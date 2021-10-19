Registration was successful!
WATCH LIVE: Ex-CIA Director Petraeus Gives Evidence Before UK Parliament Amid Inquiry Into Afghan Policy
BJP Stages Protest After Party Member Shot Dead in West Bengal
BJP Stages Protest After Party Member Shot Dead in West Bengal
Mithun Ghosh, a member of the Bharatiya Janata Party's youth wing, was shot dead in his home in the Uttar Dinajpur region of West Bengal state on Sunday... 19.10.2021
An eight-hour protest was staged in the Uttar Dinajpur region of West Bengal by the Bharatiya Janata Party, the main opposition party in the state, because of the fatal shooting of youth wing member Mithun Ghosh on Sunday.The BJP's regional leader, Dr Sukanta Majumdar, called for the protest to held between 6am and 2pm.The victim, Mithun Ghosh, was regional vice-president of the Bharatiya Janata Yuva Morcha (Bharatiya Janata Youth Movement) and Majumdar described him as being a “shaheed" - an Islamic term meaning "martyr".In a tweet in Bengali, he accused the All India Trinamool Congress (TMC) party, which is in charge of the state, of being responsible for Ghosh's murder.“He was shot dead by thugs in the Trinamool. We have to oust this bloodthirsty, jihadi government from West Bengal.” Ghosh's mother told the Hindustan Times: "My son's life was in danger as he had many enemies. Local workers of the ruling party were threatening him."However, Kunal Ghosh, spokesman of the TMC, has rejected the charge: "We don't know what exactly happened. The police are investigating. By accusing us, the BJP is trying to avoid their own internal issues."Thus far, state police have arrested two acquaintances of the deceased, Santosh Mahato and Sukumar Ghosh.
BJP Stages Protest After Party Member Shot Dead in West Bengal

13:23 GMT 19.10.2021
Deexa Khanduri
Activists of India's Bharatiya Janata Party's youth wing (BJYM) protesting against Sunday’s killing of two Indian laborers in Indian-controlled Kashmir, burn an effigy of Pakistan in Jammu, India, Monday, Oct.18, 2021 - Sputnik International, 1920, 19.10.2021
© AP Photo / Channi Anand
Mithun Ghosh, a member of the Bharatiya Janata Party's youth wing, was shot dead in his home in the Uttar Dinajpur region of West Bengal state on Sunday, sparking unrest among party members.
An eight-hour protest was staged in the Uttar Dinajpur region of West Bengal by the Bharatiya Janata Party, the main opposition party in the state, because of the fatal shooting of youth wing member Mithun Ghosh on Sunday.
The BJP's regional leader, Dr Sukanta Majumdar, called for the protest to held between 6am and 2pm.
The victim, Mithun Ghosh, was regional vice-president of the Bharatiya Janata Yuva Morcha (Bharatiya Janata Youth Movement) and Majumdar described him as being a “shaheed" - an Islamic term meaning "martyr".
In a tweet in Bengali, he accused the All India Trinamool Congress (TMC) party, which is in charge of the state, of being responsible for Ghosh's murder.
“He was shot dead by thugs in the Trinamool. We have to oust this bloodthirsty, jihadi government from West Bengal.”
Ghosh's mother told the Hindustan Times: "My son's life was in danger as he had many enemies. Local workers of the ruling party were threatening him."
However, Kunal Ghosh, spokesman of the TMC, has rejected the charge: "We don't know what exactly happened. The police are investigating. By accusing us, the BJP is trying to avoid their own internal issues."
Thus far, state police have arrested two acquaintances of the deceased, Santosh Mahato and Sukumar Ghosh.
