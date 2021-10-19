https://sputniknews.com/20211019/uk-minister-gove-accosted-by-thugs-days-after-murder-of-fellow-mp-1090043752.html
UK Minister Gove Accosted by 'Thugs' Days After Murder of Fellow MP
Southend West MP David Amess was fatally stabbed on Friday afternoon while meeting individual constituents at his weekly open-door 'surgery' at a Methodist church in the Essex town of Leigh-on-Sea. His killing is being investigated as a possible terrorist incident.
A senior British cabinet minister has been mobbed by a group of protesters just days after fellow MP Sir David Amess was stabbed to death.
Levelling Up, Housing and Communities Secretary Michael Gove
was pursued by a group protesting against the government's COVID-19 restrictions on Tuesday.
Protesters can be heard shouting "Holy sh*t, Michael Gove you f*cking f*nny!" as they spot him walking past Cranbrook House on Horseferry Road, Westminster — a stone's throw from the Houses of Parliament.
Half-a-dozen men quickly surround Gove, holding up cameras, as a similar number of police officers rush to form a protective huddle around him and usher him inside a nearby building.
Another video taken from in front of Gove and the officers shows a man, clearly sympathetic to the protest, documenting the event on video trying to ask him questions as he walks, before protesters catch up to the group.
“Mr Gove, how do you justify the illegal lockdowns that have been pushed on this country?” he asked the minister.
The crowd begin singing "we shall not be moved", and one person throws what appears to be a punched-up piece of paper at the minister before he makes it inside the building.
Southend West MP Amess was fatally stabbed on Friday afternoon while meeting individual constituents at his weekly open-door 'surgery' at a Methodist church in the Essex town of Leigh-on-Sea.
A suspect was arrested at the scene and later identified as 25-year-old Somalian Ali Harbi Ali
, the son of a communications director to a former prime minister of the African country. The murder is being investigated as a possible terrorist incident
.
Shadow home secretary Nick Thomas-Symonds said the spectacle was "utterly appalling" so soon after Sir David's murder.
The Metropolitan Police Service
said in a statement after Tuesday's incident that they were "aware" of the protests at "multiple locations". But it added that no one involved in mobbing Gove had been arrested.
"Our officers were immediately on scene where they safely escorted him to a nearby building," Scotland Yard said. "There were no arrests."
"We know there is footage circulating online of this incident, we will review this and our officers body worn video to see if any offences occurred," the statement went on. "We continue to escort the protest and will be working hard to disrupt any potential criminal activity."