https://sputniknews.com/20211019/uk-police-were-reluctant-to-investigate-former-labour-mp-accused-of-sex-crimes-1090037612.html

UK Police Were ‘Reluctant To Investigate’ Former Labour MP Accused Of Sex Crimes

UK Police Were ‘Reluctant To Investigate’ Former Labour MP Accused Of Sex Crimes

The Independent Inquiry Into Child Sexual Abuse was set up to look into historic allegations about a number of high profile British citizens. Among those it... 19.10.2021, Sputnik International

2021-10-19T13:10+0000

2021-10-19T13:10+0000

2021-10-19T13:10+0000

labour party

sexual abuse

child sexual abuse

police

leicester

/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content /html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content

https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/0a/13/1090036545_0:443:2854:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_dcae6dde8ada6311209e031100138fd7.jpg

Police and prosecutors "appeared reluctant to fully investigate" claims made against Lord Janner, a former Labour MP, according to a report by the Independent Inquiry into Child Sexual Abuse (IICSA).The peer, who was better known as Greville Janner, was Labour MP for Leicester West between 1970 and 1997 and died in 2015.Professor Alexis Jay, chairman of the inquiry, said there were "numerous serious allegations" that Janner had sexually abused young boys in the 1970s and 1980s.At the time of his death Lord Janner of Braunstone was awaiting trial in relation to nine men who had been young boys at the time of the allegations, several of whom were in children’s homes at the time.But in fact 33 people had made allegations Lord Janner had sexually abused them when they were children.Prof Jay said there had been a "series of failings" by Leicestershire Police and the Crown Prosecution Service.His report found the police "shut down" investigations into Lord Janner without having fully investigated all the claims.Janner and his family have always insisted he was innocent and his son Daniel has claimed he was the victim of a witch-hunt.The report criticised Leicestershire Council, who were responsible for the children’s homes and also lambasted the Labour Party after hearing that several members of the party in Leicestershire had tried to raise the matter with the national headquarters.“It was not enough for the Labour Party to have left this matter to the police and the Crown Prosecution Service. Lord Janner remained in a privileged and powerful position as an MP. This position had allowed him access to children’s homes and schools in the past, and may have done so again,” said the report.The Labour Party has since introduced a safeguarding system which would prevent a repetition of what happened with Lord Janner.Daniel Janner said the inquiry had offered “no proof whatsoever of guilt."

keyboardcosmetics Another and one of many untouchables. 0

1

leicester

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2021

Chris Summers

Chris Summers

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Chris Summers

labour party, sexual abuse, child sexual abuse, police, leicester