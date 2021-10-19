https://sputniknews.com/20211019/top-trump-security-adviser-contradicts-imminent-attack-claim-behind-soleimani-assassination-1090048145.html

Top Trump Security Adviser Contradicts ‘Imminent Attack’ Claim Behind Soleimani Assassination

In a new book about his time in the Trump administration, a retired US Army general who served as a senior adviser to the White House contradicts the...

A new book that hit shelves today by Lt. Gen. Keith Kellogg reveals that the Trump administration planned the killing of Soleimani as part of a “disproportional” response to attacks on US troops in Iraq by Shiite militias. Kellogg was then-Vice President Mike Pence’s national security adviser, and also served as executive secretary and chief of staff for the US National Security Council under Trump.Solemani commanded the Quds Force, an elite formation of Iran’s Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC), and commanded Iranian forces in Syria fighting against Daesh* and al-Qaeda*-linked terrorist groups before leading the Iranian and Iraqi fight to push Daesh out of Iraq. Despite being sanctioned by the United States as a terrorist, Soleimani enjoyed enormous prestige across the Middle East as the “linchpin” who united disparate militia groups to halt Daesh’s advance toward Baghdad when the Americans would not commit to anything more than airstrikes against Daesh.Because of the anti-Daesh war, Soleimani was closely linked with militia groups in Iraq’s Popular Mobilization Forces (PMF), which were equally hostile to the continued US presence in Iraq and periodically staged attacks against US forces there. According to Kellogg’s book, an exchange of strikes in late December 2019 is what pushed the White House over line and decided to take Soleimani out.‘Our Target Would be Soleimani’On December 27, 2019, the Shiite militia group Kata’ib Hezbollah (Brigades of the Party of G-d) attacked an Iraqi military base in Kirkuk where US forces were based, killing a US contractor and injuring four US service members, as well as two Iraqi service members. The next day, the US launched an airstrike on Kata’ib Hezbollah positions, and that evening, protests in Baghdad descended on the US embassy in the Green Zone and set fire to some of its outer structures.Washington blamed Iran for both of those attacks, and Soleimani in particular, who they learned would be secretly traveling to Baghdad in just a few days.“'The Iranians had crossed our ‘red line’ by killing an American and reinforced their folly by attacking our embassy in Baghdad. We would respond. And this time our response would be disproportional,” Kellogg wrote. “We jumped up the escalation ladder. Our answer would be unambiguous. Our target would be Soleimani.”The airstrike, carried out by an MQ-9 Reaper combat drone, hit a group of vehicles at Baghdad International Airport just after midnight on January 3, 2020, killing 10 people. Among them was Soleimani, as well as Abu Mahdi al-Muhandis, the leader of Kata’ib Hezbollah and deputy commander of the PMF.The fury over the US attack, which was carried out without consulting the Iraqi government, led to the country’s parliament voting to ask all US forces to leave the country. However, Trump threatened to freeze Iraqi oil assets in a Federal Reserve bank account if Baghdad followed through.Story Changes Again & Again“Soleimani was plotting imminent and sinister attacks on American diplomats and military personnel, but we caught him in the act and terminated him,” Trump told reporters at his Mar-a-Lago resort the day after the attacks. He would later claim that Soleimani planned on targeting a US embassy, then later increased his claim to four embassies.Then-US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo similarly claimed Soleimani was “actively plotting to “take big action” against the US. “There would have been many Muslims killed as well, Iraqis and people in other countries as well. It was a strike that was aimed at both disrupting that plot, deterring further aggression, [and] we hope, setting the conditions for de-escalation, as well,” he told Fox News on January 3.However, Pompeo also soon said he had no specific intelligence on a specific threat posed by Soleimani, and also admitted within a week that “we don't know precisely when - and we don't know precisely where” the supposed attack was to have taken place.However, by July of 2020, Pompeo had changed his tune again, aligning more closely with what Kellogg writes in his book. His response came after Agnes Callamard, the UN special rapporteur on extrajudicial, summary or arbitrary executions, submitted a report on Soleimani’s assassination finding it was an “arbitrary killing” that violated the United Nations charter.*Terrorist groups banned in Russia and many other states

FeEisi This assassination was planned much longer but it needed an excuse to justify it and the killing of a contractor was the excused used. The US was moving military hardware near Iran after Guido's coup in Venezuela failed in April 2019. 0

