Israeli Scuba Diver Discovers 900-Year-Old Crusader Sword
Besides the big sword, Shlomi Katzin also found a trove of ancient artefacts, including pottery and anchors. Scientists say the area where he made the discovery was for centuries a shelter for ships during storms. Israeli authorities have presented him with a certificate of appreciation for good citizenship.
An Israeli scuba diver has discovered a 900-year-old crusader sword in the Mediterranean Sea. Shlomi Katzin was swimming in Haifa 150 metres off the coast when he noticed a bizarre object on the sea bed.
He dived in and after examination decided to take the object ashore to confer with experts, who subsequently concluded that it was a sword, which probably belonged to a Crusader. The Crusades were a series of religious wars initiated by European Christians, who wanted to seize control of Jerusalem from Islamic rule.
Researchers from the Israel Antiquities Authority (IAA) say the one-metre sword is “encrusted with marine organisms” and apparently made of iron.
"It is exciting to encounter such a personal object, taking you 900 years back in time to a different era, with knights, armour and swords", said Nir Distelfeld, an IAA inspector, before adding that the sword will soon be cleaned and analysed.
Kobi Sharvit, who heads the IAA's Marine Archaeology Unit, said the sword’s weight and size suggest that its owner was a very strong man.
“I'm trying to imagine him on the field with all the armour on him and the sword and fighting with it. He should really be in good fitness, maybe they were bigger than us today but definitely stronger. And it's amazing,” Sharvit said, adding that the sword was well preserved because it had been buried deep in the sand.