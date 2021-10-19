https://sputniknews.com/20211019/uk-civil-aviation-authority-allows-heathrow-airport-to-increase-passenger-charges-1090035782.html

UK Civil Aviation Authority Allows Heathrow Airport to Increase Passenger Charges

UK Civil Aviation Authority Allows Heathrow Airport to Increase Passenger Charges

LONDON (Sputnik) - London's Heathrow airport will be allowed to raise passenger charges by up to 56 percent from next summer, the UK Civil Aviation Authority... 19.10.2021, Sputnik International

2021-10-19T11:48+0000

2021-10-19T11:48+0000

2021-10-19T11:48+0000

heathrow airport

uk

/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content /html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content

https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/07/11/1083403003_0:0:3072:1728_1920x0_80_0_0_11564a456885a446cb3d542cd40c9ddd.jpg

The aviation regulator said in a statement that its initial proposal was to increase cap on London busiest hub’s charge per passenger from £22 ($30) last year to between £24.50 and £34.40, following a request from Heathrow to set the price at between 32 and 43 pounds.Moriarty argued that the regulator’s principal objective is "to further the interests of consumers while recognising the challenges the industry has faced throughout the Covid-19 pandemic".Although the charges are ultimately paid by passengers as airlines add the cost to the price of tickets, the Association of UK Airlines said that it will oppose the CAA’s proposal "in the strongest terms".Consultations on the price hike proposals will run until 17 December.

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2021

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

heathrow airport, uk