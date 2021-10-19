https://sputniknews.com/20211019/torch-handover-for-beijing-winter-olympics-held-in-greece-1090030622.html

Torch Handover for Beijing Winter Olympics Held in Greece

The ceremonies were considerably reduced this year, as Greek authorities cancelled the traditional six-day torch relay across Greece, and banned spectators... 19.10.2021, Sputnik International

Sputnik is live from the Greek capital of Athens, as the torch handover procedure for the 2022 Beijing Winter Olympics is taking place. The sacred flame is expected to arrive in China on Wednesday.China will be hosting the games from 4 to 20 February.Follow Sputnik's Live Feed to Find Out More!

