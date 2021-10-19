https://sputniknews.com/20211019/trump-slams-fake-news-media-for-treating-late-powell-beautifully-despite-big-mistakes-on-iraq-1090044842.html

Trump Slams 'Fake News Media' for Treating Late Powell 'Beautifully' Despite 'Big Mistakes' on Iraq

Trump Slams 'Fake News Media' for Treating Late Powell 'Beautifully' Despite 'Big Mistakes' on Iraq

WASHINGTON (Sputnik) - Ex-US President Donald Trump on Tuesday criticised late former Secretary of State Colin Powell a day after his death, and singled out... 19.10.2021, Sputnik International

2021-10-19T17:33+0000

2021-10-19T17:33+0000

2021-10-19T17:33+0000

us

donald trump

colin powell

2003 invasion of iraq

/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content /html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content

https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/0a/0c/1089849485_0:0:3074:1730_1920x0_80_0_0_33a104a61e4c27ebabb05a8b36cbf5f6.jpg

"Wonderful to see Colin Powell, who made big mistakes on Iraq and famously, so-called weapons of mass destruction, be treated in death so beautifully by the Fake News Media", Trump said in a statement. "Hope that happens to me someday".Trump called Powell a "classic RINO [Republican in name only]", accusing him of being the first to attack other Republicans and making lots of mistakes.Powell died on Monday at the age of 84 of complications from COVID-19. He had been treated over the past few years for multiple myeloma, a blood cancer that impairs the body's ability to fight infections and to respond well to vaccines.Powell, the first African-American to serve both as secretary of state and chairman of the Joint Chiefs, the head of the US Armed Forces, led the American military to its overwhelming victory in the 1991 first Gulf War against Iraq. As US secretary of state, Powell notoriously demonstrated a vial of white powder during a United Nations Security Council session that he said could contain anthrax, as "proof" that the then-Iraqi leader Saddam Hussein had concealed his weapons of mass destruction programme. While WMDs were never found and the programme appeared to be non-existent, his presentation made the case for the 2003 invasion of Iraq.

https://sputniknews.com/20211018/from-favourite-of-presidents-to-test-tube-secretary-world-responds-to-colin-powells-death-1090017146.html

us

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2021

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

us, donald trump, colin powell, 2003 invasion of iraq