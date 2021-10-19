Registration was successful!
Please follow the link from the email sent to
International
LIVE VIDEO: Torch Handover for Beijing Winter Olympics Held in Greece
https://sputniknews.com/20211019/torch-handover-for-beijing-winter-olympics-held-in-greece-1090030622.html
Torch Handover for Beijing Winter Olympics Held in Greece
Torch Handover for Beijing Winter Olympics Held in Greece
The ceremonies were considerably reduced this year, as Greek authorities cancelled the traditional six-day torch relay across Greece, and banned spectators... 19.10.2021, Sputnik International
2021-10-19T09:05+0000
2021-10-19T09:07+0000
greece
2022 winter olympics
sport
europe
china
olympics
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/0a/13/1090030475_0:0:1920:1080_1920x0_80_0_0_eddcc81337ab9e4cd7399e0bc371a5de.jpg
Sputnik is live from the Greek capital of Athens, as the torch handover procedure for the 2022 Beijing Winter Olympics is taking place. The sacred flame is expected to arrive in China on Wednesday.China will be hosting the games from 4 to 20 February.Follow Sputnik's Live Feed to Find Out More!
greece
china
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
2021
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
Torch Handover for Beijing Winter Olympics Held in Greece
Torch Handover for Beijing Winter Olympics Held in Greece
2021-10-19T09:05+0000
true
PT1S
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/0a/13/1090030475_240:0:1680:1080_1920x0_80_0_0_a9f1c5421f8f67081ef821dd9f1b4bc2.jpg
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
greece, 2022 winter olympics, sport, europe, china, olympics, видео

Torch Handover for Beijing Winter Olympics Held in Greece

09:05 GMT 19.10.2021 (Updated: 09:07 GMT 19.10.2021)
Subscribe
The ceremonies were considerably reduced this year, as Greek authorities cancelled the traditional six-day torch relay across Greece, and banned spectators from other events due to the coronavirus pandemic.
Sputnik is live from the Greek capital of Athens, as the torch handover procedure for the 2022 Beijing Winter Olympics is taking place. The sacred flame is expected to arrive in China on Wednesday.
China will be hosting the games from 4 to 20 February.
Follow Sputnik's Live Feed to Find Out More!
100000
Discuss
World
Business
Opinion
Tech
Viral
Radio
Multimedia
  • About Us
  • Press Info
  • Terms of Use
  • Contact Us
  • Cookie Policy
  • Privacy Policy
  • Privacy Feedback
© 2021 Sputnik. All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
New firstOld first
loader
LIVE
Заголовок открываемого материала
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала
Worldwide
InternationalEnglishEnglishMundoEspañolSpanish
Europe
DeutschlandDeutschGermanFranceFrançaisFrenchΕλλάδαΕλληνικάGreekItaliaItalianoItalianČeská republikaČeštinaCzechPolskaPolskiPolishСрбиjаСрпскиSerbianLatvijaLatviešuLatvianLietuvaLietuviųLithuanianMoldovaMoldoveneascăMoldavianБеларусьБеларускiBelarusian
Transcaucasia
ԱրմենիաՀայերենArmenianАҧсныАҧсышәалаAbkhazХуссар ИрыстонИронауОssetianსაქართველოქართულიGeorgianAzərbaycanАzərbaycancaAzerbaijani
Middle East
Sputnik عربيArabicArabicTürkiyeTürkçeTurkishSputnik ایرانPersianPersianSputnik افغانستانDariDari
Central Asia
ҚазақстанҚазақ тіліKazakhКыргызстанКыргызчаKyrgyzOʻzbekistonЎзбекчаUzbekТоҷикистонТоҷикӣTajik
East & Southeast Asia
Việt NamTiếng ViệtVietnamese日本日本語Japanese中国中文Chinese
South America
BrasilPortuguêsPortuguese
NewsfeedBreaking
09:46 GMTJapan to Boost Defence Capabilities in Wake of North Korean Missile Launches, PM Kishida Says
09:32 GMTIndependence for Wales is ‘on the Table’ as New Commission Looks at the Future
09:23 GMTGlobal Times: US Should Stop Eyeing Too Much on China's Hypersonic Missiles and Broaden Its Horizons
09:16 GMT'Manchester United a Disconnected Team, Making Basic Errors': Gary Neville Rips Into Red Devils
09:07 GMTVideo of Erdogan, Surah From Quran Posted on Trump's Website After Hacking Attack
09:05 GMTTorch Handover for Beijing Winter Olympics Held in Greece
08:46 GMTCzech Police Probing Possible 'Crime Against Republic' Over President Zeman's Hospitalisation
08:35 GMTFake Edward Snowden Account Removed From Telegram After Whistleblower's Outburst
08:35 GMTKidnappers of 17 Missionaries in Haiti Demand $17 Million For Their Release, Reports Suggest
08:08 GMT'Under Cloak of Darkness': Biden Administration Reportedly Flying Migrant Children to Suburban NY
07:54 GMTShockwaves Felt in Israel After Powerful 6.4-Magnitude Quake Hits Greece
07:35 GMTPresident of European Commission: Brussels 'Will Not Allow' Poland to Put Bloc's Values 'at Risk'
07:16 GMTTen Years After Shalit Deal, Palestinian Prisoner Recalls His Release, Struggles, & Hopes
06:46 GMTColin Powell Would Have Made Better President Than Others in Recent Decades, Ex-US Envoy Says
06:33 GMTFlash Floods, Heavy Rains Wreak Havoc in India's Uttarakhand - Videos
06:18 GMTMI5 May Get More Control Over UK's Anti-Terror Programme in Wake of MP Amess' Killing
05:55 GMTSuspect in Sir David Amess' Murder Purportedly Spotted by CCTV in London Hours Before Attack
04:56 GMTNorth Korea Reportedly Used Submarine-Launched Ballistic Missile in Latest Test
04:06 GMTExpecto Patronum! Reddit Users Identify Strayed Dementor in 'UFO' Spotted Over London
03:38 GMTIsrael Approves $1.5Bln Budget for Possible Strike Against Iran's Nuclear Facilities - Report