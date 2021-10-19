Brazilian Navy Vessel Stuck After Colliding With Pedestrian Bridge – Video
12:13 GMT 19.10.2021 (Updated: 12:39 GMT 19.10.2021)
© AFP 2021 / Ecuadorean NavyHandout picture released by the Ecuadorean Navy showing Brazilian Navy tall ship Cisne Branco after colliding with a pedestrian bridge connecting Guayaquil and Santay Island on the Guayas River in Ecuador and damaging her foremast, on October 18, 2021
The ship was eventually released from its confinement by Ecuadorian forces. The vessel was sent to a Yacht Club dock for review and repairs required after the incident.
A Brazilian Navy vessel used for training purposes became stuck after drifting into a pedestrian bridge in the Ecuadorian port of Guayaquil due to the strong current of the Guayas River. Despite all its efforts (as well as help from a tugboat), the "White Swan" collided with the bridge and became stuck and was unable to break free by itself.
Several netizens have since published videos appearing to depict the incident as well as the footage of efforts to release the ship, whose masts had hit the bridge.
Esos puentes peatonales sobre el río Guayas son un peligro. Ahora le tocó el turno al buque escuela Cisne Branco de la Armada del Brasil.— Fabrizio Peralta-Díaz 🇪🇨 (@fperaltagye) October 18, 2021
¿Quién fue el estúpido que los mandó a poner allí?@armada_ecuador @marmilbr pic.twitter.com/XR650WYm8B
Buque Escuela de la Armada de Brasil “Cisne Branco” se impacto con el puente a isla Santay. pic.twitter.com/V23hpTljc0— Henry Alfredo Dueñas (@ayudamehenry) October 18, 2021
The Brazilian ship was eventually freed, but not before one Ecuadorian tugboat sank in the Guayas River trying to help the mired vessel. Fortunately, no one from either crew was injured in the incident. The "White Swan" is now on its way to the vessel's home docks to be studied for damages and to undergo any necessary repairs.