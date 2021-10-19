Registration was successful!
Please follow the link from the email sent to
International
WATCH LIVE: FBI Conducts Search of Home Linked to Russian Billionaire Deripaska
https://sputniknews.com/20211019/opcw-claims-chemical-substances-in-navalnys-blood-water-bottle-from-omsk-hotel-identical-1090045562.html
OPCW Claims Chemical Substances in Navalny's Blood, Water Bottle From Omsk Hotel Identical
OPCW Claims Chemical Substances in Navalny's Blood, Water Bottle From Omsk Hotel Identical
BERLIN (Sputnik) - The chemical substance found in the blood of Russian opposition figure Alexey Navalny is identical to the one detected in a water bottle... 19.10.2021, Sputnik International
2021-10-19T17:10+0000
2021-10-19T17:10+0000
alexei navalny
world
organisation for the prohibition of chemical weapons (opcw)
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/03/10/1082354616_0:320:3072:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_f8fb2b787be7f6ba60d434cda5b3e29a.jpg
"The traces found by German experts on the water bottle which had been collected from Mr Navalny's hotel room are identical with the traces found in the biomedical samples taken from Mr Navalny," the statement said.The United States and 44 other countries sent a list of questions to Russia about the incident with Navalny through the OPCW. Moscow sent a counter request addressed to Germany, France, Sweden and the technical secretariat of the organization. Among other things, Russia asked for clarification on why its investigators cannot question Navalny's ally Maria Pevchikh, a UK citizen with alleged ties to the British intelligence, who accompanied him on the flight to Berlin. A bottle she bought at a departure zone of a Russian airport was later submitted as evidence of his attempted poisoning.However, the German mission refused to comment on the role of Pevchikh in the incident, noting that Berlin has no knowledge of her status or whereabouts.As for the questions of why the bottle was not provided to the Russian side for investigation and why the chemical substance ended up on an item purchased in a departure zone of an airport, the mission replied that it was up to Russia to find out since the events took place on the Russian soil. "This does not require the possession of the bottle," according to the mission.Moscow further inquired why it still had no information on the exact formula of the chemicals found in Navalny's blood and on the bottle, to which the German side referred to an older report of the OPCW technical assistance visit to Berlin, which stated that the substance was "acting as a cholinesterase inhibitor" and was structurally similar to the toxic chemicals of the Novichok family.The Swedish mission in its response to Moscow's request also referred to Germany's answer concerning the exact formula of the chemical allegedly used to poison Navalny.Last August, Navalny fell ill on a domestic Russian flight. He was initially treated in the Siberian city of Omsk, where the plane made an emergency landing. Based on the results of the examinations, the Omsk doctors concluded that Navalny had a metabolic disorder, while no poison substances were found in his blood and urine.Several days later, Navalny was flown to the Charite hospital in Berlin for further treatment. The German government claimed that doctors found traces of a nerve agent of the Novichok type in his system. A number of countries and media outlets speculated that there was evidence of foul play by Moscow. Russia has since denied any involvement in the case.Moscow believes that the incident was a provocation aimed at discrediting Russia, since Berlin is yet to show any tangible evidence in support of its accusations. Moscow has also pointed out multiple times that the OPCW ignored Russian requests for assistance, hindering the investigation.
https://sputniknews.com/20211019/german-opcw-mission-rejects-russias-accusations-on-navalny-case-1090038322.html
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
2021
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/03/10/1082354616_189:0:2920:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_6dc8d10963d723a3a0c96da020ccdb05.jpg
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
alexei navalny, world, organisation for the prohibition of chemical weapons (opcw)

OPCW Claims Chemical Substances in Navalny's Blood, Water Bottle From Omsk Hotel Identical

17:10 GMT 19.10.2021
© AFP 2021 / EVERT-JAN DANIELSJournalists wait at the entrance of the headquarters of the Organisation for the Prohibition of Chemical Weapons (OPCW) in The Hague, The Netherlands, on April 18, 2018.
Journalists wait at the entrance of the headquarters of the Organisation for the Prohibition of Chemical Weapons (OPCW) in The Hague, The Netherlands, on April 18, 2018. - Sputnik International, 1920, 19.10.2021
© AFP 2021 / EVERT-JAN DANIELS
Subscribe
BERLIN (Sputnik) - The chemical substance found in the blood of Russian opposition figure Alexey Navalny is identical to the one detected in a water bottle from a Russian hotel he stayed at, according to a note from the German permanent representation to the Organization for the Prohibition of Chemical Weapons (OPCW).
"The traces found by German experts on the water bottle which had been collected from Mr Navalny's hotel room are identical with the traces found in the biomedical samples taken from Mr Navalny," the statement said.
The United States and 44 other countries sent a list of questions to Russia about the incident with Navalny through the OPCW. Moscow sent a counter request addressed to Germany, France, Sweden and the technical secretariat of the organization. Among other things, Russia asked for clarification on why its investigators cannot question Navalny's ally Maria Pevchikh, a UK citizen with alleged ties to the British intelligence, who accompanied him on the flight to Berlin. A bottle she bought at a departure zone of a Russian airport was later submitted as evidence of his attempted poisoning.
However, the German mission refused to comment on the role of Pevchikh in the incident, noting that Berlin has no knowledge of her status or whereabouts.
As for the questions of why the bottle was not provided to the Russian side for investigation and why the chemical substance ended up on an item purchased in a departure zone of an airport, the mission replied that it was up to Russia to find out since the events took place on the Russian soil. "This does not require the possession of the bottle," according to the mission.
Russian opposition politician Alexei Navalny attends a hearing to consider an appeal against an earlier court decision to change his suspended sentence to a real prison term, in Moscow, Russia February 20, 2021. - Sputnik International, 1920, 19.10.2021
Germany, France, and UK Missions in OPCW Reject Russia's Accusations on Navalny Case
12:48 GMT
Moscow further inquired why it still had no information on the exact formula of the chemicals found in Navalny's blood and on the bottle, to which the German side referred to an older report of the OPCW technical assistance visit to Berlin, which stated that the substance was "acting as a cholinesterase inhibitor" and was structurally similar to the toxic chemicals of the Novichok family.
"Germany considers that information to be fully sufficient for the Russian authorities, who are in the possession of their own biomedical samples from Mr Navalny and thus have all necessary information at their disposal ton launch an investigation of the case and of the events that took place on Russian territory," the document concluded.
The Swedish mission in its response to Moscow's request also referred to Germany's answer concerning the exact formula of the chemical allegedly used to poison Navalny.
Last August, Navalny fell ill on a domestic Russian flight. He was initially treated in the Siberian city of Omsk, where the plane made an emergency landing. Based on the results of the examinations, the Omsk doctors concluded that Navalny had a metabolic disorder, while no poison substances were found in his blood and urine.
Several days later, Navalny was flown to the Charite hospital in Berlin for further treatment. The German government claimed that doctors found traces of a nerve agent of the Novichok type in his system. A number of countries and media outlets speculated that there was evidence of foul play by Moscow. Russia has since denied any involvement in the case.
Moscow believes that the incident was a provocation aimed at discrediting Russia, since Berlin is yet to show any tangible evidence in support of its accusations. Moscow has also pointed out multiple times that the OPCW ignored Russian requests for assistance, hindering the investigation.
000000
Discuss
World
Business
Opinion
Tech
Viral
Radio
Multimedia
  • About Us
  • Press Info
  • Terms of Use
  • Contact Us
  • Cookie Policy
  • Privacy Policy
  • Privacy Feedback
© 2021 Sputnik. All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
New firstOld first
loader
LIVE
Заголовок открываемого материала
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала
Worldwide
InternationalEnglishEnglishMundoEspañolSpanish
Europe
DeutschlandDeutschGermanFranceFrançaisFrenchΕλλάδαΕλληνικάGreekItaliaItalianoItalianČeská republikaČeštinaCzechPolskaPolskiPolishСрбиjаСрпскиSerbianLatvijaLatviešuLatvianLietuvaLietuviųLithuanianMoldovaMoldoveneascăMoldavianБеларусьБеларускiBelarusian
Transcaucasia
ԱրմենիաՀայերենArmenianАҧсныАҧсышәалаAbkhazХуссар ИрыстонИронауОssetianსაქართველოქართულიGeorgianAzərbaycanАzərbaycancaAzerbaijani
Middle East
Sputnik عربيArabicArabicTürkiyeTürkçeTurkishSputnik ایرانPersianPersianSputnik افغانستانDariDari
Central Asia
ҚазақстанҚазақ тіліKazakhКыргызстанКыргызчаKyrgyzOʻzbekistonЎзбекчаUzbekТоҷикистонТоҷикӣTajik
East & Southeast Asia
Việt NamTiếng ViệtVietnamese日本日本語Japanese中国中文Chinese
South America
BrasilPortuguêsPortuguese
NewsfeedBreaking
17:16 GMTUN Special Envoy Warns Israel's New Settlement Plan to Undermine Two-State Solution
17:13 GMTZomato Briefly Sacks Staffer for Telling Tamil Customer He Should Speak Hindi After Public Outcry
17:11 GMTIran Uses Nuclear Talks to Buy Time to Reach Weapons-Grade Uranium, Israel Envoy to UN Says
17:10 GMTOPCW Claims Chemical Substances in Navalny's Blood, Water Bottle From Omsk Hotel Identical
17:04 GMTMohamed Salah 'Demands Massive Pay Hike' as Talks Over New Contract With Liverpool Begin
17:04 GMT400-Year-Old Diary of Emperor Akbar's Era to Shed Light on India's Historic Revenue System
16:49 GMTUK Minister Gove Accosted by 'Thugs' Days After Murder of Fellow MP
16:41 GMTWATCH LIVE: FBI Conducts Search of Home Linked to Russian Billionaire Deripaska
16:31 GMTMeghan Markle's Dad Reveals Reason She Ghosted Him as He Blasts 'Money-Minded' Sussexes
15:34 GMTIsraeli Scuba Diver Discovers 900-Year-Old Crusader Sword
15:29 GMT'I Wanted to Go Down With the Crowd': Trump Thinks He Would've Stopped Capitol Rioters, Book Reveals
15:25 GMTFBI Raids Washington Home Linked to Russian Billionaire Deripaska - Video
15:20 GMTBollywood Star Yuvika Chaudhary Briefly Arrested for Using 'Casteist Slur' in Viral Video
15:16 GMTUK Stops US Firm Buying British Defence Contractor on 'National Security Grounds'
14:55 GMTChina Calls for Restraint After New North Korean Missile Launches
14:50 GMTUK Risks Drought, Water Shortages Because of Climate Change, Environment Agency Chief Warns
14:47 GMTGreece, Cyprus, Egypt Jointly Condemn Turkey's 'Illegal Activities' in Eastern Mediterranean
14:42 GMTRussian Watchdog Warns Google May Face Revenue-Based Fines
14:33 GMTThe Z Factor: Why Maverick Eric Zemmour is Making Early Running in French Presidential Race
14:27 GMTManchester Arena Bomber’s Brother Leaves UK Ahead of Planned Appearance at Inquiry