Registration was successful!
Please follow the link from the email sent to
International
WATCH LIVE: FBI Conducts Search of Home Linked to Russian Billionaire Deripaska
https://sputniknews.com/20211019/un-special-envoy-warns-israels-new-settlement-plan-to-undermine-two-state-solution-1090045911.html
UN Special Envoy Warns Israel's New Settlement Plan to Undermine Two-State Solution
UN Special Envoy Warns Israel's New Settlement Plan to Undermine Two-State Solution
UNITED NATIONS (Sputnik) - The UN special coordinator for the Middle East peace process, Tor Wennesland, warned the Security Council on Tuesday that the... 19.10.2021, Sputnik International
2021-10-19T17:16+0000
2021-10-19T17:16+0000
middle east
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/08/0e/1083603985_0:319:3074:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_530b0a1c325b9770674f0435bf5bfc2c.jpg
"On 4 and 18 October, the Israeli Civil Administration held discussions on objections to two settlement housing plans for a total of nearly 3,500 units in the strategic E1 area in the West Bank. I am concerned that Israeli authorities continue to consider plans for construction in E1," Wennesland said."If constructed, these units would sever the connection between the northern and southern West Bank, significantly undermining the chances for establishing a viable and contiguous Palestinian state as part of a negotiated two-State solution," he continued.The UN special envoy stressed that all settlements are illegal under international law and prevent achieving peace in the region.Israel and Palestinians have been in conflict for decades. Palestinians seek diplomatic recognition for their independent state on the territories of the West Bank, including East Jerusalem, which is partially occupied by Israel, and the Gaza Strip.The Israeli government refuses to recognise Palestine as an independent political and diplomatic entity, and builds settlements in the occupied areas, despite objections from the United Nations.
Again, further reason to BDS israel out of existence.
0
1
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
2021
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/08/0e/1083603985_211:0:2942:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_38aca1cc3fa4146cd0f4a392adcdac46.jpg
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
middle east

UN Special Envoy Warns Israel's New Settlement Plan to Undermine Two-State Solution

17:16 GMT 19.10.2021
© AP Photo / Oded BaliltyThis June 30, 2020, file photo, shows a view of the West Bank Jewish settlement of Ma'ale Efrayim in the Jordan Valley. One of the world's best-known human rights groups says Israel is guilty of the international crimes of apartheid and persecution. Human Rights Watch cites discriminatory policies toward Palestinians within Israel's own borders and in the occupied territories. In so doing, the New York-based group joins a growing number of commentators and rights groups that consider Israel and the territories as a single entity in which Palestinians are denied basic rights that are granted to Jews. (AP Photo/Oded Balilty, File)
This June 30, 2020, file photo, shows a view of the West Bank Jewish settlement of Ma'ale Efrayim in the Jordan Valley. One of the world's best-known human rights groups says Israel is guilty of the international crimes of apartheid and persecution. Human Rights Watch cites discriminatory policies toward Palestinians within Israel's own borders and in the occupied territories. In so doing, the New York-based group joins a growing number of commentators and rights groups that consider Israel and the territories as a single entity in which Palestinians are denied basic rights that are granted to Jews. (AP Photo/Oded Balilty, File) - Sputnik International, 1920, 19.10.2021
© AP Photo / Oded Balilty
Subscribe
UNITED NATIONS (Sputnik) - The UN special coordinator for the Middle East peace process, Tor Wennesland, warned the Security Council on Tuesday that the construction of almost 3,500 settlement units by Israel in the West Bank will significantly undermine the chances of reaching a two-state solution.
"On 4 and 18 October, the Israeli Civil Administration held discussions on objections to two settlement housing plans for a total of nearly 3,500 units in the strategic E1 area in the West Bank. I am concerned that Israeli authorities continue to consider plans for construction in E1," Wennesland said.
"If constructed, these units would sever the connection between the northern and southern West Bank, significantly undermining the chances for establishing a viable and contiguous Palestinian state as part of a negotiated two-State solution," he continued.
The UN special envoy stressed that all settlements are illegal under international law and prevent achieving peace in the region.
Israel and Palestinians have been in conflict for decades. Palestinians seek diplomatic recognition for their independent state on the territories of the West Bank, including East Jerusalem, which is partially occupied by Israel, and the Gaza Strip.
The Israeli government refuses to recognise Palestine as an independent political and diplomatic entity, and builds settlements in the occupied areas, despite objections from the United Nations.
000000
Discuss
Popular comments
Again, further reason to BDS israel out of existence.
vtvot tak
19 October, 20:19 GMT
000000
World
Business
Opinion
Tech
Viral
Radio
Multimedia
  • About Us
  • Press Info
  • Terms of Use
  • Contact Us
  • Cookie Policy
  • Privacy Policy
  • Privacy Feedback
© 2021 Sputnik. All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
New firstOld first
loader
LIVE
Заголовок открываемого материала
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала
Worldwide
InternationalEnglishEnglishMundoEspañolSpanish
Europe
DeutschlandDeutschGermanFranceFrançaisFrenchΕλλάδαΕλληνικάGreekItaliaItalianoItalianČeská republikaČeštinaCzechPolskaPolskiPolishСрбиjаСрпскиSerbianLatvijaLatviešuLatvianLietuvaLietuviųLithuanianMoldovaMoldoveneascăMoldavianБеларусьБеларускiBelarusian
Transcaucasia
ԱրմենիաՀայերենArmenianАҧсныАҧсышәалаAbkhazХуссар ИрыстонИронауОssetianსაქართველოქართულიGeorgianAzərbaycanАzərbaycancaAzerbaijani
Middle East
Sputnik عربيArabicArabicTürkiyeTürkçeTurkishSputnik ایرانPersianPersianSputnik افغانستانDariDari
Central Asia
ҚазақстанҚазақ тіліKazakhКыргызстанКыргызчаKyrgyzOʻzbekistonЎзбекчаUzbekТоҷикистонТоҷикӣTajik
East & Southeast Asia
Việt NamTiếng ViệtVietnamese日本日本語Japanese中国中文Chinese
South America
BrasilPortuguêsPortuguese
NewsfeedBreaking
17:16 GMTUN Special Envoy Warns Israel's New Settlement Plan to Undermine Two-State Solution
17:13 GMTZomato Briefly Sacks Staffer for Telling Tamil Customer He Should Speak Hindi After Public Outcry
17:11 GMTIran Uses Nuclear Talks to Buy Time to Reach Weapons-Grade Uranium, Israel Envoy to UN Says
17:10 GMTOPCW Claims Chemical Substances in Navalny's Blood, Water Bottle From Omsk Hotel Identical
17:04 GMTMohamed Salah 'Demands Massive Pay Hike' as Talks Over New Contract With Liverpool Begin
17:04 GMT400-Year-Old Diary of Emperor Akbar's Era to Shed Light on India's Historic Revenue System
16:49 GMTUK Minister Gove Accosted by 'Thugs' Days After Murder of Fellow MP
16:41 GMTWATCH LIVE: FBI Conducts Search of Home Linked to Russian Billionaire Deripaska
16:31 GMTMeghan Markle's Dad Reveals Reason She Ghosted Him as He Blasts 'Money-Minded' Sussexes
15:34 GMTIsraeli Scuba Diver Discovers 900-Year-Old Crusader Sword
15:29 GMT'I Wanted to Go Down With the Crowd': Trump Thinks He Would've Stopped Capitol Rioters, Book Reveals
15:25 GMTFBI Raids Washington Home Linked to Russian Billionaire Deripaska - Video
15:20 GMTBollywood Star Yuvika Chaudhary Briefly Arrested for Using 'Casteist Slur' in Viral Video
15:16 GMTUK Stops US Firm Buying British Defence Contractor on 'National Security Grounds'
14:55 GMTChina Calls for Restraint After New North Korean Missile Launches
14:50 GMTUK Risks Drought, Water Shortages Because of Climate Change, Environment Agency Chief Warns
14:47 GMTGreece, Cyprus, Egypt Jointly Condemn Turkey's 'Illegal Activities' in Eastern Mediterranean
14:42 GMTRussian Watchdog Warns Google May Face Revenue-Based Fines
14:33 GMTThe Z Factor: Why Maverick Eric Zemmour is Making Early Running in French Presidential Race
14:27 GMTManchester Arena Bomber’s Brother Leaves UK Ahead of Planned Appearance at Inquiry