Registration was successful!
Please follow the link from the email sent to
International
WATCH LIVE: FBI Conducts Search of Home Linked to Russian Billionaire Deripaska
https://sputniknews.com/20211019/kamala-harris-accused-of-violating-irs-rule-after-vp-appears-in-campaign-video-aired-in-churches-1090044355.html
Kamala Harris Accused of Violating IRS Rule After VP Appears in Campaign Video Aired in Churches
Kamala Harris Accused of Violating IRS Rule After VP Appears in Campaign Video Aired in Churches
The video has been denounced by the Secular Coalition for America, an advocacy group representing the interests of atheists, agnostics, and freethinkers, which... 19.10.2021, Sputnik International
2021-10-19T17:46+0000
2021-10-19T17:46+0000
us
kamala harris
viral
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/07/1f/1083498749_0:0:2999:1686_1920x0_80_0_0_f7676d4a2db9bd8688807c5520935058.jpg
Over 300 Black churches in Virginia have begun airing a political ad featuring Vice President Kamala Harris, a move that critics say violates the Johnson amendment to the Internal Revenue Service tax code.In the video obtained by CNN, the US second-in-command urges voters to vote for Democrat Terry McAuliffe in the upcoming gubernatorial election, scheduled for 2 November.The amendment, proposed by Senator Lyndon B. Johnson (the 36th president of the US) was approved by Congress in 1954. It prohibits organisations, including “charities and churches, from engaging in any political campaign activity”. However, it is unclear whether the Democratic Party and vice president breached it. The Internal Revenue Service has not yet commented on the issue.The political ad quickly went viral and sparked a wave of negative comments, with users arguing that it is illegal.Even supporters of the vice president were concerned, while some netizens said that it was disrespectful to believers to play a campaign ad in churches.Many stressed the importance of the separation of church and state in the US.Others said that churches airing the video will lose their tax exempt status.Still others voiced doubt that government departments will investigate the issue if it turns out that the ad did violate the law.The second-in-command is not the only Democrat who has come under criticism for being involved in the gubernatorial election in Virginia. On 15 October, government watchdog group Citizens for Responsibility and Ethics in Washington filed a complaint against White House Press Secretary Jen Psaki, claiming she had violated the Hatch Act by praising Governor Terry McAuliffe during her press briefing. The 1939 law prohibits civil service employees in the executive branch of the federal government, except the president and vice president, from engaging in some forms of political activity.
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
2021
Max Gorbachev
Max Gorbachev
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/07/1f/1083498749_0:0:2729:2047_1920x0_80_0_0_2fa035f9181bef99b2dfe0b7ee5e88e7.jpg
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
us, kamala harris, viral

Kamala Harris Accused of Violating IRS Rule After VP Appears in Campaign Video Aired in Churches

17:46 GMT 19.10.2021
© REUTERS / EVELYN HOCKSTEINU.S. Vice President Kamala Harris stands by during an event to celebrate the 31st anniversary of the Americans with Disabilities Act (ADA) in the White House Rose Garden in Washington, U.S., July 26, 2021
U.S. Vice President Kamala Harris stands by during an event to celebrate the 31st anniversary of the Americans with Disabilities Act (ADA) in the White House Rose Garden in Washington, U.S., July 26, 2021 - Sputnik International, 1920, 19.10.2021
© REUTERS / EVELYN HOCKSTEIN
Subscribe
Max Gorbachev
All materialsWrite to the author
The video has been denounced by the Secular Coalition for America, an advocacy group representing the interests of atheists, agnostics, and freethinkers, which slammed the advertisement as an “inappropriate mixing of government, politics, and religion”.
Over 300 Black churches in Virginia have begun airing a political ad featuring Vice President Kamala Harris, a move that critics say violates the Johnson amendment to the Internal Revenue Service tax code.
In the video obtained by CNN, the US second-in-command urges voters to vote for Democrat Terry McAuliffe in the upcoming gubernatorial election, scheduled for 2 November.

“I believe that my friend Terry McAuliffe is the leader Virginia needs at this moment. Terry McAuliffe has a long track record of getting things done for the people of Virginia”, Harris says

The amendment, proposed by Senator Lyndon B. Johnson (the 36th president of the US) was approved by Congress in 1954. It prohibits organisations, including “charities and churches, from engaging in any political campaign activity”. However, it is unclear whether the Democratic Party and vice president breached it. The Internal Revenue Service has not yet commented on the issue.

The political ad quickly went viral and sparked a wave of negative comments, with users arguing that it is illegal.

Even supporters of the vice president were concerned, while some netizens said that it was disrespectful to believers to play a campaign ad in churches.

Many stressed the importance of the separation of church and state in the US.

Others said that churches airing the video will lose their tax exempt status.

Still others voiced doubt that government departments will investigate the issue if it turns out that the ad did violate the law.
The second-in-command is not the only Democrat who has come under criticism for being involved in the gubernatorial election in Virginia. On 15 October, government watchdog group Citizens for Responsibility and Ethics in Washington filed a complaint against White House Press Secretary Jen Psaki, claiming she had violated the Hatch Act by praising Governor Terry McAuliffe during her press briefing.

The 1939 law prohibits civil service employees in the executive branch of the federal government, except the president and vice president, from engaging in some forms of political activity.
000000
Discuss
World
Business
Opinion
Tech
Viral
Radio
Multimedia
  • About Us
  • Press Info
  • Terms of Use
  • Contact Us
  • Cookie Policy
  • Privacy Policy
  • Privacy Feedback
© 2021 Sputnik. All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
New firstOld first
loader
LIVE
Заголовок открываемого материала
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала
Worldwide
InternationalEnglishEnglishMundoEspañolSpanish
Europe
DeutschlandDeutschGermanFranceFrançaisFrenchΕλλάδαΕλληνικάGreekItaliaItalianoItalianČeská republikaČeštinaCzechPolskaPolskiPolishСрбиjаСрпскиSerbianLatvijaLatviešuLatvianLietuvaLietuviųLithuanianMoldovaMoldoveneascăMoldavianБеларусьБеларускiBelarusian
Transcaucasia
ԱրմենիաՀայերենArmenianАҧсныАҧсышәалаAbkhazХуссар ИрыстонИронауОssetianსაქართველოქართულიGeorgianAzərbaycanАzərbaycancaAzerbaijani
Middle East
Sputnik عربيArabicArabicTürkiyeTürkçeTurkishSputnik ایرانPersianPersianSputnik افغانستانDariDari
Central Asia
ҚазақстанҚазақ тіліKazakhКыргызстанКыргызчаKyrgyzOʻzbekistonЎзбекчаUzbekТоҷикистонТоҷикӣTajik
East & Southeast Asia
Việt NamTiếng ViệtVietnamese日本日本語Japanese中国中文Chinese
South America
BrasilPortuguêsPortuguese
NewsfeedBreaking
17:46 GMTKamala Harris Accused of Violating IRS Rule After VP Appears in Campaign Video Aired in Churches
17:33 GMTTrump Slams 'Fake News Media' for Treating Late Powell 'Beautifully' Despite 'Big Mistakes' on Iraq
17:16 GMTUN Special Envoy Warns Israel's New Settlement Plan to Undermine Two-State Solution
17:13 GMTZomato Briefly Sacks Staffer for Telling Tamil Customer He Should Speak Hindi After Public Outcry
17:11 GMTIran Uses Nuclear Talks to Buy Time to Reach Weapons-Grade Uranium, Israel Envoy to UN Says
17:10 GMTOPCW Claims Chemical Substances in Navalny's Blood, Water Bottle From Omsk Hotel Identical
17:04 GMTMohamed Salah 'Demands Massive Pay Hike' as Talks Over New Contract With Liverpool Begin
17:04 GMT400-Year-Old Diary of Emperor Akbar's Era to Shed Light on India's Historic Revenue System
16:49 GMTUK Minister Gove Accosted by 'Thugs' Days After Murder of Fellow MP
16:41 GMTWATCH LIVE: FBI Conducts Search of Home Linked to Russian Billionaire Deripaska
16:31 GMTMeghan Markle's Dad Reveals Reason She Ghosted Him as He Blasts 'Money-Minded' Sussexes
15:34 GMTIsraeli Scuba Diver Discovers 900-Year-Old Crusader Sword
15:29 GMT'I Wanted to Go Down With the Crowd': Trump Thinks He Would've Stopped Capitol Rioters, Book Reveals
15:25 GMTFBI Raids Washington Home Linked to Russian Billionaire Deripaska - Video
15:20 GMTBollywood Star Yuvika Chaudhary Briefly Arrested for Using 'Casteist Slur' in Viral Video
15:16 GMTUK Stops US Firm Buying British Defence Contractor on 'National Security Grounds'
14:55 GMTChina Calls for Restraint After New North Korean Missile Launches
14:50 GMTUK Risks Drought, Water Shortages Because of Climate Change, Environment Agency Chief Warns
14:47 GMTGreece, Cyprus, Egypt Jointly Condemn Turkey's 'Illegal Activities' in Eastern Mediterranean
14:42 GMTRussian Watchdog Warns Google May Face Revenue-Based Fines