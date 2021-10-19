Kamala Harris Accused of Violating IRS Rule After VP Appears in Campaign Video Aired in Churches
“I believe that my friend Terry McAuliffe is the leader Virginia needs at this moment. Terry McAuliffe has a long track record of getting things done for the people of Virginia”, Harris says
NEW -- More than 300 Black churches across VA will hear from @KamalaHarris btwn Sun. and November 2 in video message that will air during morning services as part of outreach effort aimed to boost @TerryMcAuliffe.#VAGOV— Eva McKend (@evamckend) October 16, 2021
The political ad quickly went viral and sparked a wave of negative comments, with users arguing that it is illegal.
Seems illegal, unethical and downright corrupt to me.— Senior Fellow Tony Bruno (@TonyBrunoShow) October 17, 2021
No, it's a violation of the Johnson Amendment to the tax code, which prohibits non-profits (including churches) from indulging in partisan politics. I expect there's some rules-mechanic excuse for this.— Squirrel (@Squirrel3218) October 18, 2021
Even supporters of the vice president were concerned, while some netizens said that it was disrespectful to believers to play a campaign ad in churches.
Is this legal?!? I mean, I’m a fan of hers, but this doesn’t seem right.— derekedwards827 (@derekedwards827) October 17, 2021
People are going to church for worship- and to nurture their relationship with Jesus- church is for service- not campaigning. Disrespectful to the lords house is an understatement— VenturaJillian (@jcv1027) October 17, 2021
Many stressed the importance of the separation of church and state in the US.
Anybody ever hear about a “separation of church and state”? The day the church I attend gives this kind of message - is the day I no longer attend that church. @TuckerCarlson @TheLaurenChen @RubinReport— Cindy McIntosh (@cindymc61956) October 17, 2021
What happened to separation of church and state?— Alicia Vincler (@AVincIer) October 17, 2021
Others said that churches airing the video will lose their tax exempt status.
All churches who participate in this type of activity should lose their tax exempt status. I can understand preaching on issues that pertain to Biblical laws, but not specific parties or candidates. We need to stop looking at Democrat or Republican and judge by right or wrong.— Shannan (@sweetshannan) October 18, 2021
Still others voiced doubt that government departments will investigate the issue if it turns out that the ad did violate the law.
We know the corrupt doj won’t do anything crazy times in USA— lesko brandon (@leskobrrandon) October 18, 2021
she knows the scum IRS won't do anything about it— P!STOLERO (@StoleroP) October 18, 2021
The 1939 law prohibits civil service employees in the executive branch of the federal government, except the president and vice president, from engaging in some forms of political activity.