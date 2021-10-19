Registration was successful!
International
https://sputniknews.com/20211019/powerful-64-magnitude-earthquake-hits-faliraki-island-greece--1090029100.html
Shockwaves Felt in Israel After Powerful 6.4-Magnitude Quake Hits Greece
Shockwaves Felt in Israel After Powerful 6.4-Magnitude Quake Hits Greece
The Greek island of Rhodes, a popular destination for tourists, suffered from a tremor overnight, the European-Mediterranean Seismological Centre (ESMC) has... 19.10.2021
2021-10-19T07:54+0000
2021-10-19T08:13+0000
greece
europe
earthquake
So far, there have been no reports of any injuries or casualties caused by the quake, but the shockwaves were reportedly felt across the Mediterranean - in Turkey, Egypt, Syria, and Israel. According to the EMSC, the epicentre of the earthquake was located 219 kilometres (136 miles) south of Rhodes.Several videos, purportedly depicting the tremors caused by the quake, have since emerged online.
greece
News
greece, europe, earthquake

Shockwaves Felt in Israel After Powerful 6.4-Magnitude Quake Hits Greece

07:54 GMT 19.10.2021 (Updated: 08:13 GMT 19.10.2021)
The Greek island of Rhodes, a popular destination for tourists, suffered from a tremor overnight, the European-Mediterranean Seismological Centre (ESMC) has stated.
So far, there have been no reports of any injuries or casualties caused by the quake, but the shockwaves were reportedly felt across the Mediterranean - in Turkey, Egypt, Syria, and Israel. According to the EMSC, the epicentre of the earthquake was located 219 kilometres (136 miles) south of Rhodes.
Several videos, purportedly depicting the tremors caused by the quake, have since emerged online.
