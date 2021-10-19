https://sputniknews.com/20211019/bjp-stages-protest-after-party-member-shot-dead-in-west-bengal--1090033532.html

BJP Stages Protest After Party Member Shot Dead in West Bengal

Mithun Ghosh, a member of the Bharatiya Janata Party's youth wing, was shot dead in his home in the Uttar Dinajpur region of West Bengal state on Sunday... 19.10.2021, Sputnik International

An eight-hour protest was staged in the Uttar Dinajpur region of West Bengal by the Bharatiya Janata Party, the main opposition party in the state, because of the fatal shooting of youth wing member Mithun Ghosh on Sunday.The BJP's regional leader, Dr Sukanta Majumdar, called for the protest to held between 6am and 2pm.The victim, Mithun Ghosh, was regional vice-president of the Bharatiya Janata Yuva Morcha (Bharatiya Janata Youth Movement) and Majumdar described him as being a “shaheed" - an Islamic term meaning "martyr".In a tweet in Bengali, he accused the All India Trinamool Congress (TMC) party, which is in charge of the state, of being responsible for Ghosh's murder.“He was shot dead by thugs in the Trinamool. We have to oust this bloodthirsty, jihadi government from West Bengal.” Ghosh's mother told the Hindustan Times: "My son's life was in danger as he had many enemies. Local workers of the ruling party were threatening him."However, Kunal Ghosh, spokesman of the TMC, has rejected the charge: "We don't know what exactly happened. The police are investigating. By accusing us, the BJP is trying to avoid their own internal issues."Thus far, state police have arrested two acquaintances of the deceased, Santosh Mahato and Sukumar Ghosh.

