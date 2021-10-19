Registration was successful!
Please follow the link from the email sent to
International
https://sputniknews.com/20211019/japan-to-boost-defence-capabilities-in-wake-of-north-korean-missile-launches-pm-kishida-says-1090031961.html
Japan to Boost Defence Capabilities in Wake of North Korean Missile Launches, PM Kishida Says
Japan to Boost Defence Capabilities in Wake of North Korean Missile Launches, PM Kishida Says
TOKYO (Sputnik) - The Japanese government strongly condemns North Korea's missile launches, which violate resolutions of the UN Security Council, and plans to... 19.10.2021, Sputnik International
2021-10-19T09:46+0000
2021-10-19T09:46+0000
fumio kishida
asia & pacific
japan
democratic republic of north korea (dprk)
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/0a/0c/1089850169_0:0:3072:1728_1920x0_80_0_0_e4b5f2cc01eabfdd6bb2fa9954672228.jpg
Kishida also announced that the government "intends to continue to significantly increase the country's defence capabilities to protect Japan's territory, waters, residents and airspace".The statement by the Japanese PM was issued after Pyongyang reportedly conducted a short-range ballistic missile test, raising concerns in Seoul and Tokyo.According to Yonhap, citing South Korean officials, the missile flew 430-450 kilometres (267-279 miles), reaching an altitude of 60 kilometres (37 miles).
japan
democratic republic of north korea (dprk)
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
2021
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/0a/0c/1089850169_307:0:3038:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_b193079dcf63e85a92841a357445161c.jpg
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
fumio kishida, asia & pacific, japan, democratic republic of north korea (dprk)

Japan to Boost Defence Capabilities in Wake of North Korean Missile Launches, PM Kishida Says

09:46 GMT 19.10.2021
© AP Photo / Eugene HoshikoJapanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida delivers his first policy speech during an extraordinary Diet session at the lower house of parliament Friday, Oct. 8, 2021, in Tokyo.
Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida delivers his first policy speech during an extraordinary Diet session at the lower house of parliament Friday, Oct. 8, 2021, in Tokyo. - Sputnik International, 1920, 19.10.2021
© AP Photo / Eugene Hoshiko
Subscribe
TOKYO (Sputnik) - The Japanese government strongly condemns North Korea's missile launches, which violate resolutions of the UN Security Council, and plans to build up the country's defence capabilities, Prime Minister Fumio Kishida said on Tuesday.

"We strongly condemn North Korea's missile launches. This violates provisions of the UN Security Council resolutions. For the safety of our citizens, I instructed responsible agencies to analyse information through surveillance and intelligence gathering and to closely interact on this issue with the international community, including the United States", Kishida told reporters.

Kishida also announced that the government "intends to continue to significantly increase the country's defence capabilities to protect Japan's territory, waters, residents and airspace".
The statement by the Japanese PM was issued after Pyongyang reportedly conducted a short-range ballistic missile test, raising concerns in Seoul and Tokyo.
According to Yonhap, citing South Korean officials, the missile flew 430-450 kilometres (267-279 miles), reaching an altitude of 60 kilometres (37 miles).
000000
Discuss
World
Business
Opinion
Tech
Viral
Radio
Multimedia
  • About Us
  • Press Info
  • Terms of Use
  • Contact Us
  • Cookie Policy
  • Privacy Policy
  • Privacy Feedback
© 2021 Sputnik. All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
New firstOld first
loader
LIVE
Заголовок открываемого материала
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала
Worldwide
InternationalEnglishEnglishMundoEspañolSpanish
Europe
DeutschlandDeutschGermanFranceFrançaisFrenchΕλλάδαΕλληνικάGreekItaliaItalianoItalianČeská republikaČeštinaCzechPolskaPolskiPolishСрбиjаСрпскиSerbianLatvijaLatviešuLatvianLietuvaLietuviųLithuanianMoldovaMoldoveneascăMoldavianБеларусьБеларускiBelarusian
Transcaucasia
ԱրմենիաՀայերենArmenianАҧсныАҧсышәалаAbkhazХуссар ИрыстонИронауОssetianსაქართველოქართულიGeorgianAzərbaycanАzərbaycancaAzerbaijani
Middle East
Sputnik عربيArabicArabicTürkiyeTürkçeTurkishSputnik ایرانPersianPersianSputnik افغانستانDariDari
Central Asia
ҚазақстанҚазақ тіліKazakhКыргызстанКыргызчаKyrgyzOʻzbekistonЎзбекчаUzbekТоҷикистонТоҷикӣTajik
East & Southeast Asia
Việt NamTiếng ViệtVietnamese日本日本語Japanese中国中文Chinese
South America
BrasilPortuguêsPortuguese
NewsfeedBreaking
09:46 GMTJapan to Boost Defence Capabilities in Wake of North Korean Missile Launches, PM Kishida Says
09:32 GMTIndependence for Wales is ‘on the Table’ as New Commission Looks at the Future
09:23 GMTGlobal Times: US Should Stop Eyeing Too Much on China's Hypersonic Missiles and Broaden Its Horizons
09:16 GMT'Manchester United a Disconnected Team, Making Basic Errors': Gary Neville Rips Into Red Devils
09:07 GMTVideo of Erdogan, Surah From Quran Posted on Trump's Website After Hacking Attack
09:05 GMTTorch Handover for Beijing Winter Olympics Held in Greece
08:46 GMTCzech Police Probing Possible 'Crime Against Republic' Over President Zeman's Hospitalisation
08:35 GMTFake Edward Snowden Account Removed From Telegram After Whistleblower's Outburst
08:35 GMTKidnappers of 17 Missionaries in Haiti Demand $17 Million For Their Release, Reports Suggest
08:08 GMT'Under Cloak of Darkness': Biden Administration Reportedly Flying Migrant Children to Suburban NY
07:54 GMTShockwaves Felt in Israel After Powerful 6.4-Magnitude Quake Hits Greece
07:35 GMTPresident of European Commission: Brussels 'Will Not Allow' Poland to Put Bloc's Values 'at Risk'
07:16 GMTTen Years After Shalit Deal, Palestinian Prisoner Recalls His Release, Struggles, & Hopes
06:46 GMTColin Powell Would Have Made Better President Than Others in Recent Decades, Ex-US Envoy Says
06:33 GMTFlash Floods, Heavy Rains Wreak Havoc in India's Uttarakhand - Videos
06:18 GMTMI5 May Get More Control Over UK's Anti-Terror Programme in Wake of MP Amess' Killing
05:55 GMTSuspect in Sir David Amess' Murder Purportedly Spotted by CCTV in London Hours Before Attack
04:56 GMTNorth Korea Reportedly Used Submarine-Launched Ballistic Missile in Latest Test
04:06 GMTExpecto Patronum! Reddit Users Identify Strayed Dementor in 'UFO' Spotted Over London
03:38 GMTIsrael Approves $1.5Bln Budget for Possible Strike Against Iran's Nuclear Facilities - Report