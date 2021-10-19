https://sputniknews.com/20211019/china-calls-for-restraint-after-new-north-korean-missile-launches-1090042704.html

China Calls for Restraint After New North Korean Missile Launches

China Calls for Restraint After New North Korean Missile Launches

MOSCOW (Sputnik) - China urges all sides on the Korean peninsula to exercise restraint and adhere to the political settlement of disagreements, Chinese foreign... 19.10.2021, Sputnik International

2021-10-19T14:55+0000

2021-10-19T14:55+0000

2021-10-19T14:55+0000

china

missile

democratic republic of north korea (dprk)

/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content /html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content

https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/0a/13/1090042679_0:0:3070:1728_1920x0_80_0_0_afac257fb944e799994ea893f84568cb.jpg

"Currently, the situation on the Peninsula is at a critical juncture. Parties concerned should focus on the overall situation, exercise restraint, commit to safeguarding peace and stability on the Peninsula, adhere to the right direction of dialogue and negotiation, and follow the dual-track approach and the phased and synchronized principle, so as to jointly work for the political settlement of the Peninsula issue", the diplomat said.South Korea and Japan reported detecting the launch of an unidentified projectile by North Korea toward the Sea of Japan overnight Tuesday. The South Korean military identified it as a short-range ballistic missile, possibly launched from a submarine. According to Seoul, the missile had a range of 590 kilometers (366 miles) and a maximum altitude of 60 kilometers.Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida said the military recorded two launches. Defense Minister Nobuo Kishi said that one of them landed just outside Japan's exclusive economic zone, recording a range of 600 kilometers and a maximum altitude of 50 kilometers.

https://sputniknews.com/20211019/north-korea-reportedly-used-submarine-launched-ballistic-missile-in-latest-test-1090026047.html

china

democratic republic of north korea (dprk)

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2021

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

china, missile, democratic republic of north korea (dprk)