UN Special Envoy Warns Israel's New Settlement Plan to Undermine Two-State Solution

UNITED NATIONS (Sputnik) - The UN special coordinator for the Middle East peace process, Tor Wennesland, warned the Security Council on Tuesday that the... 19.10.2021, Sputnik International

"On 4 and 18 October, the Israeli Civil Administration held discussions on objections to two settlement housing plans for a total of nearly 3,500 units in the strategic E1 area in the West Bank. I am concerned that Israeli authorities continue to consider plans for construction in E1," Wennesland said."If constructed, these units would sever the connection between the northern and southern West Bank, significantly undermining the chances for establishing a viable and contiguous Palestinian state as part of a negotiated two-State solution," he continued.The UN special envoy stressed that all settlements are illegal under international law and prevent achieving peace in the region.Israel and Palestinians have been in conflict for decades. Palestinians seek diplomatic recognition for their independent state on the territories of the West Bank, including East Jerusalem, which is partially occupied by Israel, and the Gaza Strip.The Israeli government refuses to recognise Palestine as an independent political and diplomatic entity, and builds settlements in the occupied areas, despite objections from the United Nations.

