https://sputniknews.com/20211019/no-thanks-queen-elizabeth-ii-turns-down-oldie-of-the-year-title-1090046098.html

No, Thanks: Queen Elizabeth II Turns Down 'Oldie of the Year' Title

No, Thanks: Queen Elizabeth II Turns Down 'Oldie of the Year' Title

The Queen's husband Prince Philip, who passed away in April, received the title back in 2011, when he was 90 years old. 19.10.2021, Sputnik International

2021-10-19T17:55+0000

2021-10-19T17:55+0000

2021-10-19T17:55+0000

uk

/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content /html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content

https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/05/1a/1083004198_0:168:3073:1896_1920x0_80_0_0_3e018af9c6c1e68b405590abf9aa7a8b.jpg

Queen Elizabeth II has turned down the "Oldie of the Year" title given by a British magazine, as she believes she does not meet "the relevant criteria".The response was published by the Oldie magazine, which had suggested the 95-year-old monarch be honoured with the accolade this year.After Britain's longest-lived and longest-reigning monarch politely declined the prize, it went to 90-year-old French-American actress and dancer Leslie Caron.The Oldie of the Year award is given to those who have made a special contribution to public life. The Queen's late husband Prince Philip and former British Prime Minister John Major are among the recipients.

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2021

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

uk