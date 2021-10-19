https://sputniknews.com/20211019/australian-intelligence-chief-says-espionage-soon-to-overtake-terrorism-threat-1090049653.html

Australian Intelligence Chief Says Espionage Soon to Overtake Terrorism Threat

Australian Intelligence Chief Says Espionage Soon to Overtake Terrorism Threat

MOSCOW (Sputnik) - The threat to Australia presented by foreign spies will soon be greater than the challenges it faces from terrorism, Australian intelligence... 19.10.2021, Sputnik International

2021-10-19T20:40+0000

2021-10-19T20:40+0000

2021-10-19T20:40+0000

weapons

australia

counterterrorism

terrorism

espionage

foreign spies

/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content /html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content

https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/101673/51/1016735160_0:161:2200:1399_1920x0_80_0_0_b43a8509c213e1bcf95c4dc928e35669.jpg

Burgess, who heads the Australian Security Intelligence Organization (ASIO), warned that foreign agents have stepped up their "sophisticated and wide-ranging" attempts to intervene in the country's internal affairs during the pandemic using modern technology, the ABC broadcaster said.Given the scope and frequency of such malicious activities, the ASIO chief predicted that espionage cases might soon overtake the threat of terrorism in the country. However, Burgess noted that he did not intend to downplay the latter, as there has been an alarming trend of radicalization of younger people, especially men, in Australia over the recent years.In turn, Australian federal police commissioner, Reece Kershaw, reported that in the past year, 25 people were charged with terrorism, but said these cases were hard to detect as they were mostly committed by lone actors using basic means and weapons, such as knives, vehicles and guns.

australia

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2021

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

weapons, australia, counterterrorism, terrorism, espionage, foreign spies