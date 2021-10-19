Registration was successful!
Please follow the link from the email sent to
International
https://sputniknews.com/20211019/whats-behind-skyrocketing-number-of-us-military-suicides--is-us-govt-doing-enough-to-stop-it-1090045224.html
What's Behind Skyrocketing Number of US Military Suicides & Is US Gov't Doing Enough to Stop It?
What's Behind Skyrocketing Number of US Military Suicides & Is US Gov't Doing Enough to Stop It?
Suicides among US Army active-duty forces have soared 46% compared to last year, says a recent Pentagon report. In addition, more American service members have... 19.10.2021, Sputnik International
2021-10-19T18:56+0000
2021-10-19T18:56+0000
world
military & intelligence
us
opinion
us army
suicide
us marines
us pentagon
2020 coronavirus outbreak
covid-19
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/105319/74/1053197469_0:311:4840:3034_1920x0_80_0_0_780e313c6df0cd9b0763e8c6c8a04455.jpg
The Cost of War Project, a joint research effort between Brown University and Boston University, found that a whopping 30,177 American active military servicemen and veterans involved in post-9/11 wars have died by suicide, adding that this figure is at least four times greater than the 7,057 personnel who were killed in combat during that time.Trauma, Hopelessness &amp; IsolationWhile it is hard to predict who is going to commit suicide, there are certain red flags one should keep in mind, Javanbakht notes. According to him, increased impulsive or self-destructive behaviour, increased use of alcohol or substances, expressing suicidal thoughts or wishing for death, social withdrawal, and a feeling of hopelessness and having no reason for living are among those troubling signs.The problem is exacerbated by the fact that military personnel suicides usually backfire on their relatives and friends, notes Dave Barbush, chairman and CEO of Once a Soldier, a non-profit that assists families of veterans who die from suicide. A family that failed to prevent the tragedy and witnessed their father taking his own life often ends up with serious mental issues too, according to him.Still, it would be wrong to reduce the problem solely to a mental health crisis, suggests Mark Kaplan, professor of social welfare at the UCLA Luskin School of Public Affairs, who studies suicide for the Department of Veterans Affairs. Kaplan points out that there are active duty service members and veterans who have taken their lives while not experiencing psychological issues often associated with suicide.The military is a social group which is more likely to own guns, he points out, arguing that there is a need to re-examine what role firearms play in suicide cases. "I think we need to perhaps get talking about harm reduction that is getting rid of the guns in a universal way, so there is a lower risk of dying if you attempt suicide", the academic suggests.US Gov't Has Yet to Address the Problem ProperlyWashington has largely failed to curb suicide rates within the US Armed Forces because the federal government is not doing enough and is not even really willing to assist with the issues American military servicemen are facing, argues Barbush.Meanwhile, many active-duty servicemen remain silent about their mental health issues because of a certain stigma associated with the problem: "There's a cloud over talking about mental health crisis, especially if you're active duty", Barbush notes. "They're not going to talk to their buddies because it's still taboo. And it's going to make them look weak or they'll get hazed or something".Likewise, US military servicemen who return from war zones are often left to deal with emerging psychological problems on their own, according to the scholar. Nominally, there are governmental programmes and entities tasked with helping veterans, such as the Veterans Administration (VA). Still, the same stigma haunts vets even there: they fear to talk about their mental health crises because they are concerned about possible negative repercussions, the scholar says.The problem requires further investigation, according to Mark Kaplan, who believes that one also has to look at demographic issues. He cites previous Pentagon studies which indicated a significant increase in suicide cases in the Army and Marine Corps.Gender issues also require special attention, according to the academic. Although men account for the majority of the nation's troops, the rate of suicides among women in the US Armed Forces could be called a "hidden epidemic", he notes.Suicide rates in the US Army are usually expressed as the annual number of deaths for every 100,000 people. Back in 2015, The Los Angeles Times noted that for male veterans, that figure was 32.1, compared with 20.9 for other men, while in the case of female veterans and other women the gap was much wider: 28.7 and 5.2, respectively.Unless a comprehensive approach to the problem is adopted, the suicide rates in the US Armed Forces will never be reversed, according to the professor.
https://sputniknews.com/20211014/pentagon-report-shows-more-us-military-died-of-suicide-in-q2-of-2021-than-from-covid-19-pandemic-1089911287.html
https://sputniknews.com/20210829/feeling-of-betrayal-isolation-us-veterans-suicide-hotlines-heat-up-amid-botched-afghan-pullout-1083745367.html
https://sputniknews.com/20210727/one-loss-by-suicide-is-too-many-pentagon-concerned-over-rise-in-cases-among-active-duty-us-troops-1083468117.html
When your commanding officer is a West Point moron, you realize that who you know is more important than what you know for promotion to general. Our officer class is a bunch of poorly educated frat boys trying to start wars for their political masters. The enlisted troops deserved better leadership than imbeciles like Secretary of Defense Austin and the joke called “General” Miley.
1
This on Biden and his illegal vaccine mandate.
0
2
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
2021
Ekaterina Blinova
Ekaterina Blinova
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/105319/74/1053197469_190:0:4650:3345_1920x0_80_0_0_33ac6a822256721075920b0ce57146a7.jpg
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
world, military & intelligence, us, opinion, us army, suicide, us marines, us pentagon, 2020 coronavirus outbreak, covid-19

What's Behind Skyrocketing Number of US Military Suicides & Is US Gov't Doing Enough to Stop It?

18:56 GMT 19.10.2021
© AP Photo / Luca BrunoAn officer of the US Marine Corps Color Guard stands at attention during the flag raising ceremony at the official opening of the National Day USA, at the Expo 2015 world's fair in Rho, near Milan, Italy, Saturday, July 4, 2015.
An officer of the US Marine Corps Color Guard stands at attention during the flag raising ceremony at the official opening of the National Day USA, at the Expo 2015 world's fair in Rho, near Milan, Italy, Saturday, July 4, 2015. - Sputnik International, 1920, 19.10.2021
© AP Photo / Luca Bruno
Subscribe
Ekaterina Blinova
All materialsWrite to the author
Suicides among US Army active-duty forces have soared 46% compared to last year, says a recent Pentagon report. In addition, more American service members have taken their own lives in the second quarter than have died from the coronavirus since the start of the pandemic, according to the DoD. What’s behind the problem?
The Cost of War Project, a joint research effort between Brown University and Boston University, found that a whopping 30,177 American active military servicemen and veterans involved in post-9/11 wars have died by suicide, adding that this figure is at least four times greater than the 7,057 personnel who were killed in combat during that time.

Trauma, Hopelessness & Isolation

"In general, this is a high stress occupation, which has even been harder due to the pandemic", explains Arash Javanbakht, a professor of psychiatry and behavioural neurosciences at Wayne State University and director of the Stress, Trauma, and Anxiety Research Clinic. "We are well aware of a higher rate of PTSD among populations like veterans and first responders, due to higher exposure to trauma. There are consequences that follow, such as depression and substance use. All the above are risk factors for suicide".

While it is hard to predict who is going to commit suicide, there are certain red flags one should keep in mind, Javanbakht notes. According to him, increased impulsive or self-destructive behaviour, increased use of alcohol or substances, expressing suicidal thoughts or wishing for death, social withdrawal, and a feeling of hopelessness and having no reason for living are among those troubling signs.
The problem is exacerbated by the fact that military personnel suicides usually backfire on their relatives and friends, notes Dave Barbush, chairman and CEO of Once a Soldier, a non-profit that assists families of veterans who die from suicide. A family that failed to prevent the tragedy and witnessed their father taking his own life often ends up with serious mental issues too, according to him.
Retired U.S. Navy Yeoman First Class Mark Stallins plays Taps for Memorial Day at a gravesite in Fort Logan National Cemetery Monday, May 25, 2020, in Sheridan, Colo. - Sputnik International, 1920, 14.10.2021
Pentagon Report Shows More US Military Died of Suicide in Q2 of 2021 Than From COVID-19 Pandemic
14 October, 07:44 GMT
Still, it would be wrong to reduce the problem solely to a mental health crisis, suggests Mark Kaplan, professor of social welfare at the UCLA Luskin School of Public Affairs, who studies suicide for the Department of Veterans Affairs. Kaplan points out that there are active duty service members and veterans who have taken their lives while not experiencing psychological issues often associated with suicide.

"The problem has other dimensions that sometimes are overlooked", he says. "Veterans, as well as those in the military, active military, if they die by suicide, they do so with a firearm. And the rates are extraordinarily higher… Those who attempt [a suicide] are 90 to 95 percent likely to die by that self-inflicted gunshot wound".

The military is a social group which is more likely to own guns, he points out, arguing that there is a need to re-examine what role firearms play in suicide cases. "I think we need to perhaps get talking about harm reduction that is getting rid of the guns in a universal way, so there is a lower risk of dying if you attempt suicide", the academic suggests.
Suicide Hotline Sign in Washington DC - Sputnik International, 1920, 29.08.2021
'Feeling of Betrayal, Isolation': US Veterans' Suicide Hotlines Heat Up Amid Botched Afghan Pullout
29 August, 11:33 GMT

US Gov't Has Yet to Address the Problem Properly

Washington has largely failed to curb suicide rates within the US Armed Forces because the federal government is not doing enough and is not even really willing to assist with the issues American military servicemen are facing, argues Barbush.

"Charities in the US, what we tend to do is cover the gaps that the government leaves open", he says. "There are huge gaps in taking care of veterans, whether it's housing, employment, food, all these things that veterans, all these problems that are in space, the government doesn't really do enough. And so charities like mine step up and are created because people want to help".

Meanwhile, many active-duty servicemen remain silent about their mental health issues because of a certain stigma associated with the problem: "There's a cloud over talking about mental health crisis, especially if you're active duty", Barbush notes. "They're not going to talk to their buddies because it's still taboo. And it's going to make them look weak or they'll get hazed or something".
Likewise, US military servicemen who return from war zones are often left to deal with emerging psychological problems on their own, according to the scholar. Nominally, there are governmental programmes and entities tasked with helping veterans, such as the Veterans Administration (VA). Still, the same stigma haunts vets even there: they fear to talk about their mental health crises because they are concerned about possible negative repercussions, the scholar says.
In this 6 December 2012 photo provided by the US Department of Defense, soldiers assigned to 6th Engineer Battalion utilise snow shoes during Arctic Light Individual Training on the Bulldog Trail in sub-zero conditions at Joint Base Elmendorf-Richardson, Alaska. ALIT is the United States Army Alaska's Cold Weather Indoctrination program. It gives all soldiers, regardless of their job, the foundation to successfully work, train, and go to war in some of the harshest environments in the world. - Sputnik International, 1920, 27.07.2021
‘One Loss by Suicide is Too Many’: Pentagon Concerned Over Rise in Cases Among Active-Duty US Troops
27 July, 05:29 GMT
The problem requires further investigation, according to Mark Kaplan, who believes that one also has to look at demographic issues. He cites previous Pentagon studies which indicated a significant increase in suicide cases in the Army and Marine Corps.

"Is there something in particular that makes the person serving in the Army different from those serving in other branches of the military?" the professor asks. "And the demographics, I would urge you to look at the demographics, are quite different. This was particularly of concern during the Iraq War, for instance, that they were lowering the standards and were trying to meet their quotas for recruitment".

Gender issues also require special attention, according to the academic. Although men account for the majority of the nation's troops, the rate of suicides among women in the US Armed Forces could be called a "hidden epidemic", he notes.
Suicide rates in the US Army are usually expressed as the annual number of deaths for every 100,000 people. Back in 2015, The Los Angeles Times noted that for male veterans, that figure was 32.1, compared with 20.9 for other men, while in the case of female veterans and other women the gap was much wider: 28.7 and 5.2, respectively.
Unless a comprehensive approach to the problem is adopted, the suicide rates in the US Armed Forces will never be reversed, according to the professor.
104000
Discuss
Popular comments
When your commanding officer is a West Point moron, you realize that who you know is more important than what you know for promotion to general. Our officer class is a bunch of poorly educated frat boys trying to start wars for their political masters. The enlisted troops deserved better leadership than imbeciles like Secretary of Defense Austin and the joke called “General” Miley.
fluttershield mlp
19 October, 22:20 GMT1
100000
This on Biden and his illegal vaccine mandate.
elloboferoz
19 October, 22:07 GMT
000000
World
Business
Opinion
Tech
Viral
Radio
Multimedia
  • About Us
  • Press Info
  • Terms of Use
  • Contact Us
  • Cookie Policy
  • Privacy Policy
  • Privacy Feedback
© 2021 Sputnik. All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
New firstOld first
loader
LIVE
Заголовок открываемого материала
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала
Worldwide
InternationalEnglishEnglishMundoEspañolSpanish
Europe
DeutschlandDeutschGermanFranceFrançaisFrenchΕλλάδαΕλληνικάGreekItaliaItalianoItalianČeská republikaČeštinaCzechPolskaPolskiPolishСрбиjаСрпскиSerbianLatvijaLatviešuLatvianLietuvaLietuviųLithuanianMoldovaMoldoveneascăMoldavianБеларусьБеларускiBelarusian
Transcaucasia
ԱրմենիաՀայերենArmenianАҧсныАҧсышәалаAbkhazХуссар ИрыстонИронауОssetianსაქართველოქართულიGeorgianAzərbaycanАzərbaycancaAzerbaijani
Middle East
Sputnik عربيArabicArabicTürkiyeTürkçeTurkishSputnik ایرانPersianPersianSputnik افغانستانDariDari
Central Asia
ҚазақстанҚазақ тіліKazakhКыргызстанКыргызчаKyrgyzOʻzbekistonЎзбекчаUzbekТоҷикистонТоҷикӣTajik
East & Southeast Asia
Việt NamTiếng ViệtVietnamese日本日本語Japanese中国中文Chinese
South America
BrasilPortuguêsPortuguese
NewsfeedBreaking
19:19 GMTPoland's Prime Minister Accuses Germany, Nord Stream 2 of Driving Up European Gas Prices
19:15 GMTRepublican Kevin McCarthy Predicts More Democrats to Announce Retirement Fearing Fiasco at Midterms
18:56 GMTWhat's Behind Skyrocketing Number of US Military Suicides & Is US Gov't Doing Enough to Stop It?
18:52 GMTBeijing Demands US Provide Full Details of Nuclear Submarine Incident
18:49 GMTUK Plans to Create 'Persistent' Military Presence in Indo-Pacific Region
18:42 GMTSurveys in 46 Nations Show US International Image Improving Under Joe Biden
18:22 GMTManchester Airport Evacuated Following Reports of 'Suspicious Package'
18:10 GMTFacebook to Cough Up $14Mln in Fine, Payment to Victims in Discrimination Case
18:08 GMTVIDEO: Woman Left in Only Underwear After Attempt at Iconic Dirty Dancing Lift Fails
18:05 GMTYellen Keeps US Bank Transaction Reporting at $10,000, Dropping Wider Net for Tax Cheats
18:03 GMTFrance Refuses to Comment on Asylum Status of Alleged Russian Prison Torture Whistleblower
17:55 GMTNo, Thanks: Queen Elizabeth II Turns Down 'Oldie of the Year' Title
17:46 GMTKamala Harris Accused of Violating IRS Rule After VP Appears in Campaign Video Aired in Churches
17:33 GMTTrump Slams 'Fake News Media' for Treating Late Powell 'Beautifully' Despite 'Big Mistakes' on Iraq
17:16 GMTUN Special Envoy Warns Israel's New Settlement Plan to Undermine Two-State Solution
17:13 GMTZomato Briefly Sacks Staffer for Telling Tamil Customer He Should Speak Hindi After Public Outcry
17:11 GMTIran Uses Nuclear Talks to Buy Time to Reach Weapons-Grade Uranium, Israel Envoy to UN Says
17:10 GMTOPCW Claims Chemical Substances in Navalny's Blood, Water Bottle From Omsk Hotel Identical
17:04 GMTMohamed Salah 'Demands Massive Pay Hike' as Talks Over New Contract With Liverpool Begin
17:04 GMT400-Year-Old Diary of Emperor Akbar's Era to Shed Light on India's Historic Revenue System