Japan to Boost Defence Capabilities in Wake of North Korean Missile Launches, PM Kishida Says

TOKYO (Sputnik) - The Japanese government strongly condemns North Korea's missile launches, which violate resolutions of the UN Security Council, and plans to... 19.10.2021, Sputnik International

fumio kishida

asia & pacific

japan

democratic republic of north korea (dprk)

Kishida also announced that the government "intends to continue to significantly increase the country's defence capabilities to protect Japan's territory, waters, residents and airspace".The statement by the Japanese PM was issued after Pyongyang reportedly conducted a short-range ballistic missile test, raising concerns in Seoul and Tokyo.According to Yonhap, citing South Korean officials, the missile flew 430-450 kilometres (267-279 miles), reaching an altitude of 60 kilometres (37 miles).

