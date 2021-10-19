US Homeland Security Chief Tests Positive for COVID-19
19:44 GMT 19.10.2021 (Updated: 19:47 GMT 19.10.2021)
© REUTERS / POOLSecretary of Homeland Security Alejandro Mayorkas arrives for a Senate Homeland Security & Governmental Affairs hearing to discuss security threats 20 years after the 9/11 terrorist attacks, at the U.S. Capitol in Washington, DC, U.S. September 21, 2021.
© REUTERS / POOL
WASHINGTON (Sputnik) - US Secretary of Homeland Security Alejandro Mayorkas has tested positive for COVID-19 and will work from home per health guidelines, spokesperson Marsha Espinosa said on Tuesday.
Mayorkas was scheduled to join US Secretary of State Antony Blinken on his trip to Colombia to discuss various issues, including irregular migration and narcotics trafficking, but will no longer be travelling due to the positive test.
Secretary Mayorkas tested positive this morning for COVID-19 after taking a test as part of routine pre-travel protocols. He is experiencing only mild congestion; he is fully vaccinated and will isolate and work at home per CDC protocols and medical advice.— Marsha (Catron) Espinosa (@MCatronDHS) October 19, 2021
The homeland security chief, who was fully vaccinated, represents another so-called “breakthrough” case among high-ranking government officials such as state Department spokesperson Ned Price, who recently recovered from a bout of COVID-19.
Mayorkas had contact with President Joe Biden just days ago at the 40th Annual National Peace Officers' Memorial Service on Saturday.