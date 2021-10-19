https://sputniknews.com/20211019/photographer-claims-he-filmed-aliens-neutralizing-nuclear-missile-mid-air---report-1090050687.html

Photographer Claims He Filmed Aliens Neutralizing Nuclear Missile Mid-Air - Report

Dr. Robert Jacobs, who led a team photographing early US nuclear missiles, admitted at Tuesday's press conference on the subject of extraterrestrial interference in nuclear tests led by retired Air Force Captain Robert Salas of the Paradigm Research Group that he "was part of a US Air Force cover-up."Jacobs revealed that in the early 1960s, he supervised a team of scientists who made comprehensive pictures of missile launches because, as he says, "in those days a lot of the missiles blew up on the launchpad," per the Daily Star transcription, and the high-resolution film footage helped scientists figure out why.He reportedly described utilizing an ultra-high-resolution film camera to take images of a 12,800 kmph (8,000 mph) missile equipped with a radar chaff dispenser to throw possible Soviet defenses off-target on September 14, 1964. After the test, he was summoned to his commander's office, Major Florenze J Mansmann, who demanded to know whether he was messing with the film. According to Jacobs' claims, a saucer-shaped UFO could be observed in slow motion circling the fast-moving dummy warhead and shooting tightly-focused laser beams at it.He said that the superior officer ordered him to stay mum about the incident, and so he did for 17 years before telling his story to some late-night radio show. Jacobs noted he believes the footage is still being kept secret by the US government, and it should be released since it is the "most important event in the history of mankind."At the same press conference, Salas claimed that his squad witnessed a massive UFO destroy ten live nuclear missiles at a top-secret station in Montana over 50 years ago, but the simultaneous shutdown, however, was "impossible," according to him, because the ten nuclear Minuteman missiles were all controlled by separate systems.Despite reporting what he saw, he and his commander were reportedly made to sign a pledge never to discuss what happened that day.After the release of a Pentagon investigation on the matter over the summer, the debate over UFOs has become a serious political topic in the United States.

