VIDEO: Woman Left in Only Underwear After Attempt at Iconic Dirty Dancing Lift Fails

If fail videos were to be given awards, this one should have won the most accolades. It has everything - joy, suspense, drama, and fun. A video posted online shows a man and a woman attempting to recreate the famous Dirty Dancing lift. For a second, one might believe that it could be a success… before the woman plunges to the ground. In a desperate bid to catch her, the man claws into her dress, but it remains in his hand while the woman lies on the ground in nothing but her underwear.
Gentlemen, there is a reason why few people are able to recreate the iconic stunt from Dirty Dancing – one of the actors, the late Patrick Swayze, was an experienced dancer. So, unless you want to end up single, do not ever, you understand, ever agree to perform that stunt. Bargain, start crying, if nothing else, run away, but never do it.
