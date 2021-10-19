Registration was successful!
Please follow the link from the email sent to
International
WATCH LIVE: FBI Conducts Search of Home Linked to Russian Billionaire Deripaska
https://sputniknews.com/20211019/trump-slams-fake-news-media-for-treating-late-powell-beautifully-despite-big-mistakes-on-iraq-1090044842.html
Trump Slams 'Fake News Media' for Treating Late Powell 'Beautifully' Despite 'Big Mistakes' on Iraq
Trump Slams 'Fake News Media' for Treating Late Powell 'Beautifully' Despite 'Big Mistakes' on Iraq
WASHINGTON (Sputnik) - Ex-US President Donald Trump on Tuesday criticised late former Secretary of State Colin Powell a day after his death, and singled out... 19.10.2021, Sputnik International
2021-10-19T17:33+0000
2021-10-19T17:33+0000
us
donald trump
colin powell
2003 invasion of iraq
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/0a/0c/1089849485_0:0:3074:1730_1920x0_80_0_0_33a104a61e4c27ebabb05a8b36cbf5f6.jpg
"Wonderful to see Colin Powell, who made big mistakes on Iraq and famously, so-called weapons of mass destruction, be treated in death so beautifully by the Fake News Media", Trump said in a statement. "Hope that happens to me someday".Trump called Powell a "classic RINO [Republican in name only]", accusing him of being the first to attack other Republicans and making lots of mistakes.Powell died on Monday at the age of 84 of complications from COVID-19. He had been treated over the past few years for multiple myeloma, a blood cancer that impairs the body's ability to fight infections and to respond well to vaccines.Powell, the first African-American to serve both as secretary of state and chairman of the Joint Chiefs, the head of the US Armed Forces, led the American military to its overwhelming victory in the 1991 first Gulf War against Iraq. As US secretary of state, Powell notoriously demonstrated a vial of white powder during a United Nations Security Council session that he said could contain anthrax, as "proof" that the then-Iraqi leader Saddam Hussein had concealed his weapons of mass destruction programme. While WMDs were never found and the programme appeared to be non-existent, his presentation made the case for the 2003 invasion of Iraq.
https://sputniknews.com/20211018/from-favourite-of-presidents-to-test-tube-secretary-world-responds-to-colin-powells-death-1090017146.html
us
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
2021
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/0a/0c/1089849485_252:0:2981:2047_1920x0_80_0_0_7dc746ff904cc608538ed6b6ec350bd6.jpg
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
us, donald trump, colin powell, 2003 invasion of iraq

Trump Slams 'Fake News Media' for Treating Late Powell 'Beautifully' Despite 'Big Mistakes' on Iraq

17:33 GMT 19.10.2021
© AP Photo / Manuel Balce Ceneta In this May 5, 2018 file photo, President Donald Trump speaks during a roundtable discussion on tax reform at Cleveland Public Auditorium and Conference Center in Cleveland, Ohio.
 In this May 5, 2018 file photo, President Donald Trump speaks during a roundtable discussion on tax reform at Cleveland Public Auditorium and Conference Center in Cleveland, Ohio. - Sputnik International, 1920, 19.10.2021
© AP Photo / Manuel Balce Ceneta
Subscribe
WASHINGTON (Sputnik) - Ex-US President Donald Trump on Tuesday criticised late former Secretary of State Colin Powell a day after his death, and singled out his presentation at the UN Security Council on alleged weapons of mass destruction in Iraq in 2003.
"Wonderful to see Colin Powell, who made big mistakes on Iraq and famously, so-called weapons of mass destruction, be treated in death so beautifully by the Fake News Media", Trump said in a statement. "Hope that happens to me someday".
Trump called Powell a "classic RINO [Republican in name only]", accusing him of being the first to attack other Republicans and making lots of mistakes.
Powell died on Monday at the age of 84 of complications from COVID-19. He had been treated over the past few years for multiple myeloma, a blood cancer that impairs the body's ability to fight infections and to respond well to vaccines.
Former U.S. Secretary of State Colin Powell, co-chairman of the Presidential Inaugural Committee for US President-elect Barack Obama, speaks to reporters during a news conference to announce Obama's Renew America Together volunteer initiative, in Washington January 9, 2009/File Photo - Sputnik International, 1920, 18.10.2021
From 'Favourite of Presidents' to 'Test Tube Secretary': World Responds to Colin Powell's Death
Yesterday, 19:23 GMT
Powell, the first African-American to serve both as secretary of state and chairman of the Joint Chiefs, the head of the US Armed Forces, led the American military to its overwhelming victory in the 1991 first Gulf War against Iraq. As US secretary of state, Powell notoriously demonstrated a vial of white powder during a United Nations Security Council session that he said could contain anthrax, as "proof" that the then-Iraqi leader Saddam Hussein had concealed his weapons of mass destruction programme. While WMDs were never found and the programme appeared to be non-existent, his presentation made the case for the 2003 invasion of Iraq.
090000
Discuss
World
Business
Opinion
Tech
Viral
Radio
Multimedia
  • About Us
  • Press Info
  • Terms of Use
  • Contact Us
  • Cookie Policy
  • Privacy Policy
  • Privacy Feedback
© 2021 Sputnik. All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
New firstOld first
loader
LIVE
Заголовок открываемого материала
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала
Worldwide
InternationalEnglishEnglishMundoEspañolSpanish
Europe
DeutschlandDeutschGermanFranceFrançaisFrenchΕλλάδαΕλληνικάGreekItaliaItalianoItalianČeská republikaČeštinaCzechPolskaPolskiPolishСрбиjаСрпскиSerbianLatvijaLatviešuLatvianLietuvaLietuviųLithuanianMoldovaMoldoveneascăMoldavianБеларусьБеларускiBelarusian
Transcaucasia
ԱրմենիաՀայերենArmenianАҧсныАҧсышәалаAbkhazХуссар ИрыстонИронауОssetianსაქართველოქართულიGeorgianAzərbaycanАzərbaycancaAzerbaijani
Middle East
Sputnik عربيArabicArabicTürkiyeTürkçeTurkishSputnik ایرانPersianPersianSputnik افغانستانDariDari
Central Asia
ҚазақстанҚазақ тіліKazakhКыргызстанКыргызчаKyrgyzOʻzbekistonЎзбекчаUzbekТоҷикистонТоҷикӣTajik
East & Southeast Asia
Việt NamTiếng ViệtVietnamese日本日本語Japanese中国中文Chinese
South America
BrasilPortuguêsPortuguese
NewsfeedBreaking
17:46 GMTKamala Harris Accused of Violating IRS Rule After VP Appears in Campaign Video Aired in Churches
17:33 GMTTrump Slams 'Fake News Media' for Treating Late Powell 'Beautifully' Despite 'Big Mistakes' on Iraq
17:16 GMTUN Special Envoy Warns Israel's New Settlement Plan to Undermine Two-State Solution
17:13 GMTZomato Briefly Sacks Staffer for Telling Tamil Customer He Should Speak Hindi After Public Outcry
17:11 GMTIran Uses Nuclear Talks to Buy Time to Reach Weapons-Grade Uranium, Israel Envoy to UN Says
17:10 GMTOPCW Claims Chemical Substances in Navalny's Blood, Water Bottle From Omsk Hotel Identical
17:04 GMTMohamed Salah 'Demands Massive Pay Hike' as Talks Over New Contract With Liverpool Begin
17:04 GMT400-Year-Old Diary of Emperor Akbar's Era to Shed Light on India's Historic Revenue System
16:49 GMTUK Minister Gove Accosted by 'Thugs' Days After Murder of Fellow MP
16:41 GMTWATCH LIVE: FBI Conducts Search of Home Linked to Russian Billionaire Deripaska
16:31 GMTMeghan Markle's Dad Reveals Reason She Ghosted Him as He Blasts 'Money-Minded' Sussexes
15:34 GMTIsraeli Scuba Diver Discovers 900-Year-Old Crusader Sword
15:29 GMT'I Wanted to Go Down With the Crowd': Trump Thinks He Would've Stopped Capitol Rioters, Book Reveals
15:25 GMTFBI Raids Washington Home Linked to Russian Billionaire Deripaska - Video
15:20 GMTBollywood Star Yuvika Chaudhary Briefly Arrested for Using 'Casteist Slur' in Viral Video
15:16 GMTUK Stops US Firm Buying British Defence Contractor on 'National Security Grounds'
14:55 GMTChina Calls for Restraint After New North Korean Missile Launches
14:50 GMTUK Risks Drought, Water Shortages Because of Climate Change, Environment Agency Chief Warns
14:47 GMTGreece, Cyprus, Egypt Jointly Condemn Turkey's 'Illegal Activities' in Eastern Mediterranean
14:42 GMTRussian Watchdog Warns Google May Face Revenue-Based Fines