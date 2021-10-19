Registration was successful!
Please follow the link from the email sent to
International
https://sputniknews.com/20211019/colin-powell-would-have-made-better-president-than-others-in-recent-decades-ex-us-envoy-says-1090027561.html
Colin Powell Would Have Made Better President Than Others in Recent Decades, Ex-US Envoy Says
Colin Powell Would Have Made Better President Than Others in Recent Decades, Ex-US Envoy Says
WASHINGTON (Sputnik) - Former Secretary of State Colin Powell, who has died at the age of 84, would have made a far better president of the United States than... 19.10.2021, Sputnik International
2021-10-19T06:46+0000
2021-10-19T07:00+0000
us
colin powell
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/104531/81/1045318169_0:0:3478:1956_1920x0_80_0_0_6ebadb434bbbeb6f99cd9c8fe948263a.jpg
Powell, the first African American to serve both as secretary of state and chairman of the Joint Chiefs, the head of the US armed forces, led the American military to an overwhelming victory in the first Gulf War against Iraq in 1991. Freeman praised him as a stabilising figure and significant strategist and political planner.However, in his years as secretary of state under President George W. Bush, Powell was isolated and undermined by more irresponsible and more hawkish figures intriguing around him, Freeman recalled.Powell was the victim of White House and Department of Defence super-hawks who sought to manipulate him by feeding him doctored and irresponsible assessments about Iraq's alleged weapons of mass destruction which Powell then presented as established facts to the United Nations, Freeman said.Yet, Powell possessed the talents and experience to be a great secretary of state that his colleagues did not appreciate, Freeman pointed out.And in an era of increased extremism and polarisation in US politics and policymaking Powell stood out for his common sense, decency, and willingness to engage differing viewpoints on every side rather than abuse or demonise the people who held them, Freeman observed.Powell was close to his wife and did not run for the presidency because she opposed the idea But his personal reticence and decency cost the United States a wise, good-natured, and admirable leader it very much needed, Freeman said.Powell died on Monday from complications of COVID-19. He had been treated over the past few years for multiple myeloma, a blood cancer that impairs the body's ability to fight infections and to respond well to vaccines.
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
2021
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/104531/81/1045318169_252:0:3380:2346_1920x0_80_0_0_ded1b5a7083481763bde9e161c698aae.jpg
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
us, colin powell

Colin Powell Would Have Made Better President Than Others in Recent Decades, Ex-US Envoy Says

06:46 GMT 19.10.2021 (Updated: 07:00 GMT 19.10.2021)
© AP Photo / Susan WalshFormer Secretary of State Colin Powell is seen in Washington.
Former Secretary of State Colin Powell is seen in Washington. - Sputnik International, 1920, 19.10.2021
© AP Photo / Susan Walsh
Subscribe
WASHINGTON (Sputnik) - Former Secretary of State Colin Powell, who has died at the age of 84, would have made a far better president of the United States than most, if not all, the presidents who have held the office in the 21st century, former American Ambassador to Saudi Arabia Chas Freeman told Sputnik.

"He would have been a better president than those who have occupied the presidency in recent decades", Freeman, who also served as assistant secretary of defence for international security policy in the Clinton administration, said.

Powell, the first African American to serve both as secretary of state and chairman of the Joint Chiefs, the head of the US armed forces, led the American military to an overwhelming victory in the first Gulf War against Iraq in 1991. Freeman praised him as a stabilising figure and significant strategist and political planner.

"Colin Powell was a man of steady temperament who was skilled in military thought but able to think beyond it. I first got to know him almost fifty years ago and am greatly saddened by his demise", he continued.

However, in his years as secretary of state under President George W. Bush, Powell was isolated and undermined by more irresponsible and more hawkish figures intriguing around him, Freeman recalled.

"Had [then-Secretary of Defence Donald] Rumsfeld and others in the G.W. Bush administration not managed to cut him largely out of policymaking, we would have had better policies", Freeman commented.

© AP Photo / Greg GibsonПредседатель Объединенного комитета начальников штабов Колин Пауэлл указывает на авиабазы в Ираке во время презентации в Пентагоне, 1991 год
Председатель Объединенного комитета начальников штабов Колин Пауэлл указывает на авиабазы в Ираке во время презентации в Пентагоне, 1991 год - Sputnik International, 1920, 19.10.2021
Председатель Объединенного комитета начальников штабов Колин Пауэлл указывает на авиабазы в Ираке во время презентации в Пентагоне, 1991 год
© AP Photo / Greg Gibson
Powell was the victim of White House and Department of Defence super-hawks who sought to manipulate him by feeding him doctored and irresponsible assessments about Iraq's alleged weapons of mass destruction which Powell then presented as established facts to the United Nations, Freeman said.

"Had they not abused his credibility by feeding him false information to advocate at the United Nations, our national credibility would be higher than it is", he pointed out.

Yet, Powell possessed the talents and experience to be a great secretary of state that his colleagues did not appreciate, Freeman pointed out.

"Colin Powell had all of the qualities required for a secretary of state. He had a strategic mind. He was a strong manager. He listened well. He was able to articulate policy in terms that less experienced people could understand", he said.

And in an era of increased extremism and polarisation in US politics and policymaking Powell stood out for his common sense, decency, and willingness to engage differing viewpoints on every side rather than abuse or demonise the people who held them, Freeman observed.

"He was a realist, not an ideologue. He had the respect of people of every ideological persuasion", he said.

Powell was close to his wife and did not run for the presidency because she opposed the idea But his personal reticence and decency cost the United States a wise, good-natured, and admirable leader it very much needed, Freeman said.

"If his wife, Alma, had allowed him to run for the presidency, he might have been president. He would have been a better president than those who have occupied the presidency in recent decades", the retired diplomat concluded.

Powell died on Monday from complications of COVID-19. He had been treated over the past few years for multiple myeloma, a blood cancer that impairs the body's ability to fight infections and to respond well to vaccines.
000000
Discuss
World
Business
Opinion
Tech
Viral
Radio
Multimedia
  • About Us
  • Press Info
  • Terms of Use
  • Contact Us
  • Cookie Policy
  • Privacy Policy
  • Privacy Feedback
© 2021 Sputnik. All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
New firstOld first
loader
LIVE
Заголовок открываемого материала
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала
Worldwide
InternationalEnglishEnglishMundoEspañolSpanish
Europe
DeutschlandDeutschGermanFranceFrançaisFrenchΕλλάδαΕλληνικάGreekItaliaItalianoItalianČeská republikaČeštinaCzechPolskaPolskiPolishСрбиjаСрпскиSerbianLatvijaLatviešuLatvianLietuvaLietuviųLithuanianMoldovaMoldoveneascăMoldavianБеларусьБеларускiBelarusian
Transcaucasia
ԱրմենիաՀայերենArmenianАҧсныАҧсышәалаAbkhazХуссар ИрыстонИронауОssetianსაქართველოქართულიGeorgianAzərbaycanАzərbaycancaAzerbaijani
Middle East
Sputnik عربيArabicArabicTürkiyeTürkçeTurkishSputnik ایرانPersianPersianSputnik افغانستانDariDari
Central Asia
ҚазақстанҚазақ тіліKazakhКыргызстанКыргызчаKyrgyzOʻzbekistonЎзбекчаUzbekТоҷикистонТоҷикӣTajik
East & Southeast Asia
Việt NamTiếng ViệtVietnamese日本日本語Japanese中国中文Chinese
South America
BrasilPortuguêsPortuguese
NewsfeedBreaking
06:46 GMTColin Powell Would Have Made Better President Than Others in Recent Decades, Ex-US Envoy Says
06:33 GMTFlash Floods, Heavy Rains Wreak Havoc in India's Uttarakhand - Videos
06:18 GMTMI5 May Get More Control Over UK's Anti-Terror Programme in Wake of MP Amess' Killing
05:55 GMTSuspect in Sir David Amess' Murder Purportedly Spotted by CCTV in London Hours Before Attack
04:56 GMTNorth Korea Reportedly Used Submarine-Launched Ballistic Missile in Latest Test
04:06 GMTExpecto Patronum! Reddit Users Identify Strayed Dementor in UFO Spotted Over London
03:38 GMTIsrael Approves $1.5Bln Budget for Possible Strike Against Iran's Nuclear Facilities - Report
03:00 GMT’Karen in the Air’: Watch Woman Preach About Pandemic Via Microphone During Midflight
02:27 GMTIt's Ye, Not Kanye: Rapper Kanye West Officially Changes His Name
01:38 GMTPowell Embraced His Caribbean Roots Throughout Career, Kept Rum in Cabinet, Jamaican Envoy Says
01:25 GMTDPRK Fired One Ballistic Missile Towards Sea of Japan, South Korean Media Report
01:13 GMTNYC Commission Votes to Remove Thomas Jefferson's Statue From City Hall Over Complaints
YesterdayPolisario’s Brahim Ghali Vows to Fight Morocco in Western Sahara Until UN Holds Independence Vote
YesterdayUS Afghan Envoy Zalmay Khalilzad Steps Down
YesterdayHezbollah Leader Declares Group Has 100,000 'Trained & Experienced' Fighters - Report
YesterdayUS Large Planes, Early Warning Assets Now More Vulnerable, Pacific Air Forces Chief Says
YesterdayEx-Top Brazilian Diplomat Calls for G20-Led Multipolar World to Tackle Post-COVID Issues
YesterdayBig Tech in 4-Day Winning Streak on Wall Street Sparked By Earnings Bets
YesterdayTrump Says Assault on Protesters Claims ‘Baseless Harassment’ After Hours of Deposition
YesterdayUS January 6 Committee Rejects Steve Bannon’s Refusal to Cooperate in Probe - Reports