https://sputniknews.com/20211019/us-homeland-security-chief-tests-positive-for-covid-19-1090048502.html

US Homeland Security Chief Tests Positive for COVID-19

US Homeland Security Chief Tests Positive for COVID-19

WASHINGTON (Sputnik) - US Secretary of Homeland Security Alejandro Mayorkas has tested positive for COVID-19 and will work from home per health guidelines... 19.10.2021, Sputnik International

2021-10-19T19:44+0000

2021-10-19T19:44+0000

2021-10-19T19:47+0000

joe biden

us

dhs

alejandro mayorkas

covid-19

/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content /html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content

https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/0a/13/1090048477_0:0:3071:1728_1920x0_80_0_0_1c6905f68ad60e830ce467e8d3043019.jpg

Mayorkas was scheduled to join US Secretary of State Antony Blinken on his trip to Colombia to discuss various issues, including irregular migration and narcotics trafficking, but will no longer be travelling due to the positive test.The homeland security chief, who was fully vaccinated, represents another so-called “breakthrough” case among high-ranking government officials such as state Department spokesperson Ned Price, who recently recovered from a bout of COVID-19.Mayorkas had contact with President Joe Biden just days ago at the 40th Annual National Peace Officers' Memorial Service on Saturday.

us

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2021

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

joe biden, us, dhs, alejandro mayorkas, covid-19