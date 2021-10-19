https://sputniknews.com/20211019/manchester-arena-bombers-brother-leaves-uk-ahead-of-planned-appearance-at-inquiry-1090041612.html
Manchester Arena Bomber's Brother Leaves UK Ahead of Planned Appearance at Inquiry
Manchester Arena Bomber’s Brother Leaves UK Ahead of Planned Appearance at Inquiry
On 22 May 2017, 22 people were killed after suicide bomber Salman Abedi detonated a device in the foyer of Manchester Arena moments after the end of an Ariana Grande concert.
The elder brother of Manchester Arena bomber Salman Abedi left the UK ahead of his scheduled appearance at an inquiry into the 2017 terrorist attack, Paul Greaney QC, counsel to the inquiry, has revealed.“Ismail Abedi clearly has important evidence to give to the inquiry and we urge him today to make contact with the inquiry legal team, either directly, or through his own legal representatives”, the counsel emphasised.Ismail was arrested the morning after the May 2017 bombing and then interviewed extensively by counter-terrorism police, but was later released without charge.He denied any involvement in the terror plot, arguing that he had played no role in radicalising his younger brother Salman.Ismail earlier told officials he would only give evidence if he could be guaranteed immunity from prosecution.His other brother, Hashem Abedi, was previously found guilty of 22 counts of murder pertaining to the Manchester Arena attack, in what was followed by him admitting that he had played "a full and knowing part" in the bombing.On 22 May 2017, Salman Abedi detonated a bomb hidden in a rucksack in the foyer of the Manchester Arena as the audience was leaving an Ariana Grande concert. The attack killed 22 people and injured hundreds more.The inquiry into the bombing kicked off in September 2020 to hear evidence about whether chances of preventing the attack were missed.
On 22 May 2017, 22 people were killed after suicide bomber Salman Abedi detonated a device in the foyer of Manchester Arena moments after the end of an Ariana Grande concert.
The elder brother of Manchester Arena bomber Salman Abedi left the UK ahead of his scheduled appearance at an inquiry into the 2017 terrorist attack
, Paul Greaney QC, counsel to the inquiry, has revealed.
Greaney said on Tuesday that the inquiry’s legal team “understands” that Ismail Abedi is “not currently in the country and there is no indication as to when he will return”.
“Ismail Abedi clearly has important evidence to give to the inquiry and we urge him today to make contact with the inquiry legal team, either directly, or through his own legal representatives”, the counsel emphasised.
Speaking to the chairman of the inquiry, Greaney added that “as he [Ismail Abedi] surely must understand, if he does not do so the public might infer that he has something to hide, and so sir may you”.
Ismail was arrested the morning after the May 2017 bombing and then interviewed extensively by counter-terrorism police, but was later released without charge.
He denied any involvement in the terror plot, arguing that he had played no role in radicalising his younger brother Salman.
Ismail earlier told officials he would only give evidence if he could be guaranteed immunity from prosecution.
His other brother, Hashem Abedi, was previously found guilty of 22 counts of murder pertaining to the Manchester Arena attack
, in what was followed by him admitting that he had played "a full and knowing part" in the bombing.
On 22 May 2017, Salman Abedi detonated a bomb hidden in a rucksack in the foyer of the Manchester Arena as the audience was leaving an Ariana Grande concert. The attack killed 22 people and injured hundreds more.
The inquiry into the bombing kicked off in September 2020 to hear evidence about whether chances of preventing the attack were missed.