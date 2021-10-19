https://sputniknews.com/20211019/pentagon-chief-vows-to-support-ukraines-effort-on-black-sea-region-security-1090034554.html

Pentagon Chief Vows to Support Ukraine's Effort on Black Sea Region Security

KIEV (Sputnik) - US Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin said on Tuesday that he discussed with Ukrainian military officials ways to strengthen the Black Sea region... 19.10.2021, Sputnik International

The United States will continue to support Ukraine's effort to ensure security in the Black Sea region, the Pentagon chief emphasised.

