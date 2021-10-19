Facebook to Cough Up $14Mln in Fine, Payment to Victims in Discrimination Case

"Under the DOJ settlement, Facebook will pay a civil penalty of $4.75 million to the United States, pay up to $9.5 million to eligible victims of Facebook’s alleged discrimination, and train its employees on the anti-discrimination requirements of the INA [Immigration and Nationality Act]", the release said.The Justice Department said the civil penalty and backpay to victims marks the largest fine and monetary award its Civil Rights division has ever recovered in the 35-year history of the US anti-discrimination law. The case focused on Facebook's use of the PERM programme, a so-called permanent labor certification."While we strongly believe we met the federal government's standards in our permanent labor certification (PERM) practices, we've reached agreements to end the ongoing litigation and move forward with our PERM program", a Facebook spokesperson said.The company's representative also said the tech giant would "continue our focus on hiring the best builders from both the U.S. and around the world".
WASHINGTON (Sputnik) - Social media giant Facebook has agreed to pay a civil penalty of $4.75 million, including up to $9.5 million to eligible victims of the company's alleged discrimination, the US Department of Justice (DOJ) said in a release on Tuesday.
"Under the DOJ settlement, Facebook will pay a civil penalty of $4.75 million to the United States, pay up to $9.5 million to eligible victims of Facebook’s alleged discrimination, and train its employees on the anti-discrimination requirements of the INA [Immigration and Nationality Act]", the release said.
The Justice Department said the civil penalty and backpay to victims marks the largest fine and monetary award its Civil Rights division has ever recovered in the 35-year history of the US anti-discrimination law.
"It represents by far the largest civil penalty the Civil Rights Division has ever recovered in the 35-year history of the Immigration and Nationality Act's anti-discrimination provision", Kristen Clarke, assistant US attorney general for the Justice Department's Civil Rights Division, said, referring to a key immigration law that bans discrimination against workers because of their citizenship or immigration status.
The case focused on Facebook's use of the PERM programme, a so-called permanent labor certification.
"While we strongly believe we met the federal government's standards in our permanent labor certification (PERM) practices, we've reached agreements to end the ongoing litigation and move forward with our PERM program", a Facebook spokesperson said.
The company's representative also said the tech giant would "continue our focus on hiring the best builders from both the U.S. and around the world".