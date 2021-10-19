Registration was successful!
No, Thanks: Queen Elizabeth II Turns Down 'Oldie of the Year' Title
The Queen's husband Prince Philip, who passed away in April, received the title back in 2011, when he was 90 years old.
Queen Elizabeth II has turned down the "Oldie of the Year" title given by a British magazine, as she believes she does not meet "the relevant criteria".The response was published by the Oldie magazine, which had suggested the 95-year-old monarch be honoured with the accolade this year.After Britain's longest-lived and longest-reigning monarch politely declined the prize, it went to 90-year-old French-American actress and dancer Leslie Caron.The Oldie of the Year award is given to those who have made a special contribution to public life. The Queen's late husband Prince Philip and former British Prime Minister John Major are among the recipients.
No, Thanks: Queen Elizabeth II Turns Down 'Oldie of the Year' Title

17:55 GMT 19.10.2021
Britain's Queen Elizabeth visits HMS Queen Elizabeth ahead of the ship's maiden deployment at HM Naval Base in Portsmouth, Britain May 22, 2021.
Britain's Queen Elizabeth visits HMS Queen Elizabeth ahead of the ship's maiden deployment at HM Naval Base in Portsmouth, Britain May 22, 2021.
The Queen's husband Prince Philip, who passed away in April, received the title back in 2011, when he was 90 years old.
Queen Elizabeth II has turned down the "Oldie of the Year" title given by a British magazine, as she believes she does not meet "the relevant criteria".

"Her Majesty believes you are as old as you feel, as such The Queen does not believe she meets the relevant criteria to be able to accept, and hopes you will find a more worthy recipient", said a letter from her assistant private secretary, Tom Laing-Baker, who ended the letter "with Her Majesty's warmest best wishes".

The response was published by the Oldie magazine, which had suggested the 95-year-old monarch be honoured with the accolade this year.
After Britain's longest-lived and longest-reigning monarch politely declined the prize, it went to 90-year-old French-American actress and dancer Leslie Caron.
The Oldie of the Year award is given to those who have made a special contribution to public life.
The Queen's late husband Prince Philip and former British Prime Minister John Major are among the recipients.
