-day early voting window, and declare Election Day a federal holiday.
States would also be required to enable same-day voter registration at all polling sites by 2024, as well as make a variety of cards and documents acceptable for in-person voting identification.
The actress also announced on Twitter that she will be attending a congressional hearing on Thursday celebrating the 50th anniversary of the adoption of the Equal Rights Amendment (ERA), at which lawmakers and invited guests are expected to discuss "the final steps necessary to certify and publish [ERA] as the 28th Amendment to the US Constitution."
Milano also made headlines in June when she revealed she is "considering" running for Congress in 2024, but will decide after the midterm elections in 2022.
  About Us
  Press Info
  Terms of Use
  Contact Us
  Cookie Policy
  Privacy Policy
© 2021 Sputnik.
