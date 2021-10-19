https://sputniknews.com/20211019/the-weaponization-of-memory-from-colin-powell-to-critical-race-theory-1090019267.html

The Weaponization of Memory: From Colin Powell to Critical Race Theory

The Weaponization of Memory: From Colin Powell to Critical Race Theory

In this episode of By Any Means Necessary, hosts Sean Blackmon and Jacquie Luqman are joined by Marshall Eddie Conway, former Black Panther, political prisoner, and Executive Producer of The Real News Network to discuss the anniversary of the founding of the Black Panther Party for Self-Defense, the importance of the Panthers’ internationalist politics to its broader political orientation, and the Panthers’ place in a long history of resistance for Black people.In the second segment, Sean and Jacquie are joined by Frederick Mills, Professor of Philosophy at Bowie State University and Co-Director of the Council on Hemispheric Affairs to discuss the illegal extradition of Alex Saab, a Venezuelan official, to the United States, how this fits into the US economic war on Venezuela, the state of the opposition and Juan Guaido, and resistance against Monroeism.In the third segment, Sean and Jacquie are joined by Jia Hong from Nodutdol for Korean Community Development to discuss the Korean Netflix show Squid Game and its reflection of the history and society of South Korea, the show’s allusion to concentration camps and their historical use in South Korea, the exploitation and discrimination defectors from North Korea face in South Korea, the super-exploitation of migrant workers, and the reality behind the myth of South Korea as a shining bastion of democracy and capitalism.Later in the show, Sean and Jacquie are joined by Dr. Gerald Horne, Moores Professor of History and African American Studies at the University of Houston, and author many books including “The Dawning of the Apocalypse: The Roots of Slavery, White Supremacy, Settler Colonialism, and Capitalism in the Long Sixteenth Century” and most recently “The Bittersweet Science: Racism, Racketeering , and the Political Economy of Boxing” to discuss the death of Colin Powell and the disparate treatment of Black immigrants and descendants of slaves in the United States that it exposes, the weaponization of memory and its manifestation as attacks on so-called critical race theory and its attempt to preserve the American foundation myths, how the US attempts to decouple the American economy from China has contributed to the supply chain and inflation crises, and US efforts to spread disinformation about China’s involvement on the African continent.We'd love to get your feedback at radio@sputniknews.com

