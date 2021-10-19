https://sputniknews.com/20211019/video-woman-left-in-only-underwear-after-attempt-at-iconic-dirty-dancing-lift-fails-1090046353.html

Gentlemen, there is a reason why few people are able to recreate the iconic stunt from Dirty Dancing – one of the actors, the late Patrick Swayze, was an...

If fail videos were to be given awards, this one should have won the most accolades. It has everything - joy, suspense, drama, and fun. A video posted online shows a man and a woman attempting to recreate the famous Dirty Dancing lift. For a second, one might believe that it could be a success… before the woman plunges to the ground. In a desperate bid to catch her, the man claws into her dress, but it remains in his hand while the woman lies on the ground in nothing but her underwear.

