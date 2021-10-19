Registration was successful!
https://sputniknews.com/20211019/poland-deploys-6000-soldiers-to-guard-border-with-belarus-1090038553.html
Poland Deploys 6,000 Soldiers to Guard Border With Belarus
Poland Deploys 6,000 Soldiers to Guard Border With Belarus
WARSAW (Sputnik) – Warsaw deployed nearly 6,000 Polish soldiers to guard the border with Belarus amid the ongoing migration crisis, Polish Defense Minister... 19.10.2021, Sputnik International
belarus
europe
poland
border
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/105322/76/1053227644_0:182:3501:2151_1920x0_80_0_0_9bb164f0580fc39a8b980d1e4abf8aae.jpg
The Polish border guard reported 612 such attempts at the border with Belarus over the past day. This month, some 10,000 attempts to illegally cross the border were detected, following 20,000 cases in September.In recent months, Poland along with neighbouring Latvia and Lithuania have reported an influx of migrants trying to cross into the European Union from Belarus and accused Minsk of facilitating illegal migration to destabilize the bloc in retaliation for sweeping sanctions.Minsk rejected the claims, maintaining that it has been unable to curb the migration crisis due to Western sanctions.
belarus
poland
belarus, europe, poland, border

Poland Deploys 6,000 Soldiers to Guard Border With Belarus

12:52 GMT 19.10.2021
Polish soldiers attend welcoming ceremony for U.S.-led NATO troops at polygon near Orzysz, Poland, April 13, 2017
Polish soldiers attend welcoming ceremony for U.S.-led NATO troops at polygon near Orzysz, Poland, April 13, 2017 - Sputnik International, 1920, 19.10.2021
© REUTERS / Kacper Pempel
WARSAW (Sputnik) – Warsaw deployed nearly 6,000 Polish soldiers to guard the border with Belarus amid the ongoing migration crisis, Polish Defense Minister Mariusz Blaszczak said on Tuesday.

"Almost 6,000 soldiers from the 16th, 18th, and 120th divisions are already stationed at the Polish-Belarusian border," Blaszczak tweeted, adding that they assist the border guards with preventing any illegal crossings.

The Polish border guard reported 612 such attempts at the border with Belarus over the past day. This month, some 10,000 attempts to illegally cross the border were detected, following 20,000 cases in September.
In recent months, Poland along with neighbouring Latvia and Lithuania have reported an influx of migrants trying to cross into the European Union from Belarus and accused Minsk of facilitating illegal migration to destabilize the bloc in retaliation for sweeping sanctions.
Minsk rejected the claims, maintaining that it has been unable to curb the migration crisis due to Western sanctions.
