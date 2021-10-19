https://sputniknews.com/20211019/under-cloak-of-darkness-biden-administration-reportedly-flying-migrant-children-to-suburban-ny-1090028910.html

The Biden administration is secretly flying planes with unaccompanied migrant minors to suburban New York in order to quietly resettle them across the region, the New York Post (NYP) has cited unnamed sources as saying.The insiders argued that the charter flights originate in border crisis-hit Texas and that they have been underway since at least August.One of the sources claimed that last week, at least two planes landed in the dead of night at the Westchester County Airport, 30 miles north of New York City, and that most of the passengers who got off seemed to be children and teens.The source also asserted that the purportedly underage migrants are typically bussed to locations in the Bronx, Brooklyn, Queens, upstate Newburgh, and Bridgeport as well as Danbury in Connecticut.Christina Pushaw, a spokeswoman for Florida Governor Ron DeSantis (R), was quick to react by saying that "if the Biden administration is so confident that their open-border policy is good for our country, why the secrecy [related to the alleged planeloads of underage migrants]?"Pushaw argued that "states — that lack information about migrant resettlement and do not have the authority to change federal immigration policy — are expected to bear the brunt of Biden's reckless open-borders agenda".She was echoed by former Westchester County Executive Rob Astorino, who accused the Biden administration of "systematically spreading the southern border crisis to communities all around the country, often shrouded in secrecy and under the cloak of darkness".The US Department of Health and Human Services (HHS) responded by insisting that it was its "legal responsibility to safely care for unaccompanied children until they can be swiftly unified with a parent or a vetted sponsor".US Migration CrisisThe developments come amid an ongoing migration crisis in the US, with the latest figures from the country's Customs and Border Protection showing that at least 37,805 unaccompanied migrant children have already entered the US.The facilities to accommodate them are said to be overwhelmed as border agencies struggle to house ever-increasing groups of unaccompanied children amid the COVID-19 pandemic. The government earlier this year took efforts to open new institutions and allocate more money to maintain the migrant children, amid reports that the HHS faces a significant shortage of civilian personnel.The migration surge recorded in the US this year comes under the Biden administration that opted to abolish a number of restrictive measures imposed by former President Donald Trump. Joe Biden, for his part, has allowed migrant minors, who crossed the nation's border unaccompanied, to stay in the country.

