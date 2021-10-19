https://sputniknews.com/20211019/ted-cruz-says-bidens-cages-for-migrants-bigger-more-full-than-ever-while-no-democrat-cares-1090048420.html

Ted Cruz Says Biden's Cages for Migrants 'Bigger', 'More Full' Than Ever While No Democrat 'Cares'

According to Customs and Border Protection's recent data, under the regulations implemented by the Trump administration in March 2020 and still maintained by...

Republican Senator Ted Cruz of Texas said on Tuesday that cages designated for migrant children are "bigger" and "more full" than ever before, blasting the Biden administration's handling of the border crisis.In an interview with Fox News' "America's Newsroom," the senator claimed that the Biden administration's policy is based on "secrecy."Cruz also specifically responded to the reports that the US authorities are allegedly secretly redirecting migrant children to reception centers throughout the country via night flights, saying, "Of course they fly in the middle of the night because they have no defense."Furthermore, the Republican senator commented on the media and Democrats' frequent criticism that the Trump administration was allegedly holding illegal migrants in cages pending their asylum cases.Just last month, Cruz dared Representative Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez of New York to "cry in front of the Biden cages," referring to her famous 2018 photo where she appeared to be crying in front of a chain-link fence at a facility where illegal migrants were being kept by the authorities.Cruz Proposes New Border Entry Point Across the Blue StatesEarlier in the day, Cruz filed legislation to move illegal immigration detention camps closer to where the "Democrat elites" hold their "cocktail parties."Speaking about the Stop the Surge of Unsafe Rio Grande Encampments (SURGE) Act, the senator said that President Biden and his administration had "willingly surrendered the United States’ southern border to dangerous criminal cartels" without "thought given to the South Texas border communities like McAllen and Del Rio," which are bearing the brunt of the consequences.If Democrats in Washington "had to endure even a fraction of the suffering" experienced by "families, ranchers, and small businesses" in South Texas, the senator said, "immigration laws would be enforced, the wall would be built, and the Remain in Mexico policy would be re-implemented."He added that Biden and Democrats must "step up to defend our southern border and support our heroic Customs and Border Protection officials."The Stop the SURGE Act would establish 13 additional immigration processing centers across the country, including Martha's Vineyard, New York's Governor's Island, and Palo Alto, California. According to the press release, the law would "require insulated communities to help shoulder the burdens of their preferred open-border policies" and "mandate that all illegal aliens encountered at Border Patrol Sectors in Texas be transferred to these new ports for processing."In total, based on the CBP data, more than 1.5 million undocumented migrants have entered the US illegally since October 2020, including more than 200,000 in August.Immigrant rights organizations have repeatedly contended that the immediate expulsion of asylum-seekers as practiced by the US government violates both domestic and international refugee law.

Mr. Aviña Right upon the arrival of Caucasian settlers with credit money, slowly but surely, a stream of city dwellers started, Blacks first. I don't know what Mr. Ted Cruz was doing in 2011, but we're running out of overpasses now. On the thousands, some are being removed. But the real tragedy is watching men, women and now children sleeping at the base of a brand new multistory building. Mr. Cruz can see them from the Capitol, I'm sure. 0

