Registration was successful!
Please follow the link from the email sent to
International
WATCH LIVE: Ex-CIA Director Petraeus Gives Evidence Before UK Parliament Amid Inquiry Into Afghan Policy
https://sputniknews.com/20211019/online-fury-as-fox-news-host-tweets-powell-death-fuels-new-concerns-about-covid-vax-efficacy-1090039036.html
Online Fury as Fox News Host Tweets Powell Death Fuels 'New Concerns' About COVID Vax Efficacy
Online Fury as Fox News Host Tweets Powell Death Fuels 'New Concerns' About COVID Vax Efficacy
Former US Secretary of State Colin Powell died on 18 October due to complications from COVID-19. Although he was fully vaccinated against the coronavirus, his... 19.10.2021, Sputnik International
2021-10-19T13:31+0000
2021-10-19T13:31+0000
twitter
colin powell
us
cancer
vaccine
coronavirus
covid-19
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/0a/13/1090039186_0:213:2048:1365_1920x0_80_0_0_f8a0f683ce9e2dabe8eb783b706a7faf.jpg
Netizens have hit out at Fox News host John Roberts over his now-deleted tweet, which apparently questioned the efficacy of COVID-19 vaccines in light of the death of ex-US Secretary of State Colin Powell.In a Monday post, Roberts argued that "the fact that Colin Powell died from a breakthrough COVID infection raises new concerns about how effective vaccines are long-term".Twitter users were immediately there, accusing the Fox News anchor of misinformation and recalling Powell's protracted fight with multiple myeloma, a cancer of the blood cells, something that most likely compromised his immune system.According to a separate tweet, "Colin Powell had literally every susceptibility. This has nothing to do with the vaccine. Not at all".Roberts has, meanwhile, posted a series of fresh tweets to explain that he deleted his post about "the tragic death of Colin Powell because many people interpreted it as anti-vax. It was not".Users, however, remained sceptical about Roberts' remarks, with one netizen tweeting that "many people interpreted it as anti-vax because your tweet was designed to be anti-vax"."You didn't misspeak, there was a pretty deliberate and clear narrative your tweet asserted. Your explanation is unsatisfactory and you should feel bad", the netizen underscored.
us
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
2021
Oleg Burunov
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e4/09/0b/1080424846_0:0:2048:2048_100x100_80_0_0_3d7b461f8a98586fa3fe739930816aea.jpg
Oleg Burunov
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e4/09/0b/1080424846_0:0:2048:2048_100x100_80_0_0_3d7b461f8a98586fa3fe739930816aea.jpg
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/0a/13/1090039186_114:0:1934:1365_1920x0_80_0_0_711cf1ed7c71833a0b1215522a849d14.jpg
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
twitter, colin powell, us, cancer, vaccine, coronavirus, covid-19

Online Fury as Fox News Host Tweets Powell Death Fuels 'New Concerns' About COVID Vax Efficacy

13:31 GMT 19.10.2021
CC BY-SA 2.0 / Johnny Silvercloud / Fox News Fox News
 Fox News - Sputnik International, 1920, 19.10.2021
CC BY-SA 2.0 / Johnny Silvercloud / Fox News
Subscribe
Oleg Burunov - Sputnik International
Oleg Burunov
All materialsWrite to the author
Former US Secretary of State Colin Powell died on 18 October due to complications from COVID-19. Although he was fully vaccinated against the coronavirus, his immune system was apparently compromised by his protracted battle with blood cancer.
Netizens have hit out at Fox News host John Roberts over his now-deleted tweet, which apparently questioned the efficacy of COVID-19 vaccines in light of the death of ex-US Secretary of State Colin Powell.
In a Monday post, Roberts argued that "the fact that Colin Powell died from a breakthrough COVID infection raises new concerns about how effective vaccines are long-term".
© AFP 2021 / MANDEL NGANFox News reporter John Roberts waits for the arrival of White House Press Secretary Sarah Sanders to speak before a briefing in the Brady Briefing Room of the White House in Washington, DC on January 28, 2019
Fox News reporter John Roberts waits for the arrival of White House Press Secretary Sarah Sanders to speak before a briefing in the Brady Briefing Room of the White House in Washington, DC on January 28, 2019 - Sputnik International, 1920, 19.10.2021
Fox News reporter John Roberts waits for the arrival of White House Press Secretary Sarah Sanders to speak before a briefing in the Brady Briefing Room of the White House in Washington, DC on January 28, 2019
© AFP 2021 / MANDEL NGAN
Twitter users were immediately there, accusing the Fox News anchor of misinformation and recalling Powell's protracted fight with multiple myeloma, a cancer of the blood cells, something that most likely compromised his immune system.

"Stop pushing misinformation!", one netizen wrote, while another user slammed Roberts' tweet as "criminal gaslighting".

According to a separate tweet, "Colin Powell had literally every susceptibility. This has nothing to do with the vaccine. Not at all".
Roberts has, meanwhile, posted a series of fresh tweets to explain that he deleted his post about "the tragic death of Colin Powell because many people interpreted it as anti-vax. It was not".

"I was excited to get vaccinated, hoping it would help speed a return to 'normal life'. […] Yes, Powell had myeloma, but I was still stunned to hear of his passing from COVID", the Fox News host added.

Users, however, remained sceptical about Roberts' remarks, with one netizen tweeting that "many people interpreted it as anti-vax because your tweet was designed to be anti-vax".
"You didn't misspeak, there was a pretty deliberate and clear narrative your tweet asserted. Your explanation is unsatisfactory and you should feel bad", the netizen underscored.
200000
Discuss
World
Business
Opinion
Tech
Viral
Radio
Multimedia
  • About Us
  • Press Info
  • Terms of Use
  • Contact Us
  • Cookie Policy
  • Privacy Policy
  • Privacy Feedback
© 2021 Sputnik. All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
New firstOld first
loader
LIVE
Заголовок открываемого материала
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала
Worldwide
InternationalEnglishEnglishMundoEspañolSpanish
Europe
DeutschlandDeutschGermanFranceFrançaisFrenchΕλλάδαΕλληνικάGreekItaliaItalianoItalianČeská republikaČeštinaCzechPolskaPolskiPolishСрбиjаСрпскиSerbianLatvijaLatviešuLatvianLietuvaLietuviųLithuanianMoldovaMoldoveneascăMoldavianБеларусьБеларускiBelarusian
Transcaucasia
ԱրմենիաՀայերենArmenianАҧсныАҧсышәалаAbkhazХуссар ИрыстонИронауОssetianსაქართველოქართულიGeorgianAzərbaycanАzərbaycancaAzerbaijani
Middle East
Sputnik عربيArabicArabicTürkiyeTürkçeTurkishSputnik ایرانPersianPersianSputnik افغانستانDariDari
Central Asia
ҚазақстанҚазақ тіліKazakhКыргызстанКыргызчаKyrgyzOʻzbekistonЎзбекчаUzbekТоҷикистонТоҷикӣTajik
East & Southeast Asia
Việt NamTiếng ViệtVietnamese日本日本語Japanese中国中文Chinese
South America
BrasilPortuguêsPortuguese
NewsfeedBreaking
14:17 GMTREC: 20+ Russian Exporters Participate in Business Mission to Armenia
13:55 GMTEx-CIA Director Petraeus Gives Evidence Before UK Parliament Amid Inquiry Into Afghan Policy
13:37 GMTFans Slam Ex-England Star Carragher as He Drops Ronaldo From His Combined Man United & Liverpool XI
13:31 GMTOnline Fury as Fox News Host Tweets Powell Death Fuels 'New Concerns' About COVID Vax Efficacy
13:23 GMTBJP Stages Protest After Party Member Shot Dead in West Bengal
13:17 GMTMicrosoft Execs Warned Bill Gates Against 'Sending Flirtatious Messages to Female Staffer in 2008'
13:10 GMTUK Police Were ‘Reluctant To Investigate’ Former Labour MP Accused Of Sex Crimes
12:52 GMTPoland Deploys 6,000 Soldiers to Guard Border With Belarus
12:48 GMTGermany, France, and UK Missions in OPCW Reject Russia's Accusations on Navalny Case
12:33 GMTPakistan Claims to Have Prevented 'Indian Submarine' From Violating Its Maritime Borders
12:13 GMTBrazilian Navy Vessel Stuck After Colliding With Pedestrian Bridge – Video
12:12 GMTTurkish Foreign Ministry Confirms Summoning Ten Western Ambassadors
12:07 GMTIDF Restricts Access to Areas Bordering Gaza Strip
11:52 GMTTokyo 'Closely Watching' Naval Activities Near Japan in Wake of Russia-China Joint Drills
11:52 GMTReddit Users Ignited as 'Tiny Dinosaur Roaming Across Chilean Salt Plain' Spotted on Google Maps
11:48 GMTUK Civil Aviation Authority Allows Heathrow Airport to Increase Passenger Charges
11:36 GMTImperial Stooge Colin Powell Lauded as Trailblazer
11:34 GMTPoland Eliminates Supreme Court Disciplinary Chamber, Accepting EU Request
11:08 GMTPentagon Chief Vows to Support Ukraine's Effort on Black Sea Region Security
11:05 GMTMuslim Parliamentarian in India Questions PM Modi's Silence on Killings in Jammu and Kashmir