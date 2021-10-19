Registration was successful!
Meghan Markle's Dad Reveals Reason She Ghosted Him as He Blasts 'Money-Minded' Sussexes
Meghan Markle's Dad Reveals Reason She Ghosted Him as He Blasts 'Money-Minded' Sussexes
prince harry
feud
uk royal family
meghan markle
uk
thomas markle
Meghan Markle's father Thomas has launched yet another salvo against his daughter and son-in-law Prince Harry, accusing the couple of being fixated on money. Speaking on the TV show 'Good Morning Britain', the 77-year-old claimed that his daughter had "pretty much disowned both sides of her family" as he urged Meghan and Harry to end the ongoing feud with him."We should grow up, talk, make up for the sake of the children right now and for ourselves. This is ridiculous, it's been going on for almost four years - it's crazy," he said.Thomas Markle said it was "ridiculous" that he had been estranged from his daughter for so long and had not seen his grandchildren Archie, two, and Lilibet, who was born this June.Asked why he thinks his daughter refuses to speak with him, the Emmy Award winner said he had no idea.Markle also revealed what could have led to the souring of their relations: he insists Meghan Markle got upset because he “was giving too much attention to her half-brother and half-sister”. "She wanted me to stop talking to them and I couldn't," he said before adding that he was "ghosted" by Meghan.Mr Markle previously threatened to sue Meghan and Harry if the couple didn’t allow him to see his grandchildren. During the interview, he said he had conferred with lawyers about the potential suit and was told that it would probably be successful. However, Mr Markle says he has changed his mind as he doesn’t want to drag his grandchildren into the ongoing feud. Mr Markle's relationship with his younger daughter has been strained since 2018, when it became known that he arranged a photoshoot with a tabloid, showing him getting prepared for her wedding. He said he did that to improve his image as previously the media published photos of him doing menial tasks. He missed the festive event after suffering a heart attack.Thomas Markle claimed he's apologised 100 times to Meghan and Harry, but maintains his daughter still doesn't talk to him. Meghan, for her part, described her father's behaviour as a "betrayal" and said she "found it hard to reconcile" with him.
prince harry, feud, uk royal family, meghan markle, uk, thomas markle

Meghan Markle's Dad Reveals Reason She Ghosted Him as He Blasts 'Money-Minded' Sussexes

The former Hollywood lighting director has had a strained relationship with his daughter since 2018 when he collaborated with a tabloid to arrange a photoshoot, which he said was aimed at improving his public image. He claims he apologised to Meghan many times, but maintains that neither she nor Prince Harry has talked to him.
