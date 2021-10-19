Registration was successful!
Please follow the link from the email sent to
International
WATCH LIVE: Ex-CIA Director Petraeus Gives Evidence Before UK Parliament Amid Inquiry Into Afghan Policy
https://sputniknews.com/20211019/the-z-factor-why-maverick-eric-zemmour-is-making-early-running-in-french-presidential-race-1090041122.html
The Z Factor: Why Maverick Eric Zemmour is Making Early Running in French Presidential Race
The Z Factor: Why Maverick Eric Zemmour is Making Early Running in French Presidential Race
Prior to 2017 the French president had been a candidate from either the Socialist Party or one of the Gaullist or neo-Gaullist parties. Emmanuel Macron broke... 19.10.2021, Sputnik International
2021-10-19T14:33+0000
2021-10-19T14:33+0000
france
marine le pen
emmanuel macron
eric zemmour
french presidential election
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/09/1b/1089464808_0:169:2986:1849_1920x0_80_0_0_10b80bd94e508333e8c5395b982f34fd.jpg
A right-wing polemicist who wants to ban Muslim names like Mohammed is stealing a march on Marine Le Pen in the run-up to next spring’s French presidential elections.Eric Zemmour, 63, is now the second favourite - behind President Emmanuel Macron - with many bookmakers for the race to the Elysees Palace.Most elections during the Fifth Republic have been fought between a Socialist and a candidate from one of the main conservative parties, the UMP or RPR.The exception was in 2002 when Jean-Marie Le Pen, the founder of the right-wing Front National (FN), won fractionally more votes than the Socialist Lionel Jospin in the first round but was beaten by Jacques Chirac in the second round.The UMP and RPR later merged to form Les Républicains, who have yet to decide who will be their candidate in April 2022.In 2017, the moderate François Fillon of Les Républicains was pipped by Le Pen and the Socialist candidate, Benoit Hamon, garnered only six percent of the vote and ended in fifth place.It is not clear if Les Républicains will choose Zemmour as their candidate or whether he will try to make a run as an independent.At the weekend Macron’s Secretary of State for European Affairs, Clément Beaune, claimed some of Zemmour’s views were "revisionism and traditional anti-Semitism" and should be “vomited.”Zemmour hails from a Jewish-Berber family who came to France from Algeria shortly before his birth in 1958.He has worked as a journalist and newspaper columnist for the conservative Le Figaro and is also a political essayist who claims the French media is dominated by left-wing journalists.The BBC reported that, during a speech in the FN stronghold of Béziers, Zemmour said the French media was "a propaganda machine that hates France."Zemmour added: "Paid with your taxes, they constantly spit on you. They spit on French history and culture, and they spit on the French people, whom they want to see disappear.”He says France is being "submerged" by migrants and wants parents to be forced to choose French first names.He also lambasted France’s schools which he said were “infiltrated by Marxism, anti-racism and LGBT ideologies.”One of Zemmour’s most controversial opinions is that the collaborator Marshal Pétain, who led the Vichy government in the south of France after the Nazis defeated the French Army in 1940, saved French Jews.Thousands of Jews were deported from Lyon and other Vichy towns and cities to the concentration camps in Germany and occupied Poland.
france
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
2021
Chris Summers
Chris Summers
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/09/1b/1089464808_183:0:2914:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_9ee582e0623ed37e7f69ead17784acc5.jpg
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
france, marine le pen, emmanuel macron, eric zemmour, french presidential election

The Z Factor: Why Maverick Eric Zemmour is Making Early Running in French Presidential Race

14:33 GMT 19.10.2021
© REUTERS / ERIC GAILLARDFar-right French commentator Eric Zemmour attends a meeting for the promotion of his new book "La France n'a pas dit son dernier mot" (France has not yet said its last word) in Nice, France, September 18, 2021.
Far-right French commentator Eric Zemmour attends a meeting for the promotion of his new book La France n'a pas dit son dernier mot (France has not yet said its last word) in Nice, France, September 18, 2021. - Sputnik International, 1920, 19.10.2021
© REUTERS / ERIC GAILLARD
Subscribe
Chris Summers
All materialsWrite to the author
Prior to 2017 the French president had been a candidate from either the Socialist Party or one of the Gaullist or neo-Gaullist parties. Emmanuel Macron broke the mould when he was the candidate of La République En Marche!, which had only been formed 12 months before the election.
A right-wing polemicist who wants to ban Muslim names like Mohammed is stealing a march on Marine Le Pen in the run-up to next spring’s French presidential elections.
Eric Zemmour, 63, is now the second favourite - behind President Emmanuel Macron - with many bookmakers for the race to the Elysees Palace.
Most elections during the Fifth Republic have been fought between a Socialist and a candidate from one of the main conservative parties, the UMP or RPR.
The exception was in 2002 when Jean-Marie Le Pen, the founder of the right-wing Front National (FN), won fractionally more votes than the Socialist Lionel Jospin in the first round but was beaten by Jacques Chirac in the second round.
The UMP and RPR later merged to form Les Républicains, who have yet to decide who will be their candidate in April 2022.
In 2017, the moderate François Fillon of Les Républicains was pipped by Le Pen and the Socialist candidate, Benoit Hamon, garnered only six percent of the vote and ended in fifth place.
It is not clear if Les Républicains will choose Zemmour as their candidate or whether he will try to make a run as an independent.
At the weekend Macron’s Secretary of State for European Affairs, Clément Beaune, claimed some of Zemmour’s views were "revisionism and traditional anti-Semitism" and should be “vomited.”
Zemmour hails from a Jewish-Berber family who came to France from Algeria shortly before his birth in 1958.
He has worked as a journalist and newspaper columnist for the conservative Le Figaro and is also a political essayist who claims the French media is dominated by left-wing journalists.
The BBC reported that, during a speech in the FN stronghold of Béziers, Zemmour said the French media was "a propaganda machine that hates France."
© AP PhotoThis Oct. 24, 1940 file photo shows German Chancellor Adolf Hitler, right, shaking hands with Head of State of Vichy France Marshall Philippe Petain, in occupied France.
This Oct. 24, 1940 file photo shows German Chancellor Adolf Hitler, right, shaking hands with Head of State of Vichy France Marshall Philippe Petain, in occupied France. - Sputnik International, 1920, 19.10.2021
This Oct. 24, 1940 file photo shows German Chancellor Adolf Hitler, right, shaking hands with Head of State of Vichy France Marshall Philippe Petain, in occupied France.
© AP Photo
Zemmour added: "Paid with your taxes, they constantly spit on you. They spit on French history and culture, and they spit on the French people, whom they want to see disappear.”
He says France is being "submerged" by migrants and wants parents to be forced to choose French first names.
He also lambasted France’s schools which he said were “infiltrated by Marxism, anti-racism and LGBT ideologies.”
One of Zemmour’s most controversial opinions is that the collaborator Marshal Pétain, who led the Vichy government in the south of France after the Nazis defeated the French Army in 1940, saved French Jews.
Mr Beaune said: "The myth of Pétain, the protector of the Jews, does not stand up to historical analysis for a second…Mr Zemmour is adorned with scandalous historical lies.”
Thousands of Jews were deported from Lyon and other Vichy towns and cities to the concentration camps in Germany and occupied Poland.
020000
Discuss
World
Business
Opinion
Tech
Viral
Radio
Multimedia
  • About Us
  • Press Info
  • Terms of Use
  • Contact Us
  • Cookie Policy
  • Privacy Policy
  • Privacy Feedback
© 2021 Sputnik. All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
New firstOld first
loader
LIVE
Заголовок открываемого материала
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала
Worldwide
InternationalEnglishEnglishMundoEspañolSpanish
Europe
DeutschlandDeutschGermanFranceFrançaisFrenchΕλλάδαΕλληνικάGreekItaliaItalianoItalianČeská republikaČeštinaCzechPolskaPolskiPolishСрбиjаСрпскиSerbianLatvijaLatviešuLatvianLietuvaLietuviųLithuanianMoldovaMoldoveneascăMoldavianБеларусьБеларускiBelarusian
Transcaucasia
ԱրմենիաՀայերենArmenianАҧсныАҧсышәалаAbkhazХуссар ИрыстонИронауОssetianსაქართველოქართულიGeorgianAzərbaycanАzərbaycancaAzerbaijani
Middle East
Sputnik عربيArabicArabicTürkiyeTürkçeTurkishSputnik ایرانPersianPersianSputnik افغانستانDariDari
Central Asia
ҚазақстанҚазақ тіліKazakhКыргызстанКыргызчаKyrgyzOʻzbekistonЎзбекчаUzbekТоҷикистонТоҷикӣTajik
East & Southeast Asia
Việt NamTiếng ViệtVietnamese日本日本語Japanese中国中文Chinese
South America
BrasilPortuguêsPortuguese
NewsfeedBreaking
14:42 GMTRussian Watchdog Warns Google May Face Revenue-Based Fines
14:33 GMTThe Z Factor: Why Maverick Eric Zemmour is Making Early Running in French Presidential Race
14:27 GMTManchester Arena Bomber’s Brother Leaves UK Ahead of Planned Appearance at Inquiry
14:24 GMTUK Parliament Closes Loophole That Allowed Sex-Pest MP to Keep His Seat
14:17 GMTREC: 20+ Russian Exporters Participate in Business Mission to Armenia
13:55 GMTEx-CIA Director Petraeus Gives Evidence Before UK Parliament Amid Inquiry Into Afghan Policy
13:37 GMTFans Slam Ex-England Star Carragher as He Drops Ronaldo From His Combined Man United & Liverpool XI
13:31 GMTOnline Fury as Fox News Host Tweets Powell Death Fuels 'New Concerns' About COVID Vax Efficacy
13:23 GMTBJP Stages Protest After Party Member Shot Dead in West Bengal
13:17 GMTMicrosoft Execs Warned Bill Gates Against 'Sending Flirtatious Messages to Female Staffer in 2008'
13:10 GMTUK Police Were ‘Reluctant To Investigate’ Former Labour MP Accused Of Sex Crimes
12:52 GMTPoland Deploys 6,000 Soldiers to Guard Border With Belarus
12:48 GMTGermany, France, and UK Missions in OPCW Reject Russia's Accusations on Navalny Case
12:33 GMTPakistan Claims to Have Prevented 'Indian Submarine' From Violating Its Maritime Borders
12:13 GMTBrazilian Navy Vessel Stuck After Colliding With Pedestrian Bridge – Video
12:12 GMTTurkish Foreign Ministry Confirms Summoning Ten Western Ambassadors
12:07 GMTIDF Restricts Access to Areas Bordering Gaza Strip
11:52 GMTTokyo 'Closely Watching' Naval Activities Near Japan in Wake of Russia-China Joint Drills
11:52 GMTReddit Users Ignited as 'Tiny Dinosaur Roaming Across Chilean Salt Plain' Spotted on Google Maps
11:48 GMTUK Civil Aviation Authority Allows Heathrow Airport to Increase Passenger Charges