Pentagon Chief Vows to Support Ukraine's Effort on Black Sea Region Security
Pentagon Chief Vows to Support Ukraine's Effort on Black Sea Region Security
KIEV (Sputnik) - US Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin said on Tuesday that he discussed with Ukrainian military officials ways to strengthen the Black Sea region... 19.10.2021, Sputnik International
The United States will continue to support Ukraine's effort to ensure security in the Black Sea region, the Pentagon chief emphasised.
Pentagon Chief Vows to Support Ukraine's Effort on Black Sea Region Security

11:08 GMT 19.10.2021 (Updated: 11:15 GMT 19.10.2021)
© AFP 2021 / DANIEL MIHAILESCU War ships of NATO take part in a military drill on the Black Sea
War ships of NATO take part in a military drill on the Black Sea - Sputnik International, 1920, 19.10.2021
© AFP 2021 / DANIEL MIHAILESCU
KIEV (Sputnik) - US Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin said on Tuesday that he discussed with Ukrainian military officials ways to strengthen the Black Sea region partnership in order to counter Russia's actions.
The United States will continue to support Ukraine's effort to ensure security in the Black Sea region, the Pentagon chief emphasised.
