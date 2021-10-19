https://sputniknews.com/20211019/colin-powell-dies-of-covid-russia-nato-ties-break-down-1090022788.html

Colin Powell Dies of Covid; Russia-NATO Ties Break Down

Colin Powell Dies of Covid; Russia-NATO Ties Break Down

Former US Secretary of State Colin Powell, the first Black Secretary of State, has died at age 84. 19.10.2021, Sputnik International

2021-10-19T08:23+0000

2021-10-19T08:23+0000

2021-10-19T08:23+0000

julian assange

radio

china

colin powell

hypersonic

nato

radio sputnik

christopher steele

the critical hour

/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content /html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content

https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/0a/12/1090022759_0:287:1400:1075_1920x0_80_0_0_56659db7e44e1317ccaf3786bf1a115c.jpg

Colin Powell Dies of Covid; Russia-NATO Ties Break Down Former US Secretary of State Colin Powell, the first Black Secretary of State, has died at age 84.

Gerald Horne, professor of history at the University of Houston, author, historian, and researcher, joins us to discuss the death of Colin Powell. Former US Secretary of State Colin Powell has died at age 84. Powell was known for being the first Black Secretary of State, but was also criticized for his part in the Iraq invasion and occupation.Mark Sleboda, Moscow-based international relations security analyst, joins us to discuss Russia, China, and Eastern Europe. US international security analysts are reportedly shocked that China has developed and tested a hypersonic glide vehicle that circled the globe and attacked a target. Also, ties between Russia and NATO seem to have completely broken down.Dan Lazare, investigative journalist and author of "America's Undeclared War, joins us to discuss the Christopher Steele interview. Despite the complete collapse of the infamous Steele Dossier, Christopher Steele has incredulously claimed that everything in the dossier is 100 percent true, including the Russians' use of a non-existent consulate in Miami for financial payouts.Steve Poikonen, national organizer for Action4Assange, joins us to discuss Julian Assange. Caitlin Johnstone reports that Netflix is relaunching a "brazen smear job" on Wikileaks and Julian Assange just 3 days before the publisher meets a significant court date regarding his fight to stop extradition to the United States. Also, Joe Lauria writes that the information that the CIA planned to assassinate or kidnap Assange was known to the world as early as 2010.Dan Kovalik, writer, author, and lawyer, joins us to discuss the US kidnapping of Venezuelan diplomat Alex Saab. Saab, a diplomat who should be able to exercise all legal diplomatic protections under international law, was taken by the United States under the guise of extradition for money laundering. He works to help feed the people of the Bolivarian Republic as the United States works to starve the citizens.John Burris, civil rights attorney, joins us to discuss the Ahmaud Arbery case. The killing of Ahmaud Arbery is again in the news as the trial of three men involved in the death of the Georgia man begins this week. Crowds gathered outside of the courthouse over the weekend to protest the murder and push for justice.Laith Marouf, broadcaster and journalist based in Beirut, joins us to discuss the Middle East. Our esteemed guest updates us on the tense political situation in Lebanon. Also, the influential Iraqi cleric Moqtada al-Sadr has gained tremendous power due to the Iraqi elections and is laying out his plan for dealing with the US empire.Cohosts Dr. Wilmer Leon and Garland Nixon discuss the life of Dr. Colin Powell.We'd love to get your feedback at radio@sputniknews.com

china

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2021

Wilmer Leon https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/02/12/1082114047_0:-1:238:238_100x100_80_0_0_4e3adef3e334e381bffe19d388f4b776.jpg

Wilmer Leon https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/02/12/1082114047_0:-1:238:238_100x100_80_0_0_4e3adef3e334e381bffe19d388f4b776.jpg

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Wilmer Leon https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/02/12/1082114047_0:-1:238:238_100x100_80_0_0_4e3adef3e334e381bffe19d388f4b776.jpg

julian assange, radio, china, colin powell, hypersonic, nato, radio sputnik, christopher steele, the critical hour, аудио