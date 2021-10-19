Registration was successful!
Ex-CIA Director Petraeus Gives Evidence Before UK Parliament Amid Inquiry Into Afghan Policy
Ex-CIA Director Petraeus Gives Evidence Before UK Parliament Amid Inquiry Into Afghan Policy
Ex-CIA Director Petraeus Gives Evidence Before UK Parliament Amid Inquiry Into Afghan Policy
The former CIA director, who was among those in favour of maintaining a US military presence in Afghanistan, has said that the pullout has damaged Washington's credibility and reputation, and led to much criticism from allies, including the UK.
Retired US Army General David Petraeus is giving evidence before the UK Parliament's Foreign Affairs Committee in London on 19 October as part of an investigation into Britain's Afghan policy.The inquiry is taking place in the wake of the chaotic pullout of international forces from Afghanistan in August 2021. The withdrawal occurred almost 20 years after the US invaded the country following the 9/11 terror attacks. Despite the nearly 20-year military presence, the US and its allies failed to prevent a Taliban* takeover of Afghanistan.*The Taliban is a terrorist group banned in Russia and many other countries.Follow Sputnik's Live Feed to Find Out More!
afghanistan
Ex-CIA Director Petraeus Gives Evidence Before UK Parliament Amid Inquiry Into Afghan Policy

13:55 GMT 19.10.2021
Lt. Gen. David Petraeus testifies on Capitol Hill in Washington, Tuesday, Jan. 23, 2007, before the Senate Armed Services Committee's confirmation hearing on his nomination to Multi-National Forces in Iraq.
Lt. Gen. David Petraeus testifies on Capitol Hill in Washington, Tuesday, Jan. 23, 2007, before the Senate Armed Services Committee's confirmation hearing on his nomination to Multi-National Forces in Iraq. - Sputnik International, 1920, 19.10.2021
© AP Photo / Dennis Cook
The former CIA director, who was among those in favour of maintaining a US military presence in Afghanistan, has said that the pullout has damaged Washington's credibility and reputation, and led to much criticism from allies, including the UK.
Retired US Army General David Petraeus is giving evidence before the UK Parliament's Foreign Affairs Committee in London on 19 October as part of an investigation into Britain's Afghan policy.
The inquiry is taking place in the wake of the chaotic pullout of international forces from Afghanistan in August 2021. The withdrawal occurred almost 20 years after the US invaded the country following the 9/11 terror attacks.
Despite the nearly 20-year military presence, the US and its allies failed to prevent a Taliban* takeover of Afghanistan.
*The Taliban is a terrorist group banned in Russia and many other countries.
Follow Sputnik's Live Feed to Find Out More!
