Israeli Scuba Diver Discovers 900-Year-Old Crusader Sword

Besides the big sword, Shlomi Katzin also found a trove of ancient artefacts, including pottery and anchors. Scientists say the area where he made the... 19.10.2021, Sputnik International

An Israeli scuba diver has discovered a 900-year-old crusader sword in the Mediterranean Sea. Shlomi Katzin was swimming in Haifa 150 metres off the coast when he noticed a bizarre object on the sea bed.He dived in and after examination decided to take the object ashore to confer with experts, who subsequently concluded that it was a sword, which probably belonged to a Crusader. The Crusades were a series of religious wars initiated by European Christians, who wanted to seize control of Jerusalem from Islamic rule.Researchers from the Israel Antiquities Authority (IAA) say the one-metre sword is “encrusted with marine organisms” and apparently made of iron.Kobi Sharvit, who heads the IAA's Marine Archaeology Unit, said the sword’s weight and size suggest that its owner was a very strong man.

