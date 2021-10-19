Registration was successful!
Pentagon Chief Vows to Support Ukraine's Effort on Black Sea Region Security
Pentagon Chief Vows to Support Ukraine's Effort on Black Sea Region Security
KIEV (Sputnik) - US Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin said on Tuesday that he discussed with Ukrainian military officials ways to strengthen the Black Sea region...
The United States will continue to support Ukraine's effort to ensure security in the Black Sea region, the Pentagon chief emphasised.
KIEV (Sputnik) - US Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin said on Tuesday that he discussed with Ukrainian military officials ways to strengthen the Black Sea region partnership in order to counter Russia's actions.
The United States will continue to support Ukraine's effort to ensure
security in the Black Sea
region, the Pentagon chief emphasised.