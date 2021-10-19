Registration was successful!
Please follow the link from the email sent to
International
https://sputniknews.com/20211019/afghan-resistance-calls-for-probe-into-ex-us-envoy-khalilzads-taliban-ties-1090033845.html
Afghan Resistance Calls for Probe Into Ex-US Envoy Khalilzad's Taliban Ties
Afghan Resistance Calls for Probe Into Ex-US Envoy Khalilzad's Taliban Ties
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - The foreign relations chief of Afghanistan’s National Resistance Front urged Washington on Tuesday to investigate its former top envoy to... 19.10.2021, Sputnik International
2021-10-19T10:41+0000
2021-10-19T10:42+0000
zalmay khalilzad
asia & pacific
afghanistan
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/107678/78/1076787875_0:0:3056:1719_1920x0_80_0_0_e2bfe84a2a459d4e748603ee189f8ace.jpg
Zalmay Khalilzad stepped down on Monday to make way for a "new phase of our Afghanistan policy", almost two years after he helped negotiate the Doha deal with the Taliban that eventually led to a rushed US withdrawal and the collapse of the Afghan government in August.Khalilzad reportedly admitted in a letter to US Secretary of State Antony Blinken that the political arrangement between the Taliban and the government in Kabul "did not go forward as envisaged". The State Department's acting inspector general Diana Shaw said separately on Monday that she would look into the final days of US mission in the country.The Taliban took over Afghanistan in August after seizing Kabul without any resistance on 15 August. When the insurgents reached the capital, President Ghani fled the country. The last province to resist the group, Panjshir, surrendered on 6 September.*The Taliban is a terrorist organisation banned in Russia and many other countries.
afghanistan
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
2021
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/107678/78/1076787875_339:0:3056:2038_1920x0_80_0_0_2d816c6b54db03f2d227c798a4d892d8.jpg
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
zalmay khalilzad, asia & pacific, afghanistan

Afghan Resistance Calls for Probe Into Ex-US Envoy Khalilzad's Taliban Ties

10:41 GMT 19.10.2021 (Updated: 10:42 GMT 19.10.2021)
© AP Photo / Jacquelyn MartinSpecial Representative for Afghanistan Reconciliation Zalmay Khalilzad
Special Representative for Afghanistan Reconciliation Zalmay Khalilzad - Sputnik International, 1920, 19.10.2021
© AP Photo / Jacquelyn Martin
Subscribe
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - The foreign relations chief of Afghanistan’s National Resistance Front urged Washington on Tuesday to investigate its former top envoy to the country over his suspected dealings with the Taliban* movement.

"The US gov't should conduct a thorough investigation of Zalmay Khalilzad's backdoor deals with the Taliban crime syndicate. For the past 3 years he betrayed both Afghanistan & the US by legitimising a terrorist group & giving too many concessions without anything tangible in return," Ali Nazary tweeted.

Zalmay Khalilzad stepped down on Monday to make way for a "new phase of our Afghanistan policy", almost two years after he helped negotiate the Doha deal with the Taliban that eventually led to a rushed US withdrawal and the collapse of the Afghan government in August.
Khalilzad reportedly admitted in a letter to US Secretary of State Antony Blinken that the political arrangement between the Taliban and the government in Kabul "did not go forward as envisaged". The State Department's acting inspector general Diana Shaw said separately on Monday that she would look into the final days of US mission in the country.
© REUTERS / US MARINESU.S. Marines provide assistance during an evacuation at Hamid Karzai International Airport, in Kabul, Afghanistan, August 20, 2021.
U.S. Marines provide assistance during an evacuation at Hamid Karzai International Airport, in Kabul, Afghanistan, August 20, 2021. - Sputnik International, 1920, 19.10.2021
U.S. Marines provide assistance during an evacuation at Hamid Karzai International Airport, in Kabul, Afghanistan, August 20, 2021.
© REUTERS / US MARINES
The Taliban took over Afghanistan in August after seizing Kabul without any resistance on 15 August. When the insurgents reached the capital, President Ghani fled the country. The last province to resist the group, Panjshir, surrendered on 6 September.
*The Taliban is a terrorist organisation banned in Russia and many other countries.
000000
Discuss
World
Business
Opinion
Tech
Viral
Radio
Multimedia
  • About Us
  • Press Info
  • Terms of Use
  • Contact Us
  • Cookie Policy
  • Privacy Policy
  • Privacy Feedback
© 2021 Sputnik. All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
New firstOld first
loader
LIVE
Заголовок открываемого материала
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала
Worldwide
InternationalEnglishEnglishMundoEspañolSpanish
Europe
DeutschlandDeutschGermanFranceFrançaisFrenchΕλλάδαΕλληνικάGreekItaliaItalianoItalianČeská republikaČeštinaCzechPolskaPolskiPolishСрбиjаСрпскиSerbianLatvijaLatviešuLatvianLietuvaLietuviųLithuanianMoldovaMoldoveneascăMoldavianБеларусьБеларускiBelarusian
Transcaucasia
ԱրմենիաՀայերենArmenianАҧсныАҧсышәалаAbkhazХуссар ИрыстонИронауОssetianსაქართველოქართულიGeorgianAzərbaycanАzərbaycancaAzerbaijani
Middle East
Sputnik عربيArabicArabicTürkiyeTürkçeTurkishSputnik ایرانPersianPersianSputnik افغانستانDariDari
Central Asia
ҚазақстанҚазақ тіліKazakhКыргызстанКыргызчаKyrgyzOʻzbekistonЎзбекчаUzbekТоҷикистонТоҷикӣTajik
East & Southeast Asia
Việt NamTiếng ViệtVietnamese日本日本語Japanese中国中文Chinese
South America
BrasilPortuguêsPortuguese
NewsfeedBreaking
11:08 GMTPentagon Chief Vows to Support Ukraine's Effort on Black Sea Region Security
11:05 GMTMuslim Parliamentarian in India Questions PM Modi's Silence on Killings in Jammu and Kashmir
10:54 GMTCalls for Probe Into Maxine Waters Over Report She Paid $80,000 in Campaign Cash to Her Daughter
10:54 GMTSergei Lavrov: NATO 'Buried' Idea of Consultations With Russia
10:41 GMTAfghan Resistance Calls for Probe Into Ex-US Envoy Khalilzad's Taliban Ties
10:28 GMTChina's PLA Ramps Up Scale, Military Drills Duration Near Arunachal Pradesh, Indian General Warns
10:16 GMTScientists Have Come Up With a Way to Improve Wear Resistance of Steel in Seawater
09:46 GMTJapan to Boost Defence Capabilities in Wake of North Korean Missile Launches, PM Kishida Says
09:32 GMTIndependence for Wales is ‘on the Table’ as New Commission Looks at the Future
09:23 GMTGlobal Times: US Should Stop Eyeing Too Much on China's Hypersonic Missiles and Broaden Its Horizons
09:16 GMT'Manchester United a Disconnected Team, Making Basic Errors': Gary Neville Rips Into Red Devils
09:07 GMTVideo of Erdogan, Surah From Quran Posted on Trump's Website After Hacking Attack
09:05 GMTTorch Handover for Beijing Winter Olympics Held in Greece
08:46 GMTCzech Police Probing Possible 'Crime Against Republic' Over President Zeman's Hospitalisation
08:35 GMTFake Edward Snowden Account Removed From Telegram After Whistleblower's Outburst
08:35 GMTKidnappers of 17 Missionaries in Haiti Demand $17 Million For Their Release, Reports Suggest
08:08 GMT'Under Cloak of Darkness': Biden Administration Reportedly Flying Migrant Children to Suburban NY
07:54 GMTShockwaves Felt in Israel After Powerful 6.4-Magnitude Quake Hits Greece
07:35 GMTPresident of European Commission: Brussels 'Will Not Allow' Poland to Put Bloc's Values 'at Risk'
07:16 GMTTen Years After Shalit Deal, Palestinian Prisoner Recalls His Release, Struggles, & Hopes