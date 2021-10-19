Registration was successful!
Over Three-Fourths of US Republicans Want Trump to Run for President in 2024 - Poll
Over Three-Fourths of US Republicans Want Trump to Run for President in 2024 - Poll
WASHINGTON, October 20 (Sputnik) - US Republicans are warming to a possible run by Donald Trump in the 2024 presidential election, with 78 percent saying they... 19.10.2021
"While a majority of Americans say, 'been there, done that' about Trump, and half feel he has damaged the underpinnings of democracy, support for the former president within the GOP has grown," Quinnipiac polling analyst Tim Malloy said in a press release summarizing the poll.By a 78 - 16 percent margins, Republicans say they want to see Trump run again for president in 2024, compared to 66 - 30 percent in May, the release said.But Republican enthusiasm for Trump fails to extend beyond their party, with 51 percent of the overall electorate saying that the former president has been undermining US democracy since he was first elected in 2016, the release added.The poll also attempted to gauge support for President Joe Biden, with Americans giving Biden a negative 37 - 52 percent job approval rating, according to the release.
Over Three-Fourths of US Republicans Want Trump to Run for President in 2024 - Poll

23:25 GMT 19.10.2021
© REUTERS / JEENAH MOONFormer U.S. President Donald Trump acknowledges people as he gets in his SUV outside Trump Tower in the Manhattan borough of New York City, New York, U.S., October 18, 2021.
Former U.S. President Donald Trump acknowledges people as he gets in his SUV outside Trump Tower in the Manhattan borough of New York City, New York, U.S., October 18, 2021. - Sputnik International, 1920, 19.10.2021
© REUTERS / JEENAH MOON
WASHINGTON, October 20 (Sputnik) - US Republicans are warming to a possible run by Donald Trump in the 2024 presidential election, with 78 percent saying they want the former president to seek another term in the White House, a Quinnipiac University poll said on Tuesday.
"While a majority of Americans say, 'been there, done that' about Trump, and half feel he has damaged the underpinnings of democracy, support for the former president within the GOP has grown," Quinnipiac polling analyst Tim Malloy said in a press release summarizing the poll.
By a 78 - 16 percent margins, Republicans say they want to see Trump run again for president in 2024, compared to 66 - 30 percent in May, the release said.
But Republican enthusiasm for Trump fails to extend beyond their party, with 51 percent of the overall electorate saying that the former president has been undermining US democracy since he was first elected in 2016, the release added.
The poll also attempted to gauge support for President Joe Biden, with Americans giving Biden a negative 37 - 52 percent job approval rating, according to the release.
