Colin Powell Would Have Made Better President Than Others in Recent Decades, Ex-US Envoy Says

Colin Powell Would Have Made Better President Than Others in Recent Decades, Ex-US Envoy Says

WASHINGTON (Sputnik) - Former Secretary of State Colin Powell, who has died at the age of 84, would have made a far better president of the United States than...

Powell, the first African American to serve both as secretary of state and chairman of the Joint Chiefs, the head of the US armed forces, led the American military to an overwhelming victory in the first Gulf War against Iraq in 1991. Freeman praised him as a stabilising figure and significant strategist and political planner.However, in his years as secretary of state under President George W. Bush, Powell was isolated and undermined by more irresponsible and more hawkish figures intriguing around him, Freeman recalled.Powell was the victim of White House and Department of Defence super-hawks who sought to manipulate him by feeding him doctored and irresponsible assessments about Iraq's alleged weapons of mass destruction which Powell then presented as established facts to the United Nations, Freeman said.Yet, Powell possessed the talents and experience to be a great secretary of state that his colleagues did not appreciate, Freeman pointed out.And in an era of increased extremism and polarisation in US politics and policymaking Powell stood out for his common sense, decency, and willingness to engage differing viewpoints on every side rather than abuse or demonise the people who held them, Freeman observed.Powell was close to his wife and did not run for the presidency because she opposed the idea But his personal reticence and decency cost the United States a wise, good-natured, and admirable leader it very much needed, Freeman said.Powell died on Monday from complications of COVID-19. He had been treated over the past few years for multiple myeloma, a blood cancer that impairs the body's ability to fight infections and to respond well to vaccines.

