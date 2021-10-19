https://sputniknews.com/20211019/brazilian-navy-vessel-stuck-after-colliding-with-pedestrian-bridge--video-1090036108.html

Brazilian Navy Vessel Stuck After Colliding With Pedestrian Bridge – Video

A Brazilian Navy vessel used for training purposes became stuck after drifting into a pedestrian bridge in the Ecuadorian port of Guayaquil due to the strong current of the Guayas River. Despite all its efforts (as well as help from a tugboat), the "White Swan" collided with the bridge and became stuck and was unable to break free by itself.Several netizens have since published videos appearing to depict the incident as well as the footage of efforts to release the ship, whose masts had hit the bridge.The Brazilian ship was eventually freed, but not before one Ecuadorian tugboat sank in the Guayas River trying to help the mired vessel. Fortunately, no one from either crew was injured in the incident. The "White Swan" is now on its way to the vessel's home docks to be studied for damages and to undergo any necessary repairs.

Lodi44 Was there a US navy trainee at the helm?

