US Homeland Security Chief Tests Positive for COVID-19
US Homeland Security Chief Tests Positive for COVID-19
WASHINGTON (Sputnik) - US Secretary of Homeland Security Alejandro Mayorkas has tested positive for COVID-19 and will work from home per health guidelines...
joe biden, us, dhs, alejandro mayorkas, covid-19

US Homeland Security Chief Tests Positive for COVID-19

19:44 GMT 19.10.2021 (Updated: 19:47 GMT 19.10.2021)
© REUTERS / POOLSecretary of Homeland Security Alejandro Mayorkas arrives for a Senate Homeland Security & Governmental Affairs hearing to discuss security threats 20 years after the 9/11 terrorist attacks, at the U.S. Capitol in Washington, DC, U.S. September 21, 2021.
Secretary of Homeland Security Alejandro Mayorkas arrives for a Senate Homeland Security & Governmental Affairs hearing to discuss security threats 20 years after the 9/11 terrorist attacks, at the U.S. Capitol in Washington, DC, U.S. September 21, 2021. - Sputnik International, 1920, 19.10.2021
WASHINGTON (Sputnik) - US Secretary of Homeland Security Alejandro Mayorkas has tested positive for COVID-19 and will work from home per health guidelines, spokesperson Marsha Espinosa said on Tuesday.
Mayorkas was scheduled to join US Secretary of State Antony Blinken on his trip to Colombia to discuss various issues, including irregular migration and narcotics trafficking, but will no longer be travelling due to the positive test.
The homeland security chief, who was fully vaccinated, represents another so-called “breakthrough” case among high-ranking government officials such as state Department spokesperson Ned Price, who recently recovered from a bout of COVID-19.
Mayorkas had contact with President Joe Biden just days ago at the 40th Annual National Peace Officers' Memorial Service on Saturday.
