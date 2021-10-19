https://sputniknews.com/20211019/brazils-senate-accuses-bolsonaro-of-mass-homicide-as-herd-immunity-policy-fails---reports-1090052772.html
Brazil's Senate Accuses Bolsonaro of Mass Homicide as Herd Immunity Policy Fails - Reports
Brazil's Senate Accuses Bolsonaro of Mass Homicide as Herd Immunity Policy Fails - Reports
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - An investigation by a Brazilian congressional panel concluded that President Jair Bolsonaro intentionally let COVID-19 kill at least 300,000... 19.10.2021, Sputnik International
2021-10-19T23:14+0000
2021-10-19T23:14+0000
2021-10-19T23:14+0000
jair bolsonaro
brazil
senate
criminal charges
immunity
massacre
deaths
scepticism
covid-19
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/0a/13/1090052143_0:321:3071:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_87497539e42ee3a3ec504af5df30d5cd.jpg
The Brazilian leader is accused of mass homicide as his failure to timely respond to the pandemic and reluctance to introduce restrictive measures in fear of damaging the economy led to the deaths of some 300,000 people, or roughly half of the country's COVID-19 death toll, the report said as cited by the New York Times.Among the actions that led to the escalation of the situation the report mentions Bolsonaro's encouragement of mass gatherings, skepticism towards wearing masks and vaccination, the daily said.Based on the results of the investigation, the panel recommends bringing criminal charges against Bolsonaro and 69 other people involved in the decision-making at the early stages of the pandemic, including the country's current and former politicians and three of Bolsonaro's sons.The investigation has been ongoing for six months, spearheaded by a special COVID-19 Senate committee. The hearings were broadcast in Brazil and featured testimonies of bribery and disinformation operations. The report comes at a time when Bolsonaro's ratings are plummeting, threatening his chances of re-election next year.
https://sputniknews.com/20211011/bolsonaro-denied-entry-to-football-match-due-to-not-being-vaccinated-1089822262.html
brazil
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
2021
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
News
en_EN
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/0a/13/1090052143_215:0:2946:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_9468f2a8a95c24505c0884d23a0b2e9b.jpg
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
jair bolsonaro, brazil, senate, criminal charges, immunity, massacre, deaths, scepticism, covid-19
Brazil's Senate Accuses Bolsonaro of Mass Homicide as Herd Immunity Policy Fails - Reports
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - An investigation by a Brazilian congressional panel concluded that President Jair Bolsonaro intentionally let COVID-19 kill at least 300,000 Brazilians in a failed bid to achieve herd immunity, the New York Times said on Tuesday, citing an official report set to be released later in the week.
The Brazilian leader is accused of mass homicide as his failure to timely respond
to the pandemic and reluctance to introduce restrictive measures in fear of damaging the economy led to the deaths of some 300,000 people, or roughly half of the country's COVID-19 death toll, the report said as cited by the New York Times.
Among the actions that led to the escalation of the situation the report mentions Bolsonaro's encouragement of mass gatherings, skepticism
towards wearing masks and vaccination, the daily said.
Based on the results of the investigation, the panel recommends bringing criminal charges against Bolsonaro and 69 other people involved in the decision-making at the early stages of the pandemic, including the country's current and former politicians and three of Bolsonaro's sons.
The investigation has been ongoing for six months, spearheaded by a special COVID-19 Senate committee. The hearings were broadcast in Brazil and featured testimonies of bribery and disinformation operations. The report comes at a time when Bolsonaro's ratings are plummeting
, threatening his chances of re-election next year.