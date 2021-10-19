https://sputniknews.com/20211019/powerful-64-magnitude-earthquake-hits-faliraki-island-greece--1090029100.html

Shockwaves Felt in Israel After Powerful 6.4-Magnitude Quake Hits Greece

The Greek island of Rhodes, a popular destination for tourists, suffered from a tremor overnight, the European-Mediterranean Seismological Centre (ESMC) has... 19.10.2021, Sputnik International

So far, there have been no reports of any injuries or casualties caused by the quake, but the shockwaves were reportedly felt across the Mediterranean - in Turkey, Egypt, Syria, and Israel. According to the EMSC, the epicentre of the earthquake was located 219 kilometres (136 miles) south of Rhodes.Several videos, purportedly depicting the tremors caused by the quake, have since emerged online.

